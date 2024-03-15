Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian markets opened lower following declines on Wall Street as new data weakened the case for imminent Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
Equity benchmarks in Australia, South Korea and Hong Kong all fell over 1%. Mainland Chinese shares swung between gains and losses as the nation’s central bank left its key policy rate unchanged. Japan’s Topix benchmark nudged higher ahead of wage results due Friday.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 each slipped for a second session Thursday with both benchmarks registering 0.3% declines. US futures were unchanged in Asian trading.
Treasuries steadied after selling off Thursday with 10-year yields rising 10 basis points. The moves were driven by producer price index data that rose more than expected in February, echoing the higher than anticipated consumer price data earlier in the week. Together, the figures show the Fed’s work in quelling inflation is not complete.
Higher yields supported the greenback as the Bloomberg dollar index extending gains from the previous session. Elsewhere, the yen got a brief boost Thursday from a report that the Bank of Japan may end its negative rate policy next week. The currency traded slightly weaker Friday.
In China, state funds’ purchasing of exchange traded funds has showed signs of cooling after a $50 billion buying spree to support its equity market. Meanwhile, the country’s banking regulator has asked Hong Kong financial institutions to detail their holdings of local government financing vehicles’ debt.
The People’s Bank of China on Friday kept the rate on its one-year policy loans steady at 2.5% on Friday, as expected by most economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
Data due Monday is expected to show year-on-year growth in China’s retail sales and industrial output slowed from December, based on surveys. The property sector still remains a major drag, raising doubts about the nation’s ability to gain momentum and hit an ambitious growth target of around 5%.
In commodities, oil held near a four-month high after the IEA forecast a supply deficit through 2024, changing its earlier projection of a surplus, on the premise OPEC maintains production cuts.
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to Watch
Sensex Today Live : Paytm, Eris Life, Biocon, Ashok Leyland, Vedanta, IIFL Finance, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, March 15.
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 15
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices are predicted to start lower on Friday, influenced by weak global market indicators. The trends on Gift Nifty also suggest a gap-down opening for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,152 level, showing a discount of over 100 points from the Nifty futures' previous closing.
On Thursday, the domestic benchmark equity indices made a significant recovery from lower levels and ended with substantial gains after experiencing a massive sell-off in the prior session. The Nifty 50 formed a reasonably positive candle on the daily chart, in addition to the long bear candle of the previous session, indicating a potential pullback rally in the market.
Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, stated, "Nifty is anticipated to encounter a strong obstacle at the mid and upper parts of Wednesday's long bear candle around the 22,175 and 22,450 levels respectively. The positive chart pattern of higher tops and bottoms remains intact, as Nifty has managed to create a new higher swing low of 21,905 levels so far on Wednesday." (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Eight key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US producer prices to oil price rally
Sensex Today Live : The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, are projected to commence lower on Friday due to the observed weakness in global markets.
Asian markets experienced a downturn, and the US stock market concluded lower overnight. This was triggered by US producer prices surpassing estimates, indicating that the US Federal Reserve might decrease the frequency of rate cuts this year.
On Thursday, the Indian stock market indices saw a sharp rebound, ending higher due to purchases in metals and energy stocks, with mid and smallcap indices outperforming the frontliners.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, stated, "We anticipate the broader market volatility to persist in the near term. Hence, retail investors should view this correction as an opportunity to accumulate quality names in 3-4 tranches. We recommend a higher allocation towards largecaps as their valuations are comfortable along with steady growth prospects." (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Gift Nifty flat; Souring mood globally signals tepid start for Indian Markets
Sensex Today Live : With sentiment souring globally, the Indian markets were also headed for a tepid start on Friday. This was borne out by the Gift Nifty futures that was trading nearly identical to Thursday's Nifty 50 close of 22,146.65.
At 8:10 am, Gift Nifty was trading at 22,148.28, only 2 points ahead of Nifty 50's Thursday close.
Asian stocks slumped on Friday, tracking tech-led declines on Wall Street overnight after hotter-than-forecast U.S. inflation knocked back bets for how soon and often the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
Crude oil slipped back after its overnight surge above $85 for the first time since November, and remained on track for a rally of nearly 4% this week.
Bitcoin edged back toward the all-time high reached on Thursday.
U.S. stock futures pointed marginally lower following a 0.29% decline in the S&P 500 on Thursday. However, the impact of a big sell off in chip-sector shares reverberated in Asian markets, weighing on stock indexes around the region.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid more than 1%, as did South Korea's Kospi.
Mainland Chinese blue chips, however, were little changed, despite the central bank's decision to forgo any easing in keeping the medium-term lending facility rate unchanged on Friday.
Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3%.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin added 1.4% to $71,650, climbing back toward the record high of $73,192.79 from the previous session.
Brent crude oil futures for May fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.01 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April fell 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $80.94.
