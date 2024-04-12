Sensex Today Live Updates : Indian markets red at open, tracking Asian peers down on fading hopes of early US rate cut

LIVE UPDATES

8 min read . 09:29 AM IST

Sensex Today Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹ 2,778.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased ₹ 163.36 crore worth of stocks on April 10, provisional data from the NSE showed.