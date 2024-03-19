Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian shares marginally fell before a Bank of Japan policy decision where authorities are likely to bring an end to the world’s last negative rates regime.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index of blue chip stocks slipped while the broader Topix index swung between gains and losses. South Korean equities declined over 1% as funds sold their tech stakes following Nvidia Corp.’s decline in post-market trading after unveiling its new AI chip.
Contracts for Hong Kong and US shares pointed to losses. That followed Monday’s rebound on Wall Street ahead of a raft of other central-bank decisions this week from the US to the UK.
In Japan, some 90% of central bank watchers see the chance of authorities ending the negative rate on Tuesday at the meeting’s conclusion, with the nation’s first interest rate hike in 17 years. The yen steadied amid a news report the BOJ is also poised to end its policy of guiding government bond yields — known as yield curve control.
Australia’s central bank will also announce its rates policy on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold them at a 12-year high, with the economy showing signs of slowing further while unemployment trends higher.
Treasuries were little changed in early Asian trading. Yields on the two-year note hovered near 2024 highs Monday as expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts continued to erode. The dollar was little changed.
Investors in Asia will be watching China, where the top securities regulator said the defaulted developer at the heart of the nation’s real estate crisis falsely inflated revenue by more than $78 billion in the two years leading up to its failure. China Evergrande Group and its massive debt have become symbolic of the nation’s stuttering economy, particularly in its property and construction sectors.
Back in the US, Wall Street is gearing up for more insights on the Fed’s resolve to ease as central banks set policy for almost half the global economy. The week features the world’s biggest agglomeration of decisions for 2024 to date, including judgments on the cost of borrowing for six of the 10 most-traded currencies.
The S&P 500 halted a three-day slide, the Nasdaq 100 rose 1% and a gauge of the “Magnificent Seven" tech megacaps climbed twice as much.
Investors will be keenly focused on the US central bank’s projections — the dot plot — to gauge how many rate cuts policymakers are expecting to deliver this year.
Wall Street will listen carefully to any signs from Powell on the phase out of quantitative tightening, known as QT. While a handful expect the Fed to announce or even begin slowing the unwind of its balance sheet as early as May, others don’t see a tapering starting until the second half of the year.
In other markets, oil held a gain, with Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries and OPEC supply cuts in focus. Gold traded steady after rising in its previous session.
Sensex Today Live : TCS, L&T Finance, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Tata Steel, Shriram Finance, are some stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, March 19.
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to commence trading on a lower note on Tuesday, influenced by a blend of global market indicators. The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a gap-down opening for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 22,060 level, which is over 70 points lower than the previous close of Nifty futures.
On Monday, the benchmark equity indices concluded with slight gains amidst market fluctuations. The Nifty 50 chart displayed a small positive candle with minor upper and lower shadows.
Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, interprets this pattern as an indication of a range-bound market following the sharp sell-off on 13th March. Despite testing the immediate support of 21,900 in the last four sessions, the market has not shown any significant upward movement from the support. This could be a concerning sign for the bulls at the highs. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : The domestic stock market is likely to start off on a soft note on Tuesday, taking cues from a mixed global market scenario in the lead-up to the monetary policy verdicts of several worldwide central banks.
Asian markets exhibited a downward trend, whereas US stock indices concluded the previous night on a positive note, driven by large-cap growth stocks.
Investors are keenly awaiting the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decisions due later today and the US Federal Reserve's policy this week for additional insights on interest rates.
On Monday, the Indian stock market indices wrapped up a fluctuating session on a high note, propelled by select metals and auto giants.
The Sensex rose by 104.99 points, or 0.14%, to conclude at 72,748.42, while the Nifty 50 ended 32.35 points, or 0.15%, up at 22,055.70.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, anticipates that the markets will undergo consolidation in the upcoming few days, while the broader market may persist to be muted. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : With investors awaiting interest rate decisions and commentary from central banks globally, markets globally were taking a breather on Tuesday morning.
Even the Gift Nifty futures was nearly flat in relation to the Nifty 50's Monday close. At 8:10 am on Tuesday morning, the Gift Nifty was at 22,056, compared to the Nifty 50's Monday close of 22,055.70.
Japanese shares fell on Tuesday along with regional markets, while the yen was steady heading into a pivotal Bank of Japan meeting that could end eight years of negative interest rates and usher in the nation's first policy tightening since 2007.
In a week filled with central bank meetings across the globe, the BOJ takes the spotlight on the day with all signs pointing to the central bank shifting away from its ultra easy monetary policy.
The BOJ is widely expected to set the overnight call rate its new target and guide it in a range of 0-0.1% by paying 0.1% interest on excess reserves financial institutions park with the central bank.
The central bank may also ditch its bond yield control and discontinue purchases of risky assets such as exchange-traded funds, sources have told Reuters.
Japan's Nikkei was 0.73% lower, while Japan's 10-year government bond yield rose on Tuesday and the yen was rooted at 149.26 per dollar ahead of the decision.
"The focus of today’s (BOJ) meeting should not be on the rate decision itself but on its forward guidance," ING economists said in a note.
Analysts also point to caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday and on possible tweaks by the central bank to its projection of rate cuts for the year.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes eased 1.4 basis points to 4.326% in Asian hours, having risen to a three-week high of 4.348% on Monday. The elevated yields boosted the dollar, with its index touching a two week high of 103.67.
In commodities, spot gold was last at $2,159.10 an ounce. U.S. crude fell 0.13% to $82.61 per barrel and Brent was at $86.81, down 0.09% on the day.
