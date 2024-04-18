Sensex Today Live Updates : Asian stocks were mixed at the open after US shares extended their losing streak to the longest since January.
Japanese stocks fell from the start of trade while Australian and South Korean equities rose. Equity futures in Hong Kong indicate early losses while similar contracts in China gained. US futures were little changed after the S&P 500 fell for a fourth day Wednesday, extending declines from last week’s record high to more than 4%.
Asian chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which reports earnings later Thursday, and Tokyo Electron Ltd. will be closely watched in early trading. Europe’s most valuable tech firm ASML Holding NV said Wednesday orders tumbled in the first quarter, and its China sales are likely to be hampered by US export control measures. Nvidia Corp. led losses in US megacaps.
Investors have been increasingly skeptical about how much further US stocks can go after their 10% rally in the first quarter — the strongest start to a year since 2019. The latest pullback takes place even as US data point to continued strength in the economy.
Just a day after Jerome Powell threw cold water on rate-cut bets, dip buyers emerged in the Treasury market, with two-year yields dropping further below 5% and a $13 billion sale of 20-year bonds drawing solid demand. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was steady in Asian trading.
The dollar was little changed in Asia after falling for the first time in six days Wednesday as officials in Japan and Korea continued to express concern over the declines in their currencies. The yen has fallen almost 9% and the won has dropped roughly 7% this year against the dollar.
The equity risk premium for US equities — a measure of the differential between stocks and bonds’ expected returns — is now deep in negative territory, something that hasn’t happened since the early 2000s.
While this isn’t necessarily a negative indicator for the stock market, it all depends on the economic cycle. The lower premium can be seen as a promise of a future boost in corporate profits, but also that a bubble is in the making.
Elsewhere, oil held most of Wednesday’s 3% decline, weighed by weaker Chinese industrial data and as US crude inventories swelled, while gold edged higher.
Sensex Today Live : Talbros JV wins multi-year ₹1,000 crore contract from a leading European OEM
Sensex Today Live : Talbros Automotive Components today informed the exchanges that it has secured a multi-year contract from a large European OEM valued at approximately ₹1,000 crore. These orders are to be executed over a period of next 8 years commencing from Q4FY25, the company said.
The order, secured by TACL's joint venture company, Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems Private Limited (MTCS), is centered on the supply of Suspension Arms tailored for both conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and new age electric vehicle (EV) platforms for EMEA and NAFTA regions.
The production for the same would be done from the Pune plant of MTCS, with a capex investment of around ₹65 crores spread through FY25. The investments would be done through internal accruals and debt, the company said.
Sensex Today Live : 10 am market update
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday, shaking off the fading hopes of an early U.S. rate cuts and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
At 10 am, Sensex was up 129.65 points, or 0.18%, at 73,073.33, and Nifty was up 61.40 points, or 0.28%, at 22,209.30.
Sensex Today Live : Jubliant Pharmova ceases manufacturing at US subsidiary's facility; expects exports to rise from Roorkee facility after US FDA gives VAI status post inspection
Sensex Today Live : Jubilant Pharmova informed the exchanges that it has ceased manufacturing operations of its solid dosage formulation facility at its US subsidiary Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals, in the US. The expected date of cessation will be on June 17, 2024.
The company said Jubilant Cadista will continue the sales and marketing operations for US market. The said facility manufactures tablets and capsules for the US market and has the capacity to serve 1.5 billion doses.
The company added that in order to move the US generics business to profitability, it has decided to change the operating model from in-house manufacturing to outsourced manufacturing by selected USFDA approved CMOs for the US market.
Further, following the status change of Jubilant Generics' Roorkee facility by USFDA to VAI (voluntary action indicated), the company expects the exports to the US market from the facility to increase in a meaningful and gradual manner.
As of now, the facility was exporting only one product, Risperidone to the US market. JGL is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, the company said.
Sensex Today Live : ICICI Lombard General Insurance shares up nearly 4% after company reported a 19% jump in net profit in Q4FY24
Sensex Today Live : Non-life insurer ICICI Lombard announced on Wednesday, April 17, that its net profit for Q4FY24, had increased by 19% YoY to ₹520 crore, compared to a net profit of ₹437 crore in Q4FY23. The company's gross direct premium income (GDPI) for FY24 was ₹24,776 crore, marking a 17.8% growth from ₹21,025 crore in FY23. This growth rate surpassed the industry's growth rate of 12.8%. When excluding crop and mass health, the company's GDPI growth was 17.1%, which was also higher than the industry's growth rate of 14.8% in FY24. In Q4FY24, the company's GDPI was ₹6,073 crore, a 22% increase from ₹4,977 crore in Q4FY23. The company's board of directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹6 per share for FY24, pending approval from shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting. Including the proposed final dividend, the total dividend for FY24 is ₹11 per share.
Sensex Today Live : Angel One shares jumped 4% as company reported 27% increase in net profit in Q4FY24
Sensex Today Live : On Wednesday, April 17, fintech firm Angel One announced a 27.3% YoY increase in net profit, reaching ₹340 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2024, compared to a net profit of ₹267 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's operational revenue jumped by 64.3% to ₹1,357.2 crore, compared to ₹826 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. On the operational front, EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) rose by 37.2% to ₹529.7 crore in Q4FY24, up from ₹386 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin for the reported quarter was 39%, compared to 46.7% in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
Sensex Today Live : Brigade Enterprises' shares jump 4% after company reported a 46% YoY rise in sales booking in FY24
Sensex Today Live : The Bengaluru-based realty developer has reported a 46% year-on-year increase in its sales bookings, reaching a record ₹6,013 crore in FY24, driven by strong demand for its housing projects. The company's presales in the fourth quarter of FY24 amounted to ₹2,243 crore, marking the highest ever for a quarter. The company recorded real estate sales volumes of 7.55 million square feet in FY24 and 2.72 million square feet in Q4FY24. The average realisation for FY24 saw an annual increase of 23%. Brigade Enterprises reported collections across the group for FY24 at ₹5,915 crore, compared to ₹5,424 crore for FY23, as per a regulatory filing.
Sensex Today Live : Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher, gives technical forecast for BankNifty
Sensex Today Live : BankNifty has also retraced 50% of the recent rally peaking out near 49,050 zone and currently has arrived near the important 50EMA level of 47,170 zone with bias remaining cautious and major support zone maintained near 46700 levels of the important 100 period MA as of now. Bankex is nearing the retracement level of 0.618% from the recent correction, and 50 DMA is at the 53,200 level, which is strong support as of now. Banknifty would have a daily range of 47,100–47,800 levels, with Bankex support at 53,200 and resistance at 54,200.
Sensex Today Live : Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher, gives technical forecast for Nifty
Sensex Today Live : Nifty for the 3rd consecutive sessions witnessed a gap-down opening to turn the bias weak, arriving near the significant 50EMA level of 22,115 zone and having 22,000 levels as the major support as of now. With geo-political tensions on the rise and the earnings season underway, we anticipate volatility and fluctuations during the session. Sensex is trading below 50 DMA and near the support of the lower end of the rising channel pattern level of 72,600. The support for the day is seen at 72,500/22,000 levels, while the resistance is seen at 73,400/22,300 levels.
Sensex Today Live : Sector Indices Heat Map
Sensex Today Live : Barring the Healthcare index, all other sectoral indices were in the green, with the PSU Bank, Realty, and Metal index gaining the most.
Sensex Today Live : Broader market indices heat map
Sensex Today Live : The broader market was gaining, with the BSE SmallCap index up nearly 1%, while the BSE MidCap index was up 0.89%.
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Nifty
Sensex Today Live : Eight of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 were in the red, with losses led by HCLTech, Nestle India, NTPC, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma, while BPCL, Power Grid Corp., HDFC Life, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Steel, were the top gainers.
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Sensex
Sensex Today Live : Only nine of the 30 stocks on the Sensex were in the red at open, with Nestle India, HCLTech, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, and NTPC, emerging as the top losers, while Power Grid Corp., Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Reliance Industries gained the most.
Sensex Today Live : Opening Bell
At opening bell, Sensex was up 262.25 points, or 0.36%, at 73,205.93, and Nifty was up 94.05 points, or 0.42%, at 22,241.95.
At opening bell, Sensex was up 262.25 points, or 0.36%, at 73,205.93, and Nifty was up 94.05 points, or 0.42%, at 22,241.95.
Sensex Today Live : Benchmark indices green at pre-open
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were green at pre-open on Thursday, even as fading hopes of an early U.S. rate cuts and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Sensex was up 239.42 points, or 0.33%, at 73,183.10, and Nifty was down 64.45 points, or 0.29%, at 22,212.35 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to watch today
Sensex Today Live : Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Tata Comms., Angel One, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, April 18.
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on April 18
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Thursday tracking mixed global market cues.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a weak start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,148 level, a discount of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
On Tuesday, the Indian stock market indices extended losses for the third straight session as geopolitical concerns weighed on investor sentiments. The Sensex declined 456.10 points, or 0.62%, to close at 72,943.68, while the Nifty 50 dropped 124.60 points, or 0.56%, to settle at 22,147.90. Nifty 50 formed a small positive body candle on the daily chart with minor upper shadow. The Indian stock market was closed on Wednesday for Ram Navami.
“Technically, this market action signals range bound action in the market with weak bias. Normally, such formations post reasonable decline indicate an upside bounce from the lows. Nifty is currently placed near the crucial support of ascending trend line as per weekly chart and near lower end of an ascending channel on the daily chart around 22,000 levels. Hence, there is a possibility of a bounce in the short term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Sensex Today Live : Six key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Treasury yields to oil prices
Sensex Today Live : The domestic stock market is anticipated to commence trading with caution on Thursday, influenced by weak cues from global markets. Asian markets exhibited mixed trading, while the US stock market concluded lower overnight due to a sell-off in technology stocks. The Indian stock market remained closed on Wednesday in observance of Ram Navami.
Investors are apprehensive that the ongoing conflict could trigger a surge in crude oil prices, which could subsequently exert pressure on inflation. Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, suggests that the bearish trend might dominate Thursday's session as well, with the benchmark Nifty potentially facing downside risk until it reaches the psychological level of 22,000. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Weak global cues, muted Gift Nifty signal flat open for Indian markets
Sensex Today Live : Indian shares are set to open little changed on Thursday, after falling about 3% in the past three sessions, as fading hopes of early U.S. rate cuts and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to weigh on investor sentiment.
India's GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,178 as of 7:54 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open near its Tuesday's close of 22,147.50.
Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. The benchmark Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex have lost about 2.7% each in the last three sessions.
They had notched record closing highs on April 10.
Asian stocks crept higher in a mixed session on Thursday, while the dollar took a breather and bond markets steadied as investors stepped back to assess the interest rate outlook.
Oil nursed its sharpest fall in two-and-a-half months on demand worries and the lack, so far, of an obvious Israeli or U.S. response to Iran's weekend attack.
Analysts do not expect dramatic new sanctions on Iranian oil, although the U.S. was set to reimpose oil sanctions on Venezuela which steadied Brent crude futures at $87.37 a barrel after Wednesday's $2.70-a-barrel drop.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% but regional moves were uneven, with gains in South Korea and Australia but falls elsewhere. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4% and with a drop of 4.3% so far this week is eyeing its largest weekly loss since December 2022.
Wall Street indexes fell overnight and S&P 500 futures were flat in early Asia trade. The dollar dipped slightly overnight and news of an unusual trilateral agreement between the U.S., Japan and Korea to consult closely on foreign exchange left the door open to intervention to slow dollar gains in Asia.
U.S. short-term interest rate expectations were little changed but selling of longer-dated bonds abated, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 7.2 basis points to 4.59% and two-year yields retreated after touching 5%.
Australian stocks looked set to snap five consecutive sessions of losses with the ASX 200 up 0.5% just before midday in Sydney.
Stock market nerves follow a wave of bond selling and dollar buying as sticky U.S. inflation and a shift in tone at the Federal Reserve pointed to persistently high U.S. rates. The rates-sensitive Nasdaq is down 3% so far this week.
The euro is under pressure as European policymakers are readying to cut rates in two months time, though at $1.0665 it is off this week's five-month lows.
The Australian dollar took a small knock to $0.6435 from data showing an unexpected fall in Australian employment in March.
The yen traded at 154.22 per dollar, close to a three-decade low, and traders are eyeing a breach of 155 as a possible trigger for intervention.
Elsewhere in commodity markets European gas prices have retreated from three-month highs and sharp rallies in metal prices have paused, though not reversed.
Three-month London copper is up 12% this year and traded at $9,584 per tonne overnight. Singapore iron ore held gains at just over $110 a tonne. Gold is just below last week's record high at $2,366 an ounce.
A handful of U.S. and European central bankers speak later on Thursday. U.S. jobless claims data is due and earnings at Blackstone and Netflix will be closely watched.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!