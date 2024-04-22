Sensex Today Live Updates : Sensex, Nifty jump at open as global sentiment improves, Asian markets firm up

LIVE UPDATES

10 min read . 10:12 AM IST

Sensex Today Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹ 129.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold ₹ 52.50 crore worth of stocks on April 19, provisional data from the NSE showed.