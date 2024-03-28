Sensex Today | Market Close Highlights : Stocks hit fresh records as global equities headed for a second quarterly gain. Treasuries slipped, with investors awaiting US jobs data.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index advanced 0.3% to a record, while US futures pointed to a restrained start for Wall Street after the S&P 500 Index closed at its highest level ever. Investors will be keeping an eye on US initial jobless claims data due later in the day.
MSCI Inc.’s global stocks index is on course to rise more than 7% this quarter and is hovering near its own all-time high, supported by rallies in the US, Japan and the artificial intelligence sector.
Moves were relatively muted, with many institutional investors potentially rebalancing their portfolios as Thursday is the last trading day of the quarter for some markets.
Yields on Treasuries climbed following Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s remarks that there is no rush to lower interest rates, and he wants to see “at least a couple months of better inflation data" before cutting. Two-year Treasury yields, which are more sensitive to policy moves, rose more than four basis points. The dollar strengthened against most of its Group-of-10 peers.
Investors were “basically treading water" before the release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — the core personal consumption expenditures price index — on Friday when markets will be closed.
“Ultimately, no one wants to make bold moves heading into a high-impact data release that drops on a public holiday," said Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at Capital.Com Inc. “A hot inflation print raises pretty meaningful downside risks for equities given the fears that price growth could be accelerating, if not reanchoring higher."
Meanwhile, after the S&P 500 soared about 25% since late October, many have flagged concern that positioning is stretched and stocks are more vulnerable to short-term profit taking. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Dubravko Lakos-Bujas warned clients on Wednesday that they could be “stuck on the wrong side" of the momentum trade when it eventually falters.
In commodities, oil climbed and was headed for a solid quarterly gain on expectations OPEC supply cuts would tighten the global market. Gold steadied Thursday after a three-day rally.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices climbed on Thursday, led by gains in banking and financial stocks as the RBI relaxed norms related to Alternative Investment Funds, and the wider gains in global markets.
Sensex, which had opened higher at 73,149.34, climbed to a high of 74,190.31 during intraday trades, but pared some of its gains later. At close, the Sensex was up 655.04 points, or 0.90%, at 73,651.35.
Meanwhile, the Nifty 50, which had also opened higher at 22,163.60, climbed to a high of 22,516.00, which is marginally short of its all-time high of 22,526. At close, Nifty 50 was at 22,326.90, up 203.25 points, or 0.92%.
Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, SBI, and Power Grid Corp., were the top gainers on the Sensex, while Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries were the only drags on the benchmark index at the end of trading today.
Meanwhile, on the Nifty 50, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, and Eicher Motors, were the top gainers, and Shriram Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, and Reliance Industries, were the top losers on the benchmark index at close.
The broader market ended the day in the green, with the BSE MidCap index closing up 0.62%, and the BSE SmallCap index closing up 0.33%.
Across sectors, the Media index closed down 0.70%, while heavyweight indices like Bank and Financial Services, among others, had gained at the end of trading.
The Bank index closed up 0.72%, and the Financial Services index closed up 0.95%. The Auto index was up 1.29%, while FMCG and IT indices were up 0.76% and 0.44%, respectively, at close.
The Pharma and Healthcare indices closed up 1.21% and 1.39%, respectively, while the Metal index was up 1.25%.
Sensex Today Live : Across sectors, the Media index was down 0.68%, while heavyweight indices like Bank and Financial Services, among others had gained.
The Bank index was up 0.56%, and the Financial Services index was up 0.76%. The Auto index was up 1.07%, while FMCG and IT indices were up 0.62% and 0.27%, respectively.
The Pharma and Healthcare indices were up 1.06% and 1.24%, respectively, while the Metal index was up 1.09%.
Sensex Today Live : The broader market was in the green, with the BSE MidCap index up 0.67%, and the BSE SmallCap index was up 0.44%.
Sensex Today Live : Bajaj Finserv, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, Cipla, are the top gainers on the Nifty 50, and ShriRam Finance, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, and Britannia, were the top losers on the benchmark.
Sensex Today Live : Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI, and Power Grid Corp., are the top gainers on the Sensex, while Axis Bank, Reliance Industries were the only drags on the benchmark index.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices climbed on Thursday.
At 3 pm, Sensex was up 846.49 points, or 1.16%, at 73,842.80, and Nifty was up 286.50 points, or 1.29%, at 22,410.15.
Sensex Jump Today Live : Customer complaints and grievances are behind a slew of regulatory actions undertaken by the RBI in recent times.
The Central Bank has formed a medium-term Strategy Framework for 2023-25, Utkarsh 2.0, wherein it aims to review, consolidate, and update the extant regulatory guidelines on customer service. We note a Committee was set up to probe them and submitted a report, recommendations of which are being examined for implementation.
Hence, we analyze customer complaints for potential cues and observe a few trends:
1) customer complaints rose 68% YoY in FY23, with 6.69 complaints per 100,000 accounts
2) most complaints are from Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, which are 3.0x the national average
3) complaints from rural and semi-urban centers are on the rise – they form >30% of overall,
4) more than 85% of complaints are aimed at banks and public sector banks (PSB) form a larger proportion at 43% in FY23 but down from 51% in FY22. Private banks (~32% of overall) and small finance banks (SFB [4%]) have seen a rise in complaints
5) among lenders, NBFC saw the sharpest rise, from 7% in FY22 to 14% in FY23, primarily from non-adherence to the Fair Practice Code
6) credit cards form the largest chunk of complaints for private banks, loans & advances for SFB and mobile banking for public sector banks (PSB).
Data shows when it comes to complaints per branch, PSB are at 1.13 (the highest for SBIN at 1.61 followed by BOB at 1.18). But they were still lower than private banks at 1.74 complaints per branch (the highest was for RBL at 6.52, followed by KMB at 3.82 and IDFC First Bank at 3.71).
The largest share of PSB complaints are on mobile banking while for private banks, it is for credit cards (75% of system complaints).
NBFC see sharp rise in customer complaints
Within lenders, NBFC saw the most rise in complaints, up from 7% in FY22 to 14% in FY23, primarily due to non-adherence to the Fair Practice Code.
Looking at various companies (not gauging the intensity), SBI Cards, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Consumer finance, DMI Finance and Aditya Birla Finance were the Top 5 contributors.
Among the non-bank payment systems, Mobikwik, Phonepe and PayU Finance Bank were the Top 3 contributors.
While it is difficult to ascertain actions with certainty, were believe, these datapoint does indicate directions and highlights key monitorables especially when seen in backdrop of recent RBI regulatory actions.
Sensex Jump Today Live : Salasar Techno Engineering today informed the exchanges that its joint venture with RVNL has been awarded a ₹59.62 crore contract by the Energy Development Corporation to build transmission lines in the country.
In an exchange filing, the company said, "We wish to inform you that SALASAR- RVNL JV has been awarded a prestigious contract worth USD 7.152 Mn equivalent to Rs. 596.21 Mn (appx.) by Energy Development Corporation Limited for the Rwanda Transmission System Reinforcement and Last Mile Connectivity project (TSRLMC) for “Plant design, Supply & Installation of 45.8 Km, 110 KV Double Circuit Rukarara-Huye-Gisagara Transmission Lines"
Sensex Today Live : Astra Microwave Products today informed the exchanges that it has received an order from Bharat Electronics Limited for the suplly of MPR sub-systems.
The company said the order size is for ₹385.58 crores.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices climbed on Thursday.
At 2 pm, Sensex was up 1,006.87 points, or 1.38%, at 74,003.18, and Nifty was up 310.75 points, or 1.4%, at 22,434.40.
Sensex Today Live : India's bulging pipeline of large block trades and listings such as the $3 billion IPO of Hyundai Motor's unit will draw more funds to a market whose share of global equity capital market deals hit a quarterly record this year, bankers said.
A paucity of deals elsewhere in Asia will add to the impetus for capital flows into India, they added.
Higher global interest rates, geopolitical tensions, as well as China's economic slowdown and its move to restrict initial public offerings (IPOs) to support its secondary markets, have led to a slump in equity dealmaking across Asia.
India, on the other hand, has emerged as the second busiest market in the world for equity capital market (ECM) deals after the United States.
Indian companies raised $2.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 in IPOs, according to LSEG data, up more than 12 times the $166.5 million raised in the same period last year, the data showed.
Sensex Today Live : Indian Oil today informed the exchanges that the project cost of Cauvery Basin Refinery that it was developing with its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited in a 50:50 joint venture has been increased to ₹33,023 crore from ₹29,361 crore earlier.
The company added that the capital structure of the JV will also change, with the Indian Oil holding 75% equity, while CPCL will hold 25% equity.
In an exchange filing, the company said, " We would like to further inform that the Board of IndianOil at its meeting held on 28" March 2024 has accorded approval for the revision in cost of the CBRPL project from Rs. 29,361 crore to Rs. 33,023 crore. The Board has also accorded approval for revision in capital structure of Joint Venture with 75% equity from IndianOil and 25% equity from CPCL."
Sensex Today Live : Alok Industries today informed the exchanges that it has appointed Harsh Bapna as CEO of the company as the incumbent Ram Rakesh Gaur, moves on to a new role within the group.
In an exchange filing, the company said, "This is to inform that Mr. Ram Rakesh Gaur, Chief Executive Officer of the Company will be taking up a new role within the group and consequently, he shall cease to be the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from close of business hours of March 31, 2024."
The company further added, "The Board of Directors of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, at its meeting held today, i.e., on March 28, 2024, has appointed Mr. Harsh Bapna as Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from April 01, 2024."
Sensex Today Live : “NIFTY cmp: 22,350, The index has witnessed a significant rise from 17,360 level to touch the high of 22,525 level in the last financial year 2023-2024, gaining almost 29% while currently hovering near the all time high zone, maintaining a strong uptrend and has further scope of upward movement having higher targets of 22,700 and 23,200 levels for the medium-term time frame. As of now, the important near-term support zone would be around 21,900 levels which is where the significant 50 EMA lies."
Shiju Koothupalakkal - Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher
Sensex Today Live : Shilpa Medicare today informed the exchanges that it has appinted Santosh Kumar Mahil as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shilpa Pharma Life Sciences Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
Sensex Today Live : Praveen Sahay, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, visited Lohar Chawl, a wholesale market for electrical goods in Mumbai, and interacted with 12 fan dealers/wholesalers (Havells, Bajaj, Crompton, Orient, Atomberg, V-Guard) to gauge demand scenario of fan in upcoming summer season.
Key Takeaways:
§ Price decrease: The channel suggests that prices have decreased at dealer’s end in last 3 months due to lower demand and fierce competition.
§ Retailers expect demand pick-up with summers and heat waves around.
§ Fan Inventory High: Our channel checks suggest, there is an increase in channel inventory on QoQ basis, with expectation of scorching summer season. Channel inventory on an average of 45-60 days at dealers’ level. With the increased temperature and harsh summer, we believe volume growth is not a challenge in summer season.
§ Most selling fans: Crompton/Atomberg fans are most selling in the affordable/premium range, with Crompton fans starting as low as ₹1,300- ₹1,400 range, and Atomberg fans starting at ₹2,200. Atomberg decreased prices across range and decreased prices of premium range by 6-7%, which is a surprise to us.
Other highlights:
In BLDC, Atomberg is preferred brand among all available.
Orient is changing distribution channel so the sales are affected and it has not launched any new product in fans in last one year.
V-Guard has launched new BLDC fans (Starting at Rs.2,800) to compete with Atomberg and is trying to promote it with a great advertisement campaign.
Sensex Today Live : A2Z Infra Engineering informed the exchanges today that it has been served with a tax demand notice of ₹8.60 crores for FY19.
In an exchange filing, the company said, "We hereby submit the disclosure regarding the demand notice dated 21* March, 2024 for the Financial Year 2018-19 received by the company from the Goods and Services Tax Department (GST) on 27 March, 2024 for an amount of INR 8,60,43,911, including penalties."
The company added that interest on wrongly and excess availed ITC would be calculated at appropriate rate under Section 50(3) of the CGST Act, 2017 read with relevant Section of Arunachal Pradesh GST Act, 2017 read with relevant Section of IGST Act, 2017.
The company said it will challenge the order at the appropriate forum in accordance with the law.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices had climbed on Thursday.
At 1 pm, Sensex was up 888.14 points, or 1.22%, at 73,884.45, and Nifty was up 282.70 points, or 1.28%, at 22,406.35.
Sensex Today Live : Kotak Mahindra Bank today informed the exchanges that it has acquired Sonata Finance Pvt. Ltd., a micro finance non-banking finance company for a total consideration of ₹537 crores.
In an exchange filing, KMB said, "We... wish to update you that the Bank has, today, acquired 100% of the issued and paid up capital of Sonata Finance Private Limited, a Non-Banking Finance Company – Micro Finance Institution registered with the RBI for a total consideration of approximately Rs. 537 crore".
The exchange filing added that Sonata operates in 10 states through 549 branches and has Asset Under Management (AUM) of approximately Rs. 2,620 crore as of December 31, 2023. With this acquisition, Sonata has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank.
Sensex Today Live : Across sectors, barring Media index, which was down 0.37%, all other sectoral indices were in the green.
The Bank index was up 0.88%, the Auto index was up 0.70%, the Financial Services index was up 1.12%, while FMCG and IT indices were up 0.57% and 0.78%, respectively.
Consumer Durables index was up 0.35%, and the Oil & Gas index was up 0.67%, while Health and Pharma indices were up 1.27%, and 1.02%.
Sensex Today Live : The broader market was in the green, with te BSE MidCap index gaining 0.53%, and the BSE SmallCap index gaining 0.64%.
Sensex Today Live : Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Grasim Industries, and Eicher Motors, were the top gainers on the Nifty, while Shriram Finance, Bajaj Auto, Britannia, HCLTech, and Axis Bank, were the top losers.
Sensex Today Live : Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Power Grid Corp., and SBI, were the top gainers on the Sensex, while HCLTech, and Axis Bank, were the only losers on the benchmark index.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices had climbed on Thursday.
At 12 pm, Sensex was up 669.17 points, or 0.92%, at 73,665.48, and Nifty was up 211.25 points, or 0.95%, at 22,334.90.
Sensex Today Live : Rating: ACCUMULATE | CMP: ₹979 | TP: ₹1,075
Prabhudas Lilladher analysts met with Tata Motors' management to understand the rationale behind the demerger and receive general business updates.
Prabhudas Lilladher remains positive on Tata Motors based on:
1) JLR’s volume ramp-up, leading to strong revenue, profitability, and FCF;
2) a focus on increasing market share in the PV segment through model launches and rising EV penetration; and
3) profitable and robust FCF performance, driven by margin expansion in the CV segment.
We have adjusted our estimates primarily for the India businesses, resulting in a consolidated EPS change of 0.4% for FY24-FY26E, with an estimated CAGR of 12.4% over the same period.
We have increased our EV/EBITDA multiple for the India PV business to 13x to align it more closely with Maruti Suzuki. Consequently, our SoTP-based TP has been revised upwards to Rs. 1,075.
However, given the stock's sharp run-up over the last three months, we are downgrading our recommendation to 'ACCUMULATE' from 'Buy'.
Sensex Today Live : Ambuja Cements today informed the exchanges that its promoter group entity Harmonia Trade and Investment Limited has raised its stake in the company by way of converting 212,030,758 warrants, out of the 477,478,249 convertible warrants that were allotted to Harmonia on October 18, 2022, by way of a preferential allotment on a private placement basis, for an issue price of Rs. 418.87 per warrant, out of which Rs. 104.72 (25% of the issue price) per warrant, was received as the initial subscription amount at the time of allotment of the warrants.
In an exchange filing, Ambuja Cements said, "... We wish to inform you that out of the 477,478,249 convertible warrants allotted to Harmonia, Harmonia has now opted to exercise and convert 212,030,758 warrants which are convertible into 212,030,758 equity shares of the Company of face value Rs. 2/- each, in terms of the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, and the terms of allotment of the warrants."
The company added that in this regard, the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held on 28th March 2024, considered and approved the allotment of 212,030,758 equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 2/- each, at a premium of Rs. 416.87/- per share, pursuant to the exercise and conversion of 212,030,758 convertible warrants against receipt of the balance subscription amount of Rs. 314.15/- per warrant (i.e. 75% of the issue price), to Harmonia.
The company added in its exchange filing that as per ICDR regulation, Harmonia can convert the balance 265,447,491 warrants by April 17, 2024.
Sensex Today Live : On March 27, the board of directors of Chalet Hotels approved a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise funds up to ₹1,200 crore. In a filing to the stock exchange, Chalet Hotels stated that the floor price for the QIP is set at ₹780.76 per equity share. However, the company has the discretion to offer a discount of up to 5 percent on this price. The issue price will be ₹755 per share.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices had climbed on Thursday.
At 11 am, Sensex was up 741.58 points, or 1.02%, at 73,737.89, and Nifty was up 226 points, or 1.02%, at 22,349.65.
Sensex Today Live : Adani Enterprises today informed the exchanges that its subsidiary Kutch Copper has commissioned the first unit of its greenfield copper refinery project in Mundra on Thursday.
In the exchange filing, the company said, "Kutch Copper, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, commissioned the first unit of its greenfield copper refinery project at Mundra on Thursday by dispatching the maiden batch of cathodes to customers."
Adani Enterprises is investing nearly $1.2 billion to set up a copper smelter with 0.5 MTPA capacity in the first phase.
On completion of the second phase that will add similar capacity, Kutch Copper, with 1 MTPA, will be the world's largest single-location custom smelter.
Global index provider FTSE Russell will defer India's inclusion in its government bond index due to taxation, registration and settlement issues, even as two other major index providers have announced their inclusions, it said on Thursday.
However, it acknowledged progress in the accessibility of the securities in its March review for the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI), adding that the bonds will remain on its watch list.
It said India had made progress with additional flexibility afforded to custodians relating to margin financing, which has now been more widely adopted and has helped improving certain aspects of the trade settlement process.
Still, factors like "documentary requirements to fulfil foreign portfolio investor registration, increased regulatory reporting, the inflexible length of the settlement cycle and the tax clearance process" are hindering the bonds' qualification for "Market Accessibility Level of 1", FTSE said.
The index provider said it will continue dialogue with the Reserve Bank of India and seek feedback from a cohort of international investors entering the bond market on the practicalities of their investment experience.
Larsen & Toubro today informed the exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiary L&T GeoStructure, has recently secured multiple orders from across India.
The company said it has secured an order from the Paradip Port Authority (PPA), to construct a South Breakwater Extension, Groynes and a Breakwater Toe Protection Wall at Paradip Port, Odisha.
It has also secured an order from the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), to augment the Slipway-4, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices climbed on Thursday.
At 10 am Market Update, Sensex was up 588.25 points, or 0.81%, at 73,584.56, and Nifty was up 176.90 points, or 0.8%, at 22,300.55.
Sensex Today Live : Jio Financial Services today informed the exchanges that one of its subsidiaries, in collaboration with a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has establised a 50:50 joint venture company to lease and operate shipts out of GIFT City.
In an exchange filing, the company said, Jio Leasing Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has informed the company that today, at around 9.11 p.m. (IST), it has along with its nominees invested an amount of ₹2.50 crore towards the initial subscription of 25,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of Reliance International Leasing IFSC Limited (“RILIL"), for cash at par."
The company added that RILIL, incorporated on February 01, 2024, is a 50:50 joint venture between JLSL and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited).
RILIL will be engaged in the business of operating lease of Ships, Vessels and Voyage Charters in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) located at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Gujarat.
Sensex Today Live : Adani Power today informed the exchanges that it has refinanced a ₹19,700 loan facility availed by six of its Special Purpose Vehicles, after they were amalgamated into the parent company. The company explained that after its credit rating was enchanced to AA-, it was able to consolidate the standalone term loan facilities of the SPVs into a single long-term Rupee term loan facility of ₹19,700 crore under a consortium financing arrangement comprising eight lenders.
The company said that the revised arrangement will allow it to benefit from uniform terms and greater financial flexibility in addition to reducing the effective rate of interest.
Sensex Today Live : Heavyweight indices like Auto and Consumer Durables were under pressure, with the Auto index down 0.08%, and the Consumer Durables index down 0.02%.
Other indices, like Bank was up 0.57%, Financial Services was up 0.73%, whereas IT and FMCG were up 0.26%, each. Pharma and Healthcare indices were up 0.14% and 0.12%, respectively.
Sensex Today Live : NHPC shares were up 2% after the company announced plans to raise debt up to ₹6,100 crores.
In an exchange filing, the company said, "it is to inform that Board of Directors of NHPC Limited in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 27th March, 2024 had inter-alia considered and approved the proposal for raising of Debt upto Rs.6,100 crore during financial year 2024-25 through issuance of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative non-convertible Corporate Bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis and/or raising of Term loans/External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches."
Sensex Today Live : The broader market was in the green, with the BSE MidCap index up 0.22%, and the BSE SmallCap index up 0.70%.
Sensex Today Live : Dr Reddy's, Power Grid Corp., SBI, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Maruti Suzuki India, Britannia, and Eicher Motors, were the top drags.
Sensex Today Live : Power Grid Corp., Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Wipro, and Infosys, were the top gainers on the Sensex, and Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Titan, and HCLTech, were the top drags.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday, even as Asian markets traded mixed ahead of US core personal consumption expenditure data set to be released on Friday in the US.
At opening bell, Sensex was up 177.03 points, or 0.24%, at 73,173.34, and Nifty was up 53.15 points, or 0.24%, at 22,176.80.
Sensex Today Live : Adani Power today informed the exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiary Mahan Energen Limited has signed a 20-year long-term Power Purchare Agreement with Reliance Industries to supply 500 MW energy.
In an exchange filing, the company said, "We would like to inform that Mahan Energen Limited (“MEL"), wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited (“APL" or the “Company") has entered into a 20-year long-term Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA") for 500 MW with Reliance Industries Limited (“RIL"), under the Captive User policy as defined under the Electricity Rules, 2005."
The company added that one unit of 600 MW capacity of MEL’s Mahan thermal power plant, out of its aggregate operating and upcoming capacity of 2800 MW, will be designated as the Captive Unit for this purpose.
The company explained that in order to avail the benefit of this policy, RIL has to hold a 26% ownership stake in the Captive Unit in proportion to the total capacity of the power plant. Hence, it will accordingly invest in 5,00,00,000 equity shares of MEL, aggregating to Rs. 50 crore for the proportionate ownership stake.
This development brings between two corporates an exclusive arrangement for 500 MW of power purchase by Reliance Industries on long term basis.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were up at pre-open on Thursday, even as Asian markets traded mixed ahead of US core personal consumption expenditure daya set to be released on Friday in the US.
Sensex was up 153.03 points, or 0.21%, at 73,149.34, and Nifty was up 39.95 points, or 0.18%, at 22,163.60 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), today informed the exchanges that its Joint Ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards worth ₹2,071 crores.
In an exchange filing, the company shares the details of the new orders.
It said, it has received orders in the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business in overseas markets and orders for design and construction of an underground metro rail project in India.
Sensex Today Live : ICICI Securities informed the exchanges today that its shareholders have approved the company's delisting proposal.
In an exchange filing, the company said, "Based on the consolidated Scrutinizer’s reports dated March 28, 2024, the resolution for approval of the arrangement embodied in the Scheme of Arrangement amongst ICICI Bank Limited and ICICI Securities Limited and their respective shareholders as set out in the Notice dated February 20, 2024 convening the Meeting was passed :
• with requisite statutory majority as prescribed under the provisions of Section 230 of the Companies Act, 2013;
• with requisite statutory majority of Public Shareholders under the SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/POD-2/P/CIR/2023/93 dated June 20, 2023); and
• with requisite statutory majority of Public Shareholders under Regulation 37 of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021".
Sensex Today Live : BHEL, IDFC First Bank, Dr. Reddy's, REC, Chalet Hotels, Alkem, are some stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, March 28.
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are anticipated to commence trading on a neutral note on Thursday, reflecting mixed global market indicators. The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a neutral opening for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 22,173 level, a nearly 6-point premium from the previous close of Nifty futures.
On Wednesday, the domestic equity market concluded with substantial gains, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above the 22,100 mark. The Sensex surged by 526.01 points to finish at 72,996.31, while the Nifty 50 ended 118.95 points, or 0.54%, higher at 22,123.65.
The Nifty 50 chart displayed a small positive candle with a minor upper shadow. Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, interpreted this market activity as an indication of upward momentum in the market amidst range-bound action. He noted that the Nifty is currently positioned at the upper range of 22,200 levels and a decisive break above this level could trigger a sharp upward momentum towards new all-time highs. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to commence trading on a flat note on Thursday, influenced by a blend of global market indicators. While Asian markets exhibited a downward trend, US stock indices concluded on a higher note, with the S&P 500 achieving a record closing high, preceding the release of crucial economic data.
Investors' attention will be on the US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), the preferred inflation measure of the US Federal Reserve, scheduled for release on Good Friday, a day when the stock markets will be closed.
On Wednesday, the Indian stock market indices concluded with substantial gains, driven by a surge in index heavyweights, resulting in the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above the 22,100 mark. The Sensex soared by 526.01 points, or 0.73%, to conclude at 72,996.31, while the Nifty 50 ended 118.95 points, or 0.54%, higher at 22,123.65.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, stated that the market's positive closure was driven by stock-specific actions and optimistic currents due to a robust economic growth forecast. However, given the holiday-shortened week, investors are shifting their focus to US GDP data and the upcoming RBI policy announcement to determine the market's direction. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Global markets were seen taking a breather before the release of US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data, with most benchmark indices in Asia either trading rangebound or down.
Even the Gift Nifty futures were marginally up, indicating a muted start for India. At 8:04 am, Gift Nifty was at 22,176, around 50 points ahead of Nifty 50's close of 22,123.65.
Elsewhere, the yen languished near its weakest in decades on Thursday though the threat of intervention from Japanese authorities kept investors leery of pushing the currency to a new low, while Asian stocks rose ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading.
Markets were largely rangebound ahead of Friday's much-anticipated U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation. Few markets will be open to digest the new reading, however, given the long Easter weekend in many countries.
Heightened focus was also on the yen, which was last little changed at 151.30 per dollar, having slid to a 34-year low of 151.975 in the previous session. Japan's three main monetary authorities held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the weak yen, and suggested they were ready to intervene in the market to stop what they described as disorderly and speculative moves in the currency.
Japanese authorities last intervened to support the yen in 2022, when they also used phrases such as "deeply concerned" and pledged to take "decisive steps" prior to intervention.
The sliding yen has been a boon for Japan's Nikkei, which is up about 3% for the month thus far. It was last 1% lower, but remained not far from a record high.
In China, stocks were in the red, pressured by strong selling by foreign investors because of lingering concerns over the outlook for the world's second-largest economy.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell to a one-month low in early trade, while the Shanghai Composite index struggled below the psychologically key 3000-point mark and dipped 0.1%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index barely budged, with a more than 1% jump in technology companies offsetting the drag from property names.
All that left MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.05% lower.
South Korean shares declined on Thursday for a second straight session, with losses led by automakers, while market participants were overall in a wait-and-see mode ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the week. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
The benchmark KOSPI fell 6.06 points, or 0.22%, to 2,749.05 by 0110 GMT, after shedding 0.07% on Wednesday.
Oil prices meanwhile edged up, with Brent gaining 36 cents to $86.45 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 44 cents to $81.80 per barrel.
