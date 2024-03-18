Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat amid volatility; broader markets, heavyweight indices down

LIVE UPDATES

6 min read . 09:45 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹ 848.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold ₹ 682.26 crore worth of stocks on March 15, provisional data from the NSE showed.