US equity futures fell in early Asian trading as risk sentiment turned, weighing on the region's equities. Oil prices resumed a selloff and investors retreated to the dollar.
The action appeared to be linked to unverified media reports of explosions in Iran, Syria and Iraq. Oil prices rose suddenly early Friday with Brent and West Texas Intermediate climbing more than 2%.
Contracts for the S&P 500 fell more than 1% Friday, placing the US benchmark on track for a sixth consecutive decline should the underlying index end Friday lower.
The moves echoed a downbeat mood across markets that weakened Asian equities. Japanese stocks fell around 2%, while those in Australia and South Korea dropped more than 1%. Chinese benchmarks were mixed in opening trade.
Haven assets rallied. Treasury yields fell, with the 10-year’s nearing 4.5%. An index of dollar strength also advanced despite the dip in yields, as investors sought shelter.
The yen was slightly firmer against the greenback. Japanese inflation data released Friday came in below economists’ estimates. The 2.7% monthly reading for March was just short of the 2.8% consensus forecast. An increasing number of economists expect the BOJ to raise rates again in October after it stands pat next week, with most of them flagging an earlier move in July as a risk scenario, according to a Bloomberg survey.
New York Fed President John Williams said while it’s “not" his baseline expectation to hike interest rates, it’s possible — if warranted. His Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said he doesn’t think it will be appropriate to ease until toward the end of 2024. The Fed may “potentially" hold rates steady all year, Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari told Fox News Channel.
In economic data, US jobless claims remained subdued, consistent with a healthy job market. Separately, the Philadelphia Fed factory index topped estimates. While existing-home sales fell, the pace was roughly in line with the median forecast of economists.
The market’s biggest worry right now is inflation, which is re-accelerating and throwing cold water on the idea of any rate cuts in 2024, according to Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management.
Most emerging market currencies fell on Thursday, with the Mexican peso among the laggards as rising volatility derails carry trade positions that has propelled the currency higher for the past few months. Indonesia’s rupiah will be closely watched when trading resumes after the government asked state-owned firms to refrain from big dollar purchases in expectation the currency will weaken further.
Elsewhere, gold advanced amid growing political risks and demand from central banks and Chinese consumers.
Israel received its first-ever sovereign downgrade as S&P Global Ratings lowered its credit rating to A from AA- on heightened geopolitical risks for the region.
RBI approves appointment of Ajith Kumar K.K as managing director and CEO of Dhanlaxmi Bank
Dhanlaxmi Bank informed the exchanges today that the RBI has approved the appointment of Ajith Kumar K.K as the managing director and CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from the date of taking charge.
The bank said it will now convene a board meeting to approve the appointment of Ajith Kumar K.K as the MD and CEO of the bank and the approval of the shareholders will be obtained after that as per the regulatory provisions.
Presently, Ajith Kumar is serving as the Chief Human Resources Officer in Federal Bank Limited in the cadre of President.
Stocks to watch today
Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Wipro, ICICI Securities, ITC, Suzlon, RVNL, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, April 19.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, gives pre-opening market comment
Sensex Today Live : “Nifty bears are seizing the opportunity amid Middle East tensions. However, for a sustained rally at Dalal Street, positive surprises in inflation, geo-political developments, or Q4 earnings are crucial. Wall Street experienced volatile trading on Thursday, driven by corporate earnings and Fed commentary hinting at reduced rate cut expectations. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari advocated patience, suggesting policy adjustments might not occur until 2025. With INFY’s ADR shares dropping 2%, Nifty faces downward pressure. Amid concerns about US inflation, Nifty's immediate downside is pegged at 21,710. FIIs were net sellers while DIIs bought. Nifty's trading range is projected between 21,700-22,200, with 22,000 as crucial resistance. Long story short: caution and agility are advised. Preferred trades: Buy Nifty on dips between 21,750-21,800 with targets at 22,250/22,500, and Bank Nifty between 46,500-46,600 with targets at 48,371/49,101."
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on April 19
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices, **Sensex** and **Nifty 50**, are predicted to commence trading on a lower note on Friday, influenced by the global market's weak performance. The **Gift Nifty** trends suggest a gap-down opening for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 21,800 mark, nearly 260 points lower than the previous close of Nifty futures.
On Thursday, the domestic equity indices ended their fourth consecutive session in the red, with Nifty dropping below the 22,000 mark. The Sensex fell by 454.69 points to close at 72,488.99, while the Nifty 50 index declined by 152.05 points, or 0.69%, to settle at 21,995.85.
The Nifty chart showed a long bearish candle, negating the minor upward bounce from the previous session. "The Nifty is on the brink of falling below the critical support level of 22,000 (the lower end of the ascending channel and upward trend line on the weekly chart). The positive chart pattern of higher tops and bottoms remains intact. As long as the Nifty stays above the 21,700 level, there's a likelihood of a bounce back from the lows according to this pattern," stated Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. (Read the full story here.)
11 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Infosys Q4 results to Iran-Israel war
The local stock market is predicted to start off on a negative note this Friday, continuing the bearish trend in the light of unfavorable global market indicators. Asian markets are performing poorly, and the US stock market showed a mixed performance last night. This follows a series of assertive remarks from officials at the US Federal Reserve and robust economic data, indicating that the central bank is unlikely to reduce interest rates anytime soon.

The market's anticipation for a minimum rate cut of 25 basis points in June has dwindled to 15.2%, as per CME's FedWatch Tool, with July's expectation at 41.5%, a decrease from 48.4% just a week ago, as reported by Reuters.
The market's anticipation for a minimum rate cut of 25 basis points in June has dwindled to 15.2%, as per CME's FedWatch Tool, with July's expectation at 41.5%, a decrease from 48.4% just a week ago, as reported by Reuters.
"Markets experienced a flurry of sell-offs towards the end of a highly fluctuating trading session, with fading hopes of a rate cut and ongoing foreign institutional investors' withdrawal from domestic stocks negatively impacting investor sentiment. Despite the Indian economy's resilience and successful navigation of global concerns, persistent inflation, increasing geo-political tensions, and delays in interest rate cuts have triggered profit booking in recent weeks," stated Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd. (Read the full story here.)
