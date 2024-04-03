LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Sensex, Nifty pare losses, trade flat; IT, FS, O&G, Consumer indices climb

11 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 1,622.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 1,952.72 crore worth of stocks on April 2, provisional data from the NSE showed.