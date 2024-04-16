Sensex Today Live Updates : Asian stocks and currencies tumbled on concerns that US interest rates may stay higher for longer and signs that China’s growth recovery is stalling.
MSCI’s Asia Pacific Index dropped the most in three months as shares from Hong Kong to Japan and South Korea slumped. Futures contracts for US and European stocks steadied in Asian trading after the S&P 500 erased earlier gains and fell more than 1% in a volatile session.
A slew of China’s economic indicators showed that the nation’s economic rebound remains patchy. While both gross domestic product and fixed assets investment beat forecasts, data on retail sales and industrial output fell short of estimates. The impact spilled over the region’s currencies, with a gauge of emerging-markets currencies falling to fresh lows for the year.
“China data appears to be strong on the headline, but the details are weak," said Charu Chanana, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Saxo Markets in Singapore. “This would suggest that the economy needs more support, and markets will continue to position for a weak yuan."
The Indonesian rupiah weakened past 16,000 per dollar for the first time since 2020, prompting the nation’s central bank to intervene in the currency market. The South Korean won dropped to its lowest since 2022.
The offshore yuan held morning losses as officials unexpectedly weakened its defense as a resurgent dollar and poor sentiment pushed it toward a policy red line.
Treasuries steadied Tuesday after bond yields jumped to new year-to-date highs on stronger-than-expected retail sales data. Oil gained as Israel vowed to respond to an unprecedented attack by Iran, keeping tensions elevated in the Middle East.
Volatility perked up, with the premium for one-month put options to protect against a pullback in US equities hitting the highest since October. Wall Street’s “fear gauge" — the VIX — hit levels unseen this year. The S&P 500 broke below 5,100, dropping to the lowest in almost two months. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slid over 1.5%. Both gauges breached their 50-day moving averages — seen as a bearish signal by several chartists. Banks outperformed on a surprise profit from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Treasury 10-year yields spiked on Monday, while those on two-year notes came close to 5%. Bonds were also under pressure as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. tapped the US high-grade bond market, the first in a likely parade of bond sales from banks after results.
US retail sales rose by more than forecast in March and the prior month was revised higher, showcasing resilient consumer demand that keeps fueling a surprisingly strong economy. As long as a robust labor market supports household demand, there’s a risk that inflation will become entrenched.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate advanced in Asia after reclaiming its $85 mark on Monday. Top Israeli military officials reiterated the country has no choice but to answer Iran’s weekend attack. Gold was steady in early trading.
Sensex Today Live : Steel Stripes Wheels informed the exchanges today that it has secured a suplly agreement with a leading passenger vehicle manufacturer in India. In an exchange filing, the company said, "We are glad to announce that we have successfully secured a maiden entry as a supplier of testament wheels to one of the top Passenger Car manufacturers in India... We're honored to be recognized by the OEM as a strategic partner for supply of wheels besides Steel Wheels".
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were in the red on Tuesday, following weak signals from global markets that were bogged down by simmering tensions in the Middle East.
At 11 am, Sensex was down 348.19 points, or 0.47%, at 73,051.59, and Nifty was down 74.05 points, or 0.33%, at 22,198.45.
Sensex Today Live : PNC Infratech informed the exchanges today it has received ₹117.15 crore from the National Highways Authority of India, as its subsidiary, PNC Raebareli Highways has executed a settlement agreement with the authority under the 'Vivad Se Vishwas II (Contractual Disputes)' Scheme of Government of India.
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "PNC Infratech Limited regarding (Company) is pleased to intimate about receipt of Rs. 114,81,18,484.00 being the net amount after deduction of tax at source (TDS) in terms of tlre Settlement Agreement executed on 02.04.2024 between National Highways Authority of India (NHAl/Procuring Entity) and PNC Raebareli Highways Private Lirnited, a subsidiary of the Comparry for an amount of Rs. 117,15,49,474.00 towards the 'one time settlement' under the 'Vivad Se Vishwas lI (Contractual Disputes)' Scherne of Governrnent of India, on 15 April, 2024 in the night."
Sensex Today Live : STL today announced that it has raised ₹1,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) that saw healthy participation by various global and Indian investors.
The company, in an exchange filing, said its board has approved the issue and allotment of 8.84 crore equity shares to qualified institutional investors, including HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, Goldman Sachs and Bandhan Mutual Fund, aggregating to ₹1,000 crore.
It added that post the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased to ₹97.5 crore, comprising 48.75 crore equity shares.
Sensex Today Live : Som Distilleries and Breweries today informed the exchanges that it has commissioned a state-of-the-art wraparound packaging equipment at its Bhopal facility. The company said it expects its operational efficiency to improve by around 25%, with the latest addition.
In an exchange filing, the company said, "We proudly announce the successful commissioning of state-of-the-art wraparound packaging equipment at our Bhopal canning facility... With this innovative technology in place, we anticipate an increase in operational efficiency by approximately 25%."
The company said the equipment is designed to seamlessly integrate into existing production lines, and it offers precise wrapping and sealing of products, which minimises downtime and maximises throughput.
Sensex Today Live : Tata Consultancy Services: TCS plans to recruit approximately 40,000 fresh graduates in the fiscal year 2025, matching the number hired the previous year, said CEO and MD K Krithivasan. This announcement comes amidst a period of declining headcount for the company, with three consecutive quarters of reduction. He added that the hiring of fresh graduates in FY25 would be on par with the previous year. As for the recruitment of experienced professionals, decisions will be made quarterly based on immediate needs and requirements, according to Krithivasan.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Tuesday, following weak signals from global markets that were bogged down by simmering tensions in the Middle East.
At 10 am, Sensex was down 305.71 points, or 0.42%, at 73,094.07, and Nifty was down 70.65 points, or 0.32%, at 22,201.85.
Sensex Today Live : On April 15, Asian Paints launched a new product, Neo Bharat Latex Paint, marking its entry into a novel paint category. This move was spurred by the sector's robust growth, fueled by increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes, which has prompted existing market players to seize the burgeoning demand and increase their market share, the company said.
The company promotes this new segment as affordable, providing consumers with a choice of over 1,000 shades. In addition, the company has roped in cricket star Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador for the new launch. Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer, Asian Paints, said, "By offering a branded solution to penetrate the unorganized segment, we aim to broaden the market and stimulate category growth as a market leader."
Sensex Today Live : On April 15, Jio Financial Services announced its joint venture with US-based BlackRock to expand into wealth management and brokerage services in India. In a stock exchange filing, the financial institution announced a 50:50 joint venture dedicated to wealth management initiatives, which includes establishing a wealth management company and a subsequent brokerage firm in India.
Sensex Today Live : Some major benchmark heavyweight indices like Auto, FMCG, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas were in the green, while others like Bank, Financial Services, IT, Pharma and Healthcare indices were in the red.
Sensex Today Live : The broader market was marginally better off than the benchmark indices, with the BSE MidCap index trading flat, while the BSE SmallCap index was up 0.42%.
Sensex Today Live : Only eight of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 were in the green on Tuesday morning, led by Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, Eicher Motors, and SBI Life, while LTIMindtree, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Infosys, were the top drags.
Sensex Today Live : Only six of the 30 stocks on the Sensex were in the green on Tuesday, led by Nestle India, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki India, while TCS, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank, were the top drags.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Tuesday, following weak signals from global markets that were bogged down by simmering tensions in the Middle East.
At opening bell, Sensex was down 507.69 points, or 0.69%, at 72,892.09, and Nifty was down 145.25 points, or 0.65%, at 22,127.25.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were red at pre-open on Monday, following weak signals from global markets that bogged down by simmering tensions in the Middle East.
Sensex was down 507.64 points, or 0.69%, at 72,892.14, and Nifty was down 147.20 points, or 0.66%, at 22,125.30 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : On Monday, Japanese company Honda announced the start of construction for a spare parts warehouse facility in Doddaballapura, near Bengaluru, Karnataka. The new facility, under the management of Honda Cars India, will bolster the spare parts operations across all Honda businesses. This includes Honda Cars India, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, and Honda India Power Products, as per the company's statement.
The facility, set to be operational by the first quarter of FY26, is expected to significantly expedite the availability of spare parts at Honda dealerships. "Our commitment to our customers is reflected in our efforts to ensure timely and quicker availability of spare parts for their Honda products," said Takuya Tsumura, the President and CEO of Honda Cars India.
Sensex Today Live : Jio Financial, Vi, Aster DM, Cipla, Asian Paints, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, April 16.
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are anticipated to commence trading on a lower note on Tuesday, influenced by weak global indicators.
The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a sluggish start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was observed trading around the 22,180 mark, nearly 185 points lower than the previous close of Nifty futures.
On Monday, both domestic equity indices closed over a percent lower for the second consecutive session, with the Nifty 50 dropping below the 22,300 mark. The Sensex plummeted by 845.12 points to close at 73,399.78, while the Nifty 50 ended 246.90 points, or 1.1%, lower at 22,272.50.
The Nifty 50 chart displayed a significant negative candle with a gap-down opening. "From a technical perspective, this pattern suggests a short-term top reversal, indicating potential further weakness in the near term. Despite the current weakness, the larger degree positive chart pattern of higher tops and bottoms remains intact on the weekly chart, aligning with the formation of a new higher bottom of the pattern. However, there is no confirmation of any higher bottom reversal at the lows yet," stated Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : The Indian equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to continue their downward trend and open with losses on Tuesday. This is due to the weak cues from the global market, which are influenced by the escalating concerns over the conflict between Iran and Israel.
Asian markets have shown a downward trend, and US stocks closed significantly lower as a response from Israel is anticipated following Iran's attack over the weekend.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, anticipates that the domestic markets will face near-term challenges due to increasing volatility. He added that with the commencement of the result season and promises made by various political parties, there might be continued sector and stock-specific movements. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Indian markets were headed for another day of downtrends as the tensions in the Middle East continued to affect sentiment across markets around the globe.
The Gift Nifty futures was more than 150 points below Nifty 50's Monday close of 22,272.50, indicating a gap down start for Indian benchmarks
Asian stocks fell and the dollar climbed to more than five-month highs on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales for March further reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to be in a rush to cut interest rates this year.
Rising geopolitical tensions kept risk sentiment in check, lifting prices of gold and oil, while investor focus in Asia turns to China with GDP data due at 0200 GMT.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.4% to nearly seven-week lows of 521.92, with Japan's Nikkei down 1.6%. U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Monday as a jump in Treasury yields weighed on sentiment amid concerns about rising tensions between Iran and Israel.
Israelis awaited word on how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would respond to Iran's first-ever direct attack on their country. Netanyahu on Monday summoned his war cabinet for the second time in less than 24 hours to weigh a response to Iran's weekend missile and drone attack, a government source said.
"The markets have come alive with the sound of derisking, deleveraging, hedging and broad managing of risk exposures," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone. "There is certainly not much in the news flow to inspire risk-taking and there is a growing list of factors to refrain from buying and to manage exposures."
U.S. retail sales rose 0.7% last month, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Monday, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, would rise 0.3%.
The stronger-than-expected data comes after a report last week underscored inflation remains stickier than markets had expected, leading to a drastic scaling back of rate cuts this year.
Traders now anticipate 45 basis points of cuts this year, down from more than 160 bps in expected easing at the start of the year. Markets are now pricing in September, instead of June, to be the starting point for rate cuts, according to CME FedWatch Tool.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was at 4.608% in Asian hours having surged to a five-month high of 4.663% on Monday.
The elevated yields boosted the dollar and kept the yen near 34-year lows it has been rooted at in the past few days.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency versus six rivals, was up 0.028% at 106.23, having risen 0.189% overnight. The yen weakened to 154.39 leading to fresh worries over intervention and comments from officials.
All eyes during Asian trading hours will be on China GDP along with industrial activity, fixed asset investment, retail sales and property market data.
"The property market has yet to confirm a bottom, and markets will watch the price data closely for any signs of stabilisation; a bottoming out of housing prices would be a positive sign of sentiment recovery," ING economists said.
In commodities, U.S. crude rose 0.63% to $85.95 per barrel and Brent was at $90.63, up 0.59% on the day on rising tensions in the Middle East. Spot gold added 0.1% to $2,385.88 an ounce.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!