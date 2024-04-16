LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today Live Updates : Sensex down 300pts, Nifty at 22190, weighed by weak global cues; IT, Bank, FS, Health drag

11 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2024, 11:08 AM IST

Sensex Today Live Updates : Companies reporting results on April 16 are CRISIL, Den Networks, Integra Essentia, Lotus Chocolate Company, and SG Mart.