Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian stocks followed gains on Wall Street after better-than-expected US payrolls data on Friday. Oil fell as Israel said it would pull some troops out from Gaza.
Benchmark equity indexes advanced in Japan while futures in Hong Kong pointed to gains. Futures for US stocks edged higher after both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes climbed more than 1% on Friday. China’s financial markets reopen after a two-day holiday.
Treasuries ticked lower as traders dialed back the prospect of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year following the US jobs numbers. The unemployment rate edged lower to 3.8% in March, wages grew at a solid clip, and workforce participation rose, underscoring the strength of a labor market.
“Reasons to dismiss the employment data are becoming thinner" and lends support to the re-acceleration hypothesis, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. “The economy is still growing faster than what the Fed regards as the long-term non-inflation pace."
Oil retreated more than 1% as traders monitored geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
In Asia, traders will be keeping a closer eye than usual on China’s daily yuan reference rate as markets reopen from a holiday. Investors will be looking for signs of official pushback after the currency weakened toward a no-go area last week. The fixing may signal whether Beijing will support the currency more vigorously or allow a moderate depreciation.
What China “discovered is that there was a heck of a lot more depreciation and selling pressure under the surface than they probably anticipated," said Richard Franulovich head of foreign-exchange strategy at Westpac Banking Corp. “This is what happens periodically when you have a managed currency."
The focus will soon shift to US March inflation data due mid-week. Prices may stay above the Fed’s target band, as first quarter corporate earnings season gears up with results from banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. due on Friday.
Stock bulls are starting to hedge their exposures as Fed rate cuts are pared and questions over how far the rally may go. Cboe Volatility Index, known as the VIX, touched the highest since November last week as the benchmark S&P 500 Index suffered its first weekly loss in three weeks.
Elsewhere, New Zealand’s central bank, the first to hike in the post-Covid tightening cycle, is expected to push back against easing bets when it delivers it decision this week. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is likely to keep its key rate unchanged as traders eye rate cuts within months. Minutes of the last meeting suggested a June easing is likely, while Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras last month said four cuts are possible this year.
Elsewhere, gold declined after surging to record prices last week.
Stock Market Today Live : Sector Indices Heat Map
Stock Market Today Live : Barring PSU Bank, which was down 0.29%, all other sectoral indices were in the green, with Consumer Durables leading the gains at 2.22%, followed by Realty and Oil & Gas, which were up 1.25% and 0.90%, respectively.
Stock Market Today Live : Broader market indices heat map
Stock Market Today Live : The broader market had gained, with the BSE SmallCap index up 0.63%, and the BSE MidCap index up 0.39%.
Stock Market Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Nifty
Stock Market Today Live : BPCL, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Titan and Shriram Finance, were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Adani Ports & SEZ, Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Divi's Lab, Wipro, and ICICI Bank, were the top drags on the benchmark index.
Stock Market Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Sensex
Stock Market Today Live : Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, and UltraTech Cement, were the only stocks in the red on Monday morning on the Sensex. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Axis Bank and Titan were the top gainers on the benchmark index.
Stock Market Today Live : Opening Bell
Stock Market Today Live : Indian benchmark indices jumped at open on Monday, led by positive cues from global peers.
At opening bell, Sensex was up 222.97 points, or 0.30%, at 74,471.19, and Nifty was up 68 points, or 0.3%, at 22,581.70.
Stock Market Today Live : Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher gives technical forecast for Bank Nifty
Stock Market Today Live : Banknifty outperformed the Nifty index during the week breaching above the previous peak zone of 48,160 levels and is almost on the verge of retesting the all-time high of 48,636 levels in the coming days. Once a confirmation is established, the index would have the next target of 49,800 levels with most of the frontline banking stocks looking well poised for the pickup. Banknifty would have the daily range of 48,000-49,000 levels.
Stock Market Today Live : Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher gives technical forecast for Nifty 50
Stock Market Today Live : Nifty has been hovering within a tight range between the 22,300 and 22,550 during this week with bias maintained positive and sentiment improving to some extent to anticipate for further rise in the coming days.
The index would need to decisively breach above the 22.550 zone to establish conviction for further upward move having targets of 22,800 and 23,200 levels in the coming days. The support for the day is seen at 22,350 level while the resistance would be seen at 22,650.
Stock Market Today Live : Benchmark indices jump at pre-open
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were up at pre-open on Monday, following positive cues from global markets.
Sensex was up 307.22 points, or 0.41%, at 74,555.44, and Nifty was up 64.65 points, or 0.29%, at 22,578.35 during pre-open.
Stock Market Today Live : Lemon Tree opens its ninth property in Uttarakhand with Lemon Tree Hotel, Rishikesh
Stock Market Today Live : Lemon Tree Hotels today informed the exchanges that it has opened its ninth property in the state of Uttarakhand with the launch of Lemon Tree Hotel, RIshikesh. The company, in an exchange filing, said, the property features 126 rooms & suites, banquet facility, restaurants, a fitness center and other public areas
This hotel, with 126 keys will open in two phases. While 108 rooms and suites opened on Subday, along with Citrus Café – a multi-cuisine coffee shop, an expansive banquet space, fitness center, and swimming pool as a part of phase I of the launch, the remaining rooms, a sprawling garden, a rejuvenating spa, Slounge – A Terrace Bar, and Pool Bar & Grill will open shortly thereafter, as part of phase II.
The hotel is located in Tapovan, a popular and spiritually significant area in Rishikesh, making it an ideal destination for leisure travellers.
Stock Market Today Live : Aurobindo Pharma reports security incident at Andhra Pradesh facility of its subsidiary
Stock Market Today Live : Aurobindo Pharma today informed the exchanges that a manufacturing facility of its subsidiary Apitoria Pharma had a security incident on April 6.
In an exchange filing, the company said, "On April 6, 2024 at around 11:30 PM (IST), an accident occurred near Vacuum Tray Dryer (VTD) area at Unit 6 of Apitoria Pharma Private Limited, situated at Parawada, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh. Unfortunately, there was one casualty due to the accident. The unit continues its normal operations".
Stock Market Today Live : CMS Info Systems subsidiary received tax demand notice of ₹20 crore
Stock Market Today Live : CMS Info Systems today informed the exchanges, its subsidiary Securitrans India has received a notice comnfirming the original demand of service tax of ₹20 crores for the period of October 2016 to March 2017 and APril to June 2017.
In an exchange filing, the company said it has received a notice, "Confirmation of demand of Service Tax / reversal of Cenvat Credit Aggregating to ₹ 19,33,79,337/- inclusive of applicable cess on account of non-payment/short payment of service tax pertaining to the period of October 2016 to March 2017 and April to June 2017, along with interest thereon at applicable rate and imposition of Penalty aggregating to equivalent amount".
The company said, its subsidiary Securitrans India will appeal against this decision in the applicable forum.
Stock Market Today Live : Stocks to watch today
Stock Market Today Live : Wipro, L&T, Adani Green, Vi, Cochin Shipyard, ZEEL, Titan, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, April 8.
Stock Market Today Live : Godrej Properties sells homes worth over ₹3,000 crores within 3 days of the launch of its project in Gurugram, Haryana
Stock Market Today Live : Godrej Properties informed the exchanges today that it has sold over 1,050 homes with over 2 million square feet area in its project in Gurugram, Haryana.
The company said its project, Godrej Zenith, located in Sector 89, Gurugram has proven to be its most successful launch in terms of the value and volume of sales achieved.
Stock Market Today Live : Seven key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US nonfarm payrolls to oil prices
Stock Market Today Live : The local equity market is anticipated to start off on a positive note on Monday, mirroring the uptrend seen in global counterparts.
Most Asian markets exhibited an upward trend, and the US stock market experienced a surge on Friday following an impressive jobs report. The trajectory of the market this week will be influenced by several crucial corporate and macroeconomic data releases.
Joseph Thomas, Head of Research at Emkay Wealth Management, commented, "The past week saw the domestic markets making gains, buoyed by robust macroeconomic data, particularly PMI numbers. As we stand now, the earnings season is projected to show decent growth. The Reserve Bank of India echoed these growth expectations in its policy by providing strong forecasts for FY25. While domestic news flow is generally supportive of market sentiment, volatility may primarily stem from global events, particularly speculations surrounding the timing of the US Fed's rate action." (Read the full story here.)
Stock Market Today Live : Global cues, Gift Nifty indicate strong open for Indian markets
Stock Market Today Live : Indian markets were likely to open on a positive note on Monday, led by positive cues from global markets.
At 8:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures, at 22,653.50 was up nearly nearly 150 points from Nifty 50's Friday close of 22,513.70, also indicating a gap up open for the Indian benchmarks.
Asian shares started the week on a subdued note on Monday, while the dollar firmed as investors weighed when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start cutting rates in the wake of yet another blowout jobs report.
Oil prices fell nearly 2% as Middle East tensions eased after Israel withdrew more soldiers from southern Gaza, while gold prices slumped 1% after scaling record high on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields remain elevated.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.26% higher, while Tokyo's Nikkei rose 1%. China mainland stocks reopened after extended holidays from Thursday, with the blue-chip gauge 0.5% lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.33%.
Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth blew past expectations in March and wages increased at a steady clip, suggesting the economy ended the first quarter on solid ground.
Investor focus this week will be squarely on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report, which is expected to show core inflation slowing to 3.7% in March from 3.8% the prior month.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 4.4 basis points to 4.422%.
The European Central Bank is due to meet later this week and is widely expected to keep rates steady.
In commodities, spot gold dropped 0.5% to $2,317.09 an ounce, having breached record peak last week.
U.S. crude fell 2.32% to $84.89 per barrel and Brent was at $88.89, down 2.5% on the day.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!