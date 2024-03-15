Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Gift Nifty flat; Souring mood globally signals tepid start for Indian Markets

3 min read . 08:52 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 1,356.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 139.47 crore worth of stocks on March 14, provisional data from the NSE showed.