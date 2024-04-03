Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Stocks in Asia fell on Wednesday after solid economic readings and higher commodities prices spurred speculation that major central banks will keep interest rates higher for longer.
Benchmarks in Australia, South Korea and Japan declined, while Hong Kong share futures traded flat. Contracts on US equities edged lower after the S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.9% in Tuesday trading.
Pressure on US equities followed better-than-estimated data on US job openings and factory goods orders that added to skepticism about the pace of Federal Reserve easing. Traders now project fewer rate cuts in 2024 than the central bank itself.
Treasuries steadied during Asian trading after further selling pushed yields higher on Tuesday, when the 10-year yield touched the highest level since November. Australian and New Zealand yields also climbed in early Asian trading.
“Stock bulls may find it difficult justifying buying stocks at these elevated levels as yields rise," said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “Rising crude oil prices pose additional risk to the inflation outlook. Additionally, numerous jobs reports are expected throughout the week. Trading could be volatile."
An index of the dollar was little changed. The yen was also flat against the greenback at around 151 per dollar, remaining around the weakest level of the year — keeping alive the possibility of official intervention to the support the currency. Traders were also monitoring early reports of an earthquake in the region Wednesday.
Elsewhere, oil extended a rally after an industry report pointed to a drawdown in US crude inventories, ahead of an OPEC meeting at which the group is expected to affirm current supply cuts.
In Asia, data set for release includes composite PMIs for Japan and China, Hong Kong retail sales and New Zealand house prices.
Following hotter-than-estimated data in various corners of the world, the global version of Citigroup’s Economic Surprise Index — which measures the difference between actual releases and analyst expectations — is near the highest in a year. Over the past week, the two biggest economies — the US and China — showed strong manufacturing figures.
As traders awaited remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, they weighed comments from two officials who vote on monetary policy decisions this year. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and her Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester said they still expect the central bank to cut rates three times in 2024 — though they’re in no rush to begin lowering borrowing costs.
Gold was steady to hold a rally over the past six sessions, while Bitcoin was little changed at around $65,500.
Sensex Today Live : Dalmia Bharat Ltd finds itself in a challenging position due to the recent significant drop in cement prices, particularly in the eastern and southern regions. While a decrease in prices is observed across all markets, the surplus capacity in these two regions has led to a more pronounced drop compared to the national average.
Considering Dalmia's substantial presence in these regions, the subdued price trends have sparked worries about its revenue realization and profitability prospects, leading to a downgrade in earnings.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has revised downwards the company's Ebitda estimates for FY24, FY25, and FY26 by 4%, 8%, and 8% respectively, attributing this adjustment to the weak pricing environment. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : For the quarter ending in March FY24, Hindustan Zinc reported a 1% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in mined metal production, dropping to 299 kt. However, there was an 11% increase sequentially, attributed to a combination of enhanced mined metal grades and increased ore production across various mines. Refined metal production saw a rise, with 273 kt marking a 6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase due to improved plant availability. The YoY increase for refined metal production was 1%.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were down on Wednesday, led by weak cues from global peers.
At 10 am, Sensex was down 245.54 points, or 0.33%, at 73,658.37, and Nifty was down 68.40 points, or 0.3%, at 22,384.90.
Sensex Today Live : BULLION
Gold prices hit fresh life-time high and inched closer to the $2300 per troy ounce. Silver prices also gained after profit taking in the dollar index and upbeat U.S. factory orders data. Early Fed rate cut hopes are also fueling gold and silver in the international markets.
We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile today ahead of the Fed Chairman’s speech. Gold has support at $2262-2244 while resistance is at $2298-2312. Silver has support at $25.90-25.72 while resistance is at $26.42-26.60. In INR, gold has support at Rs68,880-68,640, while resistance is at ₹69,380, 69,620. Sliver has support at Rs76,440-75,880, while resistance is at Rs77,840, 79,580.
CRUDE OIL
Crude oil prices also gained on the back of upbeat U.S. factory orders data and Chinese demand hopes. Crude oil stockpiles declined more than expected, falling by more than 2 million barrels, following the highest weekly advance since mid-February 2023 the previous week.
We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $83.80–83.10 and resistance is at $85.10-85.80 today’s session. In INR crude oil has support at Rs6,980-6,890 while resistance at ₹7,155-7,215.
Sensex Today Live : As we transition into the fourth month of the year, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions in various states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, and others. The impending summer season is expected to drive up the demand for cooling appliances such as air conditioners and coolers, especially in areas forecasted by the IMD to face severe heatwaves. Mehta Equities, a brokerage firm, has identified four stocks for investment this summer season. (Read the full report here.)
Sensex Today Live : Barring IT, Media, Metal and Oil & Gas, all sectoral indices were in the red, with the Realty index down the most at 1.06%.
The FMCG index was down 0.74%, while the Healthcare, Consumer Durables, and Bank index were down 0.56%, 0.55%, and 0.46%, respectively.
Sensex Today Live : The broader market was mixed, with the BSE MidCap index down 0.14% and the BSE SmallCap index up 0.30%.
Sensex Today Live : ONGC, UltraTech Cement, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, and Divi's Lab, were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia, and Nestle India, were the top drags.
Sensex Today Live : Only six out of the 30 stocks on the Sensex were in the green. UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HCLTech, Tata Steel, and Bajaj Finance, were the only gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, SBI and IndusInd Bank, were the top drags.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Wednesday, led by weak cues from global peers.
At opening bell, Sensex was down 269.36 points, or 0.36%, at 73,634.55, and Nifty was down 85.70 points, or 0.38%, at 22,367.60.
Sensex Today Live : Angel One informed the exchanges that it has completed the fund raise of ₹1,500 crore.
In an exchange filing, the company said, "We wish to inform you that the Securities Issuance Committee at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, April 02, 2024 has, inter alia, passed the
following resolutions:
a. Approved the closure of the Issue today (i.e. Tuesday, April 02, 2024) pursuant to the receipt of application forms and the funds in the escrow account from the eligible qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the terms of the Issue;
b. Determined and approved, the allocation of 58,70,818 Equity Shares at an Issue price of ₹2,555.01 per Equity Share (including a premium of ₹ 2545.01 per Equity Share) upon the closure of the Issue, determined according to the formula prescribed under Regulation 176 of Chapter VI of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, for the Equity Shares to be allotted to the eligible qualified institutional buyers in the Issue."
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were red at pre-open on Wednesday, taking cues from global markets that were trading down.
Sensex was down 146.68 points, or 0.20%, at 73,757.23, and Nifty was down 67.60 points, or 0.3%, at 22,385.70 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : Chalet Hotels today informed the exchanges that it has completed the fund raise of ₹1,000 crore through the QIP route. In an exchange filing, the company said, "We wish to inform you that the QIP Committee at its meeting held today, i.e., April 3, 2024 has approved allotment of 1,26,26,263 Equity Shares to eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers at the issue price of Rs.792 per Equity Share, i.e., at a premium of Rs.782 per Equity Share to the face value of Equity Share, aggregating to Rs.10,000 million, pursuant to the said Qualified Institutions Placement of Equity Shares".
The company said that following the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs. 205.47 crore, consisting of 20,55 crore equity ehares, to Rs. 218.10 crore consisting of 21.81 crore equity shares.
Sensex Today Live : On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the considerable improvement in the health of Indian banks and the broader banking sector over the past decade, a period during which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has held power.
He noted that domestic financial institutions have witnessed a decline in bad loans over the years and are now more robust than they were in the past, a result of various initiatives implemented by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Mint examines the progression of the Indian banks' health over the years. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : UltraTech Cement, ZEEL, Mahindra Finance, JSW Energy, Zomato, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, April 3.
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are anticipated to commence trading on a lower note on Wednesday, influenced by unfavorable global market trends. The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a negative opening for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 22,455 level, nearly 122 points below the previous close of Nifty futures.
On Tuesday, the domestic equity indices ended their three-day upward trend, closing lower due to weak global cues. The Sensex dropped by 110.64 points, closing at 73,903.91, while the Nifty 50 decreased by 8.70 points or 0.04%, settling at 22,453.30.
The Nifty 50 chart formed a small negative candle with minor upper and lower shadows. "Technically, this pattern indicates the formation of a doji-type pattern. This is the second consecutive doji pattern in the last two sessions. Despite the Nifty's short-term trend remaining positive and it being positioned at the crucial overhead resistance around 22,500 levels, there is no confirmation of any reversal pattern unfolding at the highs," commented Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : On Wednesday, the Indian equity market is projected to start on a lower note, influenced by negative indicators from global markets and escalating crude oil prices. Asian markets are trading in the red, and US stocks experienced a significant drop overnight as investors contemplate the possibility of the US Federal Reserve postponing interest rate cuts.
The surge in US treasury yields and crude oil prices could potentially impact investor sentiment negatively. On Tuesday, the Indian stock market indices ended their three-day winning streak due to profit booking in certain private banks and auto shares, influenced by weak global cues.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, commented, "We are witnessing a resurgence of optimism in the broader market, particularly in mid & small cap stocks following a significant correction in recent months. There is a substantial amount of capital on standby, ready to be invested in medium enterprises, driven by easing valuations and the anticipation of robust economic growth in the future." (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Indian stock markets were likely to open on a negative note, tracking falls in global peers as markets digested the risk of a longer wait for rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
The Gift Nifty futures, at 22,455, at 7:56 am, were below Tuesday's Nifty 50 close of 22,453.30, indicating a slow start for Indian benchmarks.
Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Wednesday as U.S. yields held near four-month highs, while a powerful earthquake in the region raised concerns about possible disruptions to the vital chip-making industry.
Markets are also pondering the risk of slower rate cuts ahead of U.S. data and an appearance by the world's most powerful central banker later in the day. Oil extended its ascent, while gold prices hit another a record high.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1%, after a 20% blockbuster rally in the first quarter.
Taiwan's shares skidded 0.8% after a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 rocked Taipei, the capital, sparking a tsunami warning for the islands of southern Japan and the Philippines.
China's blue chips eased 0.3% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.6%, even as a private survey showed that the expansion in the services industry picked up pace in March.
On Wall Street, a recent run of solid U.S. economic data - including an unexpected expansion in the manufacturing sector and the slow easing in the labour market - has stoked doubts about the amount of the Fed easing likely this year and next. The three major Wall Street indexes fell about 0.7%-1%.
Long-term Treasury yields climbed to multi-month highs overnight before paring some of the movements. The benchmark 10-year yield was last at 4.3471% on Wednesday, after hitting a four-month high of 4.405% overnight.
Investors now await euro zone inflation data, which could surprise on the downside after German inflation eased more than expected. In the U.S., a private payrolls report and a services sector survey are the key data risks, along with a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the economic outlook.
Oil gained for a fourth straight day as escalating geopolitical tensions fuelled worries about tighter supplies ahead of an OPEC meeting where the group is unlikely to change output policy. Brent eased 0.2% to $87.18 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 0.3% to $83.21 per barrel.
Gold prices extended their record rally on Wednesday. Spot gold hit an all-time high of $2,288.09 per ounce earlier in the session before running into some profit taking and was last flat at $2,277.99.
