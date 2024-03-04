Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian stocks rose Monday, tracking US shares higher into a week that includes Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony and China’s National People’s Congress.
Japan’s Nikkei-225 Stock Average surpassed 40,000 for the first time as the government discusses officially stating that the country’s economy has overcome deflation, Kyodo reported Saturday, citing several unidentified people familiar with the matter.
Shares also rose in South Korea and Australia, while stock futures in Hong Kong were up and those for the US were little changed in Asia after the S&P 500 hit yet another fresh record Friday.
Chinese equities and the yuan will be in focus ahead of the 14th National People’s Congress, an annual parliamentary gathering in Beijing, that will begin Tuesday as markets await more stimulus measures to aid a soft economy.
Treasuries were little changed after yield on the policy sensitive two-year fell nine basis points Friday following weaker than expected activity data and cautious comments from Fed officials.
All eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when he testifies before lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday, though analysts assume he will stay in wait-and-see mode on policy given recent upside surprises on inflation.
In the US, the February payrolls report on Friday could also shift the calculus with forecasts favouring a still-solid rise of 200,000 after January's barnstorming 353,000 jump.
The European Central Bank meets Thursday and is considered certain to keep rates at 4.0%, but also lower its outlook for inflation in a nod to eventual cuts.
The Bank of Canada is likewise expected to stay on hold this week, with a first cut seen in June or later.
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 4
Sensex Today Live : The Sensex rose by 60.80 points, marking a 0.08% increase, and ended at 73,806.15. Concurrently, the Nifty 50 saw an uptick of 39.65 points or 0.18%, closing at 22,378.40.
Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, commented on the market trends. He noted that the Nifty is regaining its bullish momentum following a two-month consolidation phase. He identified 22,500 as the immediate target level, with 22,750 being the subsequent target. He also highlighted that Banknifty is gathering momentum and is poised to outperform in the future. He pointed out that 47,500 is an immediate obstacle; surpassing this could lead to a surge towards 48,000 / 48,800 levels. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Eight key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Nikkei’s record high to oil prices
Globally, investors’ attention will be drawn to China’s “Two Sessions" meetings commencing today. These simultaneous annual meetings involve China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress, and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Asian markets firm up; Gift Nifty up 150 points, signals positive start for Indian indices
Sensex Today Live : Gift Nifty futures were trading nearly 150 points ahead of Nifty's Saturday's special live trading session's close of 22,378.40, indicatating a strong start for the Indian markets.
The Nikkei added 0.84 percent, or 334.87 points, to 40,245.69 shortly after the opening bell, while the broader Topix index rose 0.30 percent or 8.07 points to 2,717.49.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2%, after snapping a five-week winning streak with a slight drop last week.
S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were trading near flat, having made record closing highs on Friday on upbeat earnings and enthusiasm for all things AI.
Brent rose 2 cents to $83.57 a barrel, while U.S. crude edged down 5 cents to $79.92 per barrel.
