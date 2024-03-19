Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian markets down, Gift Nifty flat, signal muted start for market in India

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 08:53 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 2,051.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹ 2,260.88 crore worth of stocks on March 18, provisional data from the NSE showed.