Sensex ends up 400pts, Nifty at 22,460; Realty, Metal, PSU Bank, lead gains

1 min read . 03:39 PM IST

Sensex Today | Market Close Highlights : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹ 188.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 2,691.52 crore worth of stocks on March 28, provisional data from the NSE showed.