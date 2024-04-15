Sensex Today Live Updates : Shares in Asia slipped to a six week-low as traders grappled with tensions in the Middle East, disappointing bank earnings and the prospect of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer.
A gauge for the region’s equities fell, tracking Friday’s drop in US stocks. Benchmarks in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea all declined while shares in mainland China rose, led by the energy sector.
But global markets showed signs of stability even after an unprecedented attack on Israel at the weekend. Iran said “the matter can be deemed concluded," and President Joe Biden reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US won’t support an Israeli counterattack against Iran.
Futures for US equities edged higher in Asian trading after the S&P 500 suffered its worst session since January on Friday amid a flight to safety. Oil prices eased on speculation that the conflict would remain contained as global benchmark Brent crude steadied to around $90 a barrel.
Meanwhile, aluminum and nickel surged following new US and UK sanctions that banned deliveries of any Russian supplies after midnight on Friday.
Chinese authorities held a key interest rate unchanged while withdrawing cash from the banking system for a second consecutive month. The operation came even after price growth stalled last month, fueling calls for more stimulus.
With investors already rattled by sticky inflation and the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates, the escalation of the Middle East crisis may inject fresh volatility into markets. As the conflict widens, many say oil could surpass $100 a barrel and expect a flight to Treasuries, gold and the dollar, along with further stock-market losses.
Bitcoin rallied after it sank almost 9% in the wake of the attacks. Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Qatar posted modest losses under thin trading volumes on Sunday. Israel’s equity benchmark fluctuated between gains and losses at least nine times before closing with a small gain.
As Wall Street’s earnings season kicked off, big banks’ results offered the latest window into how the US economy is faring amid an interest-rate trajectory muddied by persistent inflation.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. both reported net interest income — the earnings they generate from lending — that missed estimates amid increasing funding costs. Citigroup Inc.’s profit topped analysts’ estimates as corporations tapped markets for financing and consumers leaned on credit cards — signs that a prolonged period of elevated interest rates will benefit big banks.
Traders will soon shift to looming economic data as they refine bets on central bank easing cycles, as well as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington. This week, Chinese growth data and Japan, Eurozone and UK inflation readings are due.
Sensex Today Live : Only five of the 50 stocks on the Nifty were in the green, with Hindalco, ONGC, TCS, HCL Tech, and Nestle India emerging as the gainers, while BPCL, Tata Motors, Coal India, Tata Consumer Products, and Adani Enterprises were the top drags.
Only six of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex were in the green, with losses led by BPCL, Tata Motors, Tata Consumer Products, Coal India, and Adani Enterprises, while Hindalco, ONGC, TCS, Nestle India, HCL Tech and Infosys, were among the gainers.
Bank Nifty has shown signs of topping out near the 49,000 zone, and a red candle formation has slightly weakened the bias to maintain a cautious approach. The index would have near-term support at around 48,000 levels, while a decisive breach above the 49,100 zone would continue with the uptrend movement for further rise. Bankex has retested at a breakout level of 54,600, and a decisive close below the 54,500 level will see further falls to the 20 DMA level of 53,600. Banknifty would have a daily range of 48,000–49,000 levels, with Bankex support at 54,300 and resistance at 55,300.
Sensex Today Live : Nifty resisted near the long term trend line zone of 22,750 levels and witnessed a slide with a bearish candle formation on the daily chart to weaken the bias with 22,500 maintained as the crucial support zone as of now. The index would have the 22,000 as the major and important support base below which the overall trend shall turn weak. Sensex also resisted at the upper end of the channel pattern, and a 20 DMA level of 73,450 will be support for the week. The support for the day is seen at the 73,700/22,300 level, while the resistance would be seen at the 74,700/22,600 level.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday, led by weak signals from global peers that were roiled due to the tension brewing in the Middle-East.
At opening bell, Sensex was down 887.82 points, or 1.20%, at 73,357.08, and Nifty was down 181.75 points, or 0.81%, at 22,337.65.
Sensex Today Live : Mphasis today informed the exchanges that it has signed a multi-year global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The collaboration establishes the Gen AI Foundry, led by Mphasis.AI, a dedicated business unit focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, AI use case assessments, consulting, and business transformation, the company said.
The Gen AI Foundry will serve as a platform for modeling industry use cases and developing proof of concepts (POCs) initially within the financial services Industry, with plans to expand across other sectors.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices fell at pre-open on Monday, with markets roiling due to the tension brewing in the Middle-East.
Sensex was down 929.74 points, or 1.25%, at 73,315.16, and Nifty was down 180.35 points, or 0.8%, at 22,339.05 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : TCS, Vedanta, Ambuja Cements, ACC, Yes Bank, DLF, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, April 15.
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to commence on a lower note on Monday, mirroring the losses in global markets due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.
The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a gap-down opening for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was observed trading around the 22,460 level, marking a discount of nearly 140 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.
On the previous Friday, the Indian stock market indices each closed a percent lower, pulled down by widespread selling amid unfavorable global cues. The Sensex plummeted by 793.25 points to close at 74,244.90, while the Nifty 50 ended 234.40 points, or 1.03%, lower at 22,519.40.
The Nifty 50 chart displayed a long negative candle that has breached the immediate support of the ascending trend line at 22,650 levels. "From a technical perspective, this pattern signifies the formation of a critical top reversal pattern, and one can anticipate further weakness in the upcoming sessions. The resistance trendline and Fibonacci projection around 22,800 levels have exerted significant pressure on the market, resulting in a reversal," commented Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : The local stock market is likely to start on a lower note on Monday, mirroring the global market's weakness due to escalating geopolitical unrest in the Middle East following Iran's unexpected assault on Israel over the weekend.
Asian markets experienced a significant downturn, and the US stock market ended last week on a lower note due to worries about elevated interest rates.
The markets are being shaken by persistent inflation and the likelihood of prolonged high interest rates. The intensification of the Middle East crisis could further dampen investors' risk tolerance and introduce additional volatility into the markets.
Investors will be on the lookout for several factors that could influence the stock market this week, including Q4 results, the 2024 general elections, the conflict between Israel and Iran, domestic and international macroeconomic data, crude oil prices, and global market indicators.
Seshadri Sen, Head of Research and Strategist at Emkay Global Financial Services, commented, "Indian stocks may face temporary short-term challenges due to the US Fed's easing being deferred to CY25 and the hardening of commodity prices as a result of unfavorable geopolitics. The impact of Fed rates is minimal as the Indian narrative is primarily driven internally by a capex turnaround and a resurgence in domestic manufacturing. A prolonged rally in commodity prices poses a more significant risk, but that seems improbable at the moment." (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Indian shares are set to open lower on Monday, tracking Asian peers, as investor sentiment was subdued after Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel over the weekend spurred fears of a wider regional conflict.
India's GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,470.50 as of 8:04 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open below its Friday's close of 22,519.40.
Asian shares slumped and gold prices rose as risk sentiment took a hit. The dollar scaled a fresh 34-year high against the yen on growing expectations that sticky inflationary pressures in the United States will keep rates there higher for longer.
Markets in Asia began the week on a cautious footing. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7% after Iran had, late on Saturday, launched explosive drones and missiles at Israel in retaliation for a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria on April 1. That marked Iran's first direct attack on Israeli territory.
The threat of open warfare erupting between the arch Middle East foes and dragging in the United States has left the region on tenterhooks. U.S. President Joe Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the U.S. will not take part in a counter-offensive against Iran. Israel said "the campaign is not over yet".
Japan's Nikkei slid more than 1%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 0.8%.
The escalating tensions also sparked a flight to safety that sent gold rising 0.51% to $2,356.39 an ounce and the safe-haven dollar broadly higher, extending its 1.6% rise from last week.
Oil prices, however, hardly reacted to the news, as traders had largely priced in a retaliatory attack from Iran that would likely further disrupt supply chains. That saw Brent crude futures peaking at $92.18 a barrel last week, the highest level since October.
Brent was last 0.5% lower at $90.01 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell roughly 0.6% to $85.13 a barrel. [O/R]
U.S. stock futures, meanwhile, ticked higher, after a heavy selloff on Wall Street on Friday as results from major U.S. banks failed to impress. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures each rose 0.15%.
Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury yields held near their recent highs as traders pared back their expectations of the pace and scale of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year. [US/]
The benchmark 10-year yield last stood at 4.5277%, while the two-year yield held near the 5% level and was last at 4.8966%.
A continued run of resilient U.S. economic data, particularly last week's hotter-than-expected inflation report, has added to the view that U.S. rates could remain higher for longer, and that a Fed easing cycle is unlikely to commence in June.
Futures now point to about 50 basis points worth of easing expected this year, a huge pullback from the 160 bps that was priced in at the start of the year.
A slew of Fed policymakers are due to speak this week, including Chair Jerome Powell, who could give further clarity on the future path of U.S. interest rates.
The shift in rate expectations has halted bitcoin's blistering rally, after the world's largest cryptocurrency repeatedly notched fresh records this year thanks to flows into new spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds and expectations of imminent Fed cuts.
