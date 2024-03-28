Sensex Today | Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends up 650pts, Nifty at 22,320; Bank, FS, Auto, Pharma, Health gain

Sensex Today | Market Close Highlights : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹ 2,170.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 1,197.61 crore worth of stocks on March 27, provisional data from the NSE showed.