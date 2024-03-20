Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Stocks in Asia were mixed after US equities touched fresh peaks ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, with eyes on the future pace of rate cuts. The yen extended its decline.
Equities advanced in Australia, South Korea while Chinese benchmarks drifted lower as banks kept their benchmark lending rates unchanged. Japanese markets are closed for a holiday.
US equity futures were slightly lower following gains in Wall Street, which were spurred on by a rebound in the “Magnificent Seven" cohort of tech megacaps. Nvidia Corp.’s new chips helped support the rally.
Traders have stepped up short Treasury bets in anticipation of a selloff ahead of the Fed’s decision due later Wednesday, when the central bank is expected to hold rates steady for a fifth consecutive meeting. Asia trading in Treasuries is closed Wednesday given the holiday in Japan.
The Bloomberg dollar index climbed for a fifth day, strengthening against most major currencies. The yen fell against the euro and the dollar on speculation the Bank of Japan will keep its monetary policy accommodative even after it ended the world’s last negative-interest-rate policy on Tuesday.
The summary of the Fed’s economic projections will reveal whether still-robust data are giving officials cause to dial back intentions to cut rates — or if their outlook for three reductions this year remains on track despite inflation remaining above the Fed’s 2% target.
Hawkish commentary from the Fed will add further support to the recent rise in yields and the dollar.
In addition to hints about upcoming policy moves, the Fed will also begin in-depth discussions about its balance sheet this week, including when and how to slow the pace at which the central bank drains excess cash from the financial system.
Back in Asia, China’s property-debt crisis has entered a new stage, as tensions have increasingly shifted to developers’ court battles with creditors over debt restructuring plans.
Elsewhere, export data in Taiwan and a monetary policy decision in Indonesia are due. Oil edged lower after a two-day rally, while gold steadied after Tuesday gains. Bitcoin fell against the dollar for a third session in a further retreat from its recent highs and traded at around $63,000.
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to watch
Sensex Today Live : TCS, Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement, SKF India, SpiceJet, are some stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, March 20.
Sensex Today Live : Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 20
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to commence trading on a slightly positive note this Wednesday, reflecting the optimistic mood in global markets.
The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a positive opening for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was observed trading around the 21,910 mark, showing a discount of more than 20 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.
On March 19, the domestic equity indices concluded with a decline of over a percent, with the Nifty 50 index dropping to its lowest level in over a month. The Sensex plummeted by 736.37 points to close at 72,012.05, while the Nifty 50 ended 238.25 points, or 1.08%, lower at 21,817.45.
After a period of narrow range-bound movement, the Nifty formed a long bear candle on the daily chart. The immediate support range of 21,900 - 21,850 was breached on the downside, resulting in a lower close for the Nifty.
"Nifty appears to have invalidated its bullish pattern of higher tops and bottoms by moving below the recent higher bottom of 21,860 of February 29. This could potentially lead to the resumption of a bearish pattern of lower tops and bottoms, according to the daily timeframe chart. The overall chart pattern of Nifty is weak, indicating a potential further decline in the near term," stated Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Seven key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed to China’s loan prime rates
Sensex Today Live : On Wednesday, the local stock market indices are predicted to start the day with caution, potentially recovering from a steep decline in the previous session, buoyed by encouraging signals from global markets.
Overnight, Asian markets saw gains, and the US stock market closed in positive territory, all eyes on the upcoming interest rate decision from the US Federal Reserve.
On Tuesday, the Indian stock market ended with substantial losses, with widespread selling as investors exercised caution in response to the Bank of Japan's first interest rate hike in 17 years, marking the end of an eight-year negative interest rate policy.
The Sensex plummeted by 736.37 points, or 1.01%, closing at 72,012.05, while the Nifty 50 fell by 238.25 points, or 1.08%, to settle at 21,817.45.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, anticipates that the market will continue to consolidate due to ongoing caution as the US Fed meeting begins. While the US Fed is expected to maintain its current stance and keep the rate steady, its commentary will be crucial as it will offer insights into the central bank's future rate actions. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Tuesday's crash doesn't mean the correction is over
Sensex Today Live : Ahead of the fiscal year-end and impending key US rate decisions, investors withdrew funds from the markets. This comes despite warnings from experts about potential further losses following a year of significant gains.
The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a drop of over 1%, hitting a five-week low. The losses over the past week amounted to more than 2%. On Monday, the Sensex fell 1% to 72,012.05 points, while the Nifty closed 1.1% lower at 21,817.45.
The broader markets also faced a downturn, with both the Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Midcap 100 settling 1.2% lower. The Nifty IT index saw a decline of 2.9%, primarily driven by a 4.37% fall in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS). Among the index heavyweights, Infosys Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T), and ITC Ltd were the leading contributors to the losses.
As the Nifty slipped below the critical support level of 21,900, market experts predict a potential further decline of 200-300 points. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Asian peers cautious, Gift Nifty indicates muted start for Indian markets
Sensex Today Live : Global stocks were in wait-and-watch mode ahead of the interest rate announcements and commentary from the Federal Reserve today.
Gift Nifty futures was trading ahead of Nifty 50's Tuesday close, but broader trends indicated that markets in India may be headed for a muted start.
At 8:03 am, Gift Nifty was at 21,930.50, more than 100 points ahead of Nifty 50's Tuesday close of 21,817.45.
Asian shares were hesitant on Wednesday on concerns the Federal Reserve could signal a slower path of rate cuts this year, while the yen plumbed a fresh four-month low on expectations that policy in Japan will remain accommodative for a while longer.
Tokyo's Nikkei is closed for a holiday in Japan, but the yen's weakness lifted Nikkei futures by 0.6%, a day after the Bank of Japan ended years of negative interest rates in a well-telegraphed move.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eked out a gain of 0.2%. Australia's resources heavy shares was 0.3% higher, while China's blue chips slipped 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.5%.
China's central bank left its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Wednesday, as widely expected.
The dollar gained 0.2% to 151.16 yen, a fresh four-month high, and moved closer to the 152 level that prompted Japanese authorities to intervene to stem the currency's slide in late 2022. It slumped about 1.1% overnight.
While Japan's historic shift away from negative interest rates and massive stimulus ushered in a new era of economic policy for the nation, analysts expect the BOJ's monetary normalisation to proceed at a glacial pace. That has meant an extended lifespan for the popular carry trades where investors borrow yen to buy higher yielding currencies.
With BOJ out of the way, focus is now squarely on the Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome later in the day where the risk is the new economic projections - the dot plot - could signal just two interest rate cuts, down from three, or a later start to the policy easing.
Ruskin expects the dot plot and the message from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the post-meeting press conference to err on the slightly hawkish side, which would be positive for the U.S. dollar.
Markets have pushed back the timing for the first Fed cut to June, and maybe even July, due to recent data showing inflation has remained sticky.
A slew of European Central Bank officials including Christine Lagarde will be speaking later in the day. Some officials have endorsed June as the likely month to start discussing ECB rate cuts.
Oil prices retreated from multi-month highs on a strong dollar. Brent eased 0.2% to $87.19 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 0.4% to $83.18 per barrel.
Gold prices were steady at $2,156.08 per ounce, some distance away from the record high of $2194.99 hit earlier this month.
