Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian equities and European futures advanced on Friday after US stocks hit records on the back of in-line inflation data.
Japan’s Nikkei stock benchmark rose as much as 2.1% to an all-time high, nearing the 40,000 mark, after a two-day losing streak. Chinese, Hong Kong and Australian shares rose. The moves came after the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure on personal consumption expenditures matched forecasts.
European and US stock futures rose during Asian hours after both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed at record levels
Treasuries were steady after gaining for two sessions in a row, helped along by jobless claims data that indicated labor-market softening. Markets are closed Friday in South Korea for a holiday.
China’s factory activity shrank for the fifth straight month in February, suggesting weak demand remains an obstacle for the economy. A gauge of non-manufacturing activity was in expansion mode, helped by a pickup in travel and tourism during a recent long holiday.
The country’s home-sales slump dragged on in February, even as regulators stepped up efforts to salvage the beleaguered property market.
Meanwhile, the US PCE report failed to dent the broader disinflationary trend underpinning rate-cut forecasts.
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said central bank officials are ready to lower interest rates as needed but emphasized there’s no urgent need to cut given the strength of the economy. Her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said the central bank could begin cutting this summer.
The Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester said inflation data out Thursday showed that policymakers have more work to do to cool price pressures, but said it didn’t change her expectation that the Fed will cut interest rates three times this year.
Sensex Today Live : Gift Nifty futures had extended the gains on the record-high close of Indian benchmark indices on Friday. Trading at 22,511 at 2:47 am on Saturday, Gift Nifty futures was more than 170 points ahead of the Nifty 50's record high close of 22,338.75 on Friday.
This indicated a strong start for Indian benchmarks in Saturday's special trading session being organised by the bourses NSE and BSE in consultation with the markets regulator Sebi, to test measures being taken to avoid market disruption.
U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs, as technology stocks rallied on continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, with further support from declining Treasury yields.
The gains marked the second straight closing record for the Nasdaq, which also set an intraday record.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.99 points, or 0.23% , to 39,087.38, the S&P 500 gained 40.81 points, or 0.80%, to 5,137.08 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 183.02 points, or 1.14%, to 16,274.94.
For the week, the S&P 500 gained 0.95%, the Nasdaq rose 1.74%, and the Dow fell 0.11%.
A global equity index scaled a record high while Treasury yields fell sharply on Friday after weak U.S. economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials bolstered expectations for interest rate cuts later this year.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 5.81 points, or 0.76%, to 767.09 and hit a record high.
The STOXX 600 index closed up 0.6% after Eurostat figures published showed inflation across the 20-nation euro zone eased to 2.6% in February from 2.8% a month earlier.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei index jumped 1.9% to hit a fresh all-time high, extending a surge of 7.9% the previous month when it breached levels last seen in 1989.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!