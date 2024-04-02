Sensex Today | Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends down 110pts, Nifty up at 22,460; Consumer, O&G up, IT down

35 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2024, 03:45 PM IST

Sensex Today | Market Close Highlights : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹ 522.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 1,208.42 crore worth of stocks on April 1, provisional data from the NSE showed.