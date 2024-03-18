Hello User
Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat amid volatility; broader markets, heavyweight indices down

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:45 AM IST
Pranay Prakash

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth 848.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold 682.26 crore worth of stocks on March 15, provisional data from the NSE showed.

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : The NSE F&O ban list for March 18 includes Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, BHEL, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, Tata Chemicals and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. (Photo: AP)