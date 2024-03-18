Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian stocks climbed, led by Japanese shares into a week that includes policy decisions from the Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve which will likely set the near-term direction for global markets.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced in early Asian trading, lifted by a rally in Japan amid a slightly weaker yen. The tech-heavy Nikkei 225 index jumped the most in a month. Hong Kong shares and those on the mainland were little changed ahead of a swath of activity data due Monday. US equity futures rose after the S&P 500 fell 0.7% on Friday.
Speculation is mounting the BOJ will raise its key interest rate after Japan’s largest union group announced the strongest wage deals in more than three decades. The yen edged lower against the dollar in Asian trading.
While swaps traders have priced about 28 basis points worth of rate hikes this year, they see the chance of a March hike at about 54%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Goldman Sachs sees the BOJ hiking rates on Tuesday following the wage gains and news reports that predict the short-term rate in the 0%-0.1% range.
Elsewhere in Asia, China's industrial output grew 7.0% year-on-year in the January-February period, data showed on Monday, accelerating from the 6.8% pace seen in December and beating expectations, marking a solid start for 2024 and offering tentative relief to policymakers.
The reading released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) was significantly above expectations for a 5.0% increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, rose 5.5% in the first two months of the year, slowing from a 7.4% increase in December. Analysts had expected retail sales to grow 5.2%.
The Fed’s policy meeting Wednesday may dictate the direction of global stocks for the next quarter. Prior to the blackout period, Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the central bank was close to having the confidence to cut, while others debated how deep, or shallow, those declines will be.
Elsewhere this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia is set to extend its rate pause while Bank Indonesia and the Bank of England also deliver policy decisions. Eurozone inflation data is due as well as Reddit Inc.’s initial public offering.
In commodities, oil steadied Monday after its biggest weekly advance in a month as Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries heightened geopolitical risks. Gold edged lower while iron ore fell below $100 a ton in Singapore to its lowest level since last May.
Adani Ports' subsidiary and Kerala government resolve Vizhinjam port dispute
Adani Ports & SEZ today informed the exchanges that it has resolved its dispute with the Government of Kerala in the Vizhinjam port case.
The company, in an exchange filing, said that in the matter of its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited's dispute with the Kerala government, both the parties have consented to close the matter, with arbitral tribunal passing the consent award on March 8, the copy of which the company received on March 17.
The company said, "We would like to inform you that the arbitral tribunal has passed the consent award on 8th March, 2024, copy of which received on 17th March, 2024, in relation to the arbitration proceedings between AVPPL and the Government of Kerala (GoK)."
It added that as per consent award, "the GoK has extended the completion date from 3 rd December, 2019 to 3rd December, 2024; and (ii) the Concession Agreement is extended by 5 years until 3rd December, 2060, subject to fulfillment of conditions therein."
The arbitration between AVPPL and GoK stands closed, the company's exchange filing said.
Sector Indices Heat Map
Heavyweight sectoral indices like the Nifty FMCG was down 0.13%, Nifty IT was down 0.29%, and Nifty Financial Services was down 0.03%.
Broader market indices heat map
The broader market was in the green, with the BSE SmallCap index up 0.70%, and the BSE MidCap index up 0.45%.
Gainers and Losers on Nifty
Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, and Apollo Hospital Enterprises, were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & SEX, Eicher Motors, Power Grid Corp., and Grasim Industries, were the top losers.
Gainers and Losers on Sensex
Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Motors, and Larsen & Toubro, were the top gainers on the Sensex in early deals, while Titan, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints, Nestle India, and Power Grid Corp., were the top drags.
Opening Bell
Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday, led by mixed signals from global peers.
At opening bell, Sensex was down 154.85 points, or 0.21%, at 72,488.58, and Nifty was dowb 59.50 points, or 0.21%, at 21,963.85.
Benchmark indices muted at pre-open
Indian benchmark indices were red at pre-open on Monday, taking cues from global markets that were trading mixed.
Sensex was down 56.13 points, or 0.08%, at 72,587.30, and Nifty was down 33.25 points, or 0.15%, at 21,990.10 during pre-open.
Stocks to watch today
Adani Group, LIC, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Crompton Greaves, Zomato, ZEEL, are some stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, March 18.
What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 18
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are anticipated to commence Monday's trading session on a softer note, influenced by mixed signals from global markets. The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a gap-down opening for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 22,060 mark, nearly 70 points below the previous close of Nifty futures.
On the previous Friday, the domestic equity indices extended their weakness, closing more than half a percent lower each due to profit booking. The Sensex declined by 0.62% to settle at 72,643.43, while the Nifty 50 dropped 123.30 points or 0.56%, closing at 22,023.35.
The Nifty 50 formed a minor negative candle on the daily chart, positioning it on the brink of falling below the immediate support level of 21,900. Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, noted that the market is encountering resistance at the previous breakout area around 22,150 - 22,200 levels, indicating a change in polarity. He added that the downside breakout of the daily 10/20 period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the ascending trend line remains intact. (Read the full story here.)
10 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US factory output to oil prices
Sensex Today Live : The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to have a subdued opening on Monday, influenced by a blend of global market indicators. Asian markets are trading in the green, anticipating key regional economic data releases, while US stock indices concluded the previous week on a lower note.
Investors will be keeping a close eye on several market catalysts, including the outcome of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting, foreign capital inflows, crude oil price trends, and other global indicators. Later today, China is set to disclose data on retail sales, industrial production, and urban unemployment rates.
On Friday, the Indian stock market indices closed with substantial losses. Investors engaged in profit booking, maintaining a cautious stance due to ongoing worries about overvalued and speculative segments of the market. The Sensex fell by 453.85 points or 0.62%, closing at 72,643.43, while the Nifty 50 dropped 123.30 points or 0.56%, ending at 22,023.35.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, commented that the outcome and commentary of the US Fed policy will be crucial as mixed macroeconomic data has left investors apprehensive about the timeline for rate cuts. He anticipates near-term market volatility, with a focus on large-cap and defensive stocks. (Read the full story here.)
Asian markets, Gift Nifty firm; Markets likely to start on a positive note
Sensex Today Live : Gift Nifty futures was marginally up on Monday morning, ahead of crucial interest rate announcements by central banks around the world from the US to Japan, and Norway to Australia, among others.
At 8:09 am, Gift Nifty was at 22,070, around 50 points ahead of the Nifty 50 close of 22,023.35 on Friday, which indicated that the benchmark would likely maintain its 22,000 level today.
Asian shares firmed on Monday as Chinese data surprised on the upside for once, while investors looked to navigate a minefield of central bank meetings this week that could see the end of free money in Japan and a slower glide path for U.S. rate cuts.
Beijing reported industrial output climbed an annual 7% over January and February, while retail sales rose 5.5% on a year earlier. But real estate remained a worry as property investment fell 9% on the year, underlining the case for further policy support.
Central banks in the United States, Japan, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Turkey, Brazil and Mexico all meet this week and, while many are expected to hold steady, there is plenty of scope for surprises.
Tuesday could see the end of an era as the Bank of Japan is now widely tipped to end eight years of negative interest rates and cease or amend its yield curve control policy.
Markets also assume the BOJ will hike at a snail's pace and have a rate of 0.27% priced in by December, compared with the current -0.1%.
The central bank on Monday said it would conduct an unscheduled operation to buy bonds, presumably to head off any significant rise in yields and avoid market volatility.
Japan's Nikkei bounced 2.0%, having shed 2.4% last week as a run up to record highs drew some profit taking.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.1%, after dipping 0.7% last week. Chinese blue chips firmed 0.4%.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures were little changed. S&P 500 futures added 0.1% and Nasdaq futures 0.2%, with tension building ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting in Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Fed is considered certain to keep rates at 5.25-5.5%, but there is a possibility it might signal a higher for longer outlook on policy given the stickiness of inflation at both a consumer and producer level.
The ascent in the dollar and yields took some shine off gold, which was idling at $2,153 an ounce, having fallen 1% last week and away from all-time highs.
Oil prices have had a better run after the International Energy Agency raised its view on 2024 oil demand, while the supply outlook was clouded by Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries.
Brent added 22 cents to $85.56 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 25 cents to $81.29 per barrel.
