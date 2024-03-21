Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Asian shares rallied Thursday after Wall Street set new highs as the Federal Reserve signaled it remains on track for three interest-rate cuts this year despite a recent uptick in inflation.
Stocks rose from Australia to South Korea and China, with the Nikkei 225 on pace for a fresh closing high after Japanese exports grew for a third consecutive month.
US equity futures also advanced, after the S&P 500 climbed 0.9% to a fresh high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index, which is more sensitive to policy, rose 1.2% amid a rally in the Magnificent Seven group of mega-caps. US small-caps, which typically do well when the economy is expanding, also notched the best session in a month.
Treasuries were largely steady in Asian trading after an advance Wednesday that reflected an increase in expectations the Fed may cut rates as early as June. The Bloomberg dollar index extended losses after falling 0.4% in the previous session. The yen pared an intraday loss against the greenback after declines in the prior session to trade at around 150 per dollar.
Fed policymakers kept their outlook for three cuts in 2024 and moved toward slowing the pace of reducing their bond holdings, suggesting they aren’t alarmed by a recent rebound in price pressures. While Jerome Powell continued to highlight officials would like to see more evidence that prices are coming down, he also said it will be appropriate to start easing “at some point this year."
“Asian markets are likely to see a wave of relief rally as traders gain confidence from a clearer view of the near-term picture," said Hebe Chen, an analyst at IG Markets in Melbourne. “This enhanced sense of certainty is likely to be particularly appreciated by the Japanese market."
Gold rallied to trade over $2,200 an ounce for the first time following the Fed comments. A lower interest rate environment is typically positive for the precious metal, which doesn’t generate interest. Meanwhile, Bitcoin stemmed a recent decline to advance near $68,000. West Texas Intermediate, the US oil price, rose after a Wednesday drop.
Sensex Today Live : 10 am Market Update
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices climbed up on Thursday following global peers who were rallying after the Federal Reserve stuck to its stance of three rate cuts this year.
At 10 am, Sensex was up 549.55 points, or 0.76%, at 72,651.24, and Nifty was up 172.35 points, or 0.79%, at 22,011.45.
Sensex Today Live : Castrol to serve as the Official Performance Partner for Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024
Sensex Today Live : Castrol, a subsidiary of the bp group, today informed the exchanges its association with Mumbai Indians (MI) as the ‘Official Performance Partner’ for the upcoming cricketing league IPL, starting on 22 March 2024.
In an exchange filing, the company said, "This association underscores Castrol’s enduring legacy of aligning with some of the world’s most prestigious sporting extravaganzas. Notably, Castrol’s previous partnership with JioCinema for streaming the 2023 TATA Indian Premier League as an associate sponsor underscores its dedication to top-tier sports events."
Sensex Today Live : Hinduja Global Solutions looks to rationalise media business, monetise optical fibre assests for ₹208 crores to pare debt
Sensex Today Live : Hinduja Global Solutions informed the exchanges today that its board has approved the company's plan to rationalise the supply chain management function of its media division and its media subsidiaries with a view to bringing in operational efficiencies and optimise costs.
The company added that it also plans to monetise its optical fibre assets for a consideration of ₹208 crores to retire debt, which will help the company bring down interest costs.
Sensex Today Live : Sector Indices Heat Map
Sensex Today Live : All sectoral indices were in the green, with the Metal index leading gains. It was up 2.05%, followed by PSU Bank, up 1.71%.
Sensex Today Live : Broader market indices heat map
Sensex Today Live : The broader market was shining, as the BSE SmallCap index was up 1.31%, and the BSE MidCap index was up 1.20% in early trades.
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Nifty
Sensex Today Live : Tata Steel, JSW Steel, BPCL, Coal India, and Hindalco, were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia, Dr Reddy's and Maruti Suzuki India, were the top drags.
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Sensex
Sensex Today Live : Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, JSW Steel, and HCLTech, were the top gainers on the Sensex, while Nestle India was the only stock in the red on the benchmark index, in the morning.
Sensex Today Live : Opening Bell
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices jumped at open on Thursday following global peers who were rallying after the Federal Reserve stuck to its stance of three rate cuts this year.
At opening bell, Sensex was up 547.57 points, or 0.76%, at 72,649.26, and Nifty was up 169.75 points, or 0.78%, at 22,008.85.
Sensex Today Live : Benchmark indices climb at pre-open
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices jumoed during pre-open on Thursday following global peers who were rallying after the Federal Reserve stuck to its stance of three rate cuts this year.
Sensex was up 405.67 points, or 0.56%, at 72,507.36, and Nifty was up 150.80 points, or 0.69%, at 21,989.90 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : Dhawal Ghanshyam Dhanani, International Equity Fund Manager at SAMCO Mutual Fund gives view on the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision
Sensex Today Live : "Status-quo from the US Fed, with minimum alterations in their official statement. While the economic growth forecast was revised upwards, the Dot-Plot 'signals' three rate-cuts in 2024 but 2025, 2026, and beyond all seeing chances of less aggressive cuts. Gold and stocks have outperformed even with the dollar rising modestly and bitcoin stealing the show. Stocks have rallied since the last meeting despite a plunge in 2024 rate-cut expectations from 6 to 3 – interesting times! With BoJ scrapping radical interest rate regime, hiking interest rates in 17 years shows an independent approach undertaken by central banks across the globe post covid. Global markets will take its own sweet time to reset to these nuances."
-Dhawal Ghanshyam Dhanani, International Equity Fund Manager at SAMCO Mutual Fund
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to Watch
Sensex Today Live : ZEEL, Wipro, Crompton Greaves, Wockhardt, TVS, PB Fintech, are some stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, March 21.
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 21
Sensex Today Live : The Sensex and Nifty 50, India's stock market indices, are projected to start off strong on Thursday, influenced by the positive performance of global markets.
The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a gap-up opening for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was observed trading around the 22,080 mark, which is nearly 170 points higher than the previous close of Nifty futures.
On Wednesday, despite intermittent volatility, the Indian stock market indices managed to close with slight gains, buoyed by a positive global sentiment. The Sensex rose by 89.64 points (0.12%) to close at 72,101.69, while the Nifty 50 increased by 21.65 points (0.1%) to settle at 21,839.10.
On the daily chart, the Nifty 50 formed a small body candle with shadows on both ends.
Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, interpreted this pattern as a doji type candle pattern. He explained that a doji usually signals potential trend reversals following significant upward or downward movements. Given that a doji has formed after a minor downtrend, he anticipates a minor pullback rally. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Eight key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed meet outcome to gold prices
Sensex Today Live : On Thursday, positive global market trends are likely to lead to a higher opening for domestic equity indices. Asian markets, including the Nikkei which reached new all-time highs, traded positively. Similarly, US stock indices closed at record levels overnight, bolstered by the results of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), led by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, kept the Federal Funds rate at 5.25% - 5.5% and reiterated its prediction for three rate cuts this year.
On Wednesday, amid bouts of volatility, the Indian stock market indices ended with slight gains, buoyed by positive global sentiment. The Sensex rose by 89.64 points, or 0.12%, to close at 72,101.69, while the Nifty 50 increased by 21.65 points, or 0.1%, to settle at 21,839.10.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, commented that the Indian markets rebounded and closed with modest gains, driven by positive global sentiment and strong direct tax collection. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Indian market looks to rally as Fed sticks to its guns
Sensex Today Live : Markets around the world were on a strong footing after the Federal Reserve stuck to its stance of three interest rate cuts in this year.
Before markets open in India, even the Gift Nifty futures was trading substantially ahead of Wednesday's Nifty 50 close.
At 7:58 am, the Gift Nifty was at 22,077.50, more than 230 points ahead of Wednesday's Nifty 50 close of 21,839.10.
Elsewhere, Asian shares bounced while gold prices and Japan's Nikkei jumped to record highs on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it would stick with plans for cutting interest rates.
The U.S. dollar nudged lower and traders slightly increased their expectations for a U.S. rate cut in June.
Japan's Nikkei went up 1.5% to a fresh peak over 40,000 in early trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 1.6%. Spot gold, an expected beneficiary of lower interest rates as yields on bonds come down, spiked to a record $2,222 an ounce.
Overnight the Fed left U.S. rates on hold between 5.25% and 5.5%, as expected, and nudged up inflation forecasts. Policymakers' median projection for three 25 basis point rate cuts this year was unchanged from December.
U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly in New York trade and were steady in Asia. Two-year yields were last at 4.59% and 10-year yields at 4.26%. The S&P 500 notched a record closing high overnight and U.S. and European futures rose in Asia trade.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters sticky inflation reports show price pressures but "haven't really changed the overall story, which is that of inflation moving down gradually".
Gold was last a bit lower than its early-hours spike, though at $2,200 an ounce is up 7% this year.
Brent crude futures were steady at $86.34 a barrel.
