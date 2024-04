LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today Live Updates: Sensex pares gains after opening above 75,000; Robust Q4 result expectations drive markets

7 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2024, 09:47 AM IST

Sensex Today Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 684.68 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 3,470.54 crore worth of stocks on April 8, provisional data from the NSE showed.