Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Stocks in Asia were mixed after US equities pulled back from a rally that drove the S&P 500 Index to multiple records, spurring speculation the market has gone too far, too fast.
Japanese equities swung between gains and losses, while shares in Australia declined. The S&P 500 fell for a second day Monday at the start of a week that will feature the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure.
Investors in Asia will be monitoring what comes next in China after the yuan advanced on Monday after the central bank signaled support for the currency, while the country’s equities declined.
The yen held in a narrow range within 0.5% of a 17-month low against the dollar, fanning speculation the authorities will remain alert to slow any further losses in the currency.
Treasuries and the dollar were little changed in early Asian trading.
Investors took a cautious stance on bets the personal consumption expenditures price index — due on Good Friday when US markets will be closed — will show inflation probably remained uncomfortably high. On that same day, Jerome Powell is due to speak.
A sense of prudence prevailed among investors early this week as concern about a disconnect between earnings expectations and share prices have grown. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists were the latest to warn it’ll be hard to justify lofty valuations if profit acceleration fails to materialize.
“We continue to see sentiment as stretched and think a US equity market pullback is overdue," said Lori Calvasina at RBC Capital Markets.
In a sign of how overheated the stock market has been, the S&P 500 finished last week 14% above its 200-day moving average. Still, the combination of healthy US economic data, expectations the Fed will cut rates and optimism about artificial intelligence have all driven the S&P 500 up almost 10% this year.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists are sticking with their year-end prediction of 5,200 — but have a scenario in which tech megacaps lead the index up to 6,000.
“Although AI optimism appears high, long-term growth expectations and valuations for the largest TMT stocks are still far from ‘bubble’ territory," the strategists led by David Kostin wrote.
In other markets, oil held the biggest gain in a week, with OPEC set to affirm its policy of production cuts amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Russia. Gold was little changed.
Sensex Today Live : 10 am Market Update
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were down on Tuesday, led by weak signals from global peers that were trading mixed.
At 10 am, Sensex was down 274.24 points, or 0.38%, at 72,557.70, and Nifty was down 64.80 points, or 0.29%, at 22,031.95.
Sensex Today Live : Zydus Lifesciences' promoters to sell stake in company to meet minimum public shareholding norms
Sensex Today Live : Zydus Lifesciences today announced in an exchange filing that its promoters will sell 623,000 equity shares in the open market to achieve minimum public shareholding norms.
In the exchange filing, the company said, "Zydus Family Trust, the member of promoter and promoter group of the Company proposes to divest their shareholding as detailed hereinbelow to enable us to comply with the requirements of MPS as mandated under SCRR and the Listing Regulations... Up to 0.06% of the total paid up equity share capital of the Company aggrega ng to 6,23,000 equity shares".
Sensex Today Live : Welspun Corp subsidiary bags ₹512 crore contract from Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corporation
Sensex Today Live : Welspun Corp informed the exchanges on Monday that its associate company East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has secured a contract to manufacture and supply steel pipes to Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corporation.
In an exchange filing, the company said, "We are pleased to inform you that our associate company East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), Saudi Arabia’s leading manufacturer of HSAW Pipes today announced contract sign off with Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) with value exceeding SAR 230 million (Approx. ₹512 crore) for manufacturing and supply of steel pipes. The duration of the contract is 30 months. The financial impact of the contract will be reflected in 1st quarter of financial year 2024/2025, till 3rd quarter of financial year 2026/2027".
Sensex Today Live : Sector Indices Heat Map
Sensex Today Live : Across sectors, heavyweight indices like Bank was down 0.29%, FMCG was down 0.46%, Financial Services was down 0.17%, while Consumer Durables, Pharma, and Oil & Gas, were also in the red.
Sensex Today Live : Broader market indices heat map
Sensex Today Live : The broader market was mixed, with the BSE SmalCap index down 0.11%, and the BSE MidCap index was up 0.06%.
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Nifty
Sensex Today Live : HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports & SEZ, and Tata Motors, were the top gainers on the Nifty, while Power Grid Corp., Britannia, ONGC, BPCL, and Maruti Suzuki India, were the top losers.
Sensex Today Live : Gainers and Losers on Sensex
Sensex Today Live : HCLTech, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, and Tata Motors, were the top gainers on the Sensex, while Power Grid Corp., Titan, Maruti Suzuki India, NTPC, and Bharti Airtel, were the top losers.
Sensex Today Live : Opening Bell
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Tuesday, led by weak signals from global peers that were trading mixed.
At opening bell, Sensex was down 137.85 points, or 0.19%, at 72,694.09, and Nifty was down 148.85 points, or 0.67%, at 21,947.90.
Sensex Today Live : Benchmark indices fall at pre-open
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices fell during pre-open on Tuesday, led by weak signals from global markets.
Sensex was down 434.97 points, or 0.60%, at 72,396.97, and Nifty was down 148.85 points, or 0.67%, at 21,947.90 during pre-open.
Sensex Today Live : Tejas Networks announces strategic partnership with Telecom Egypt
Sensex Today Live : Tejas Networks today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Telecom Egypt (TE), ITIDA (Information Technology Industry Development Agency) and NTI (National Telecom Institute) to replicate its experience of implementing Bharatnet (Rural Broadband Project) and NKN (National Knowledge Network) projects in Egypt.
Other broad areas of cooperation include capacity building of Egyptian engineers and technicians on state-of-the-art telecom and networking technologies, establishing local manufacturing and R&D facilities for Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) products, and setting up technical support services in Egypt both for customers within the country as well as for the larger Africa and Middle East region.
Sensex Today Live : Stocks to Watch
Sensex Today Live : Religare, Mahindra Lifespace, Eicher, Mankind Pharma, Adani Ports, Lupin, are some stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, March 26.
Sensex Today Live : What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 26
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market, represented by the Sensex and Nifty 50 indices, is predicted to commence Tuesday's trading session on a lower note, influenced by mixed signals from global markets. The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a negative opening for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 22,120 level, nearly 40 points below the previous close of Nifty futures.
This week, which is shortened due to holidays, is expected to see reduced trading volumes with limited market cues. However, as we near the March F&O expiry and the end of the financial year, market volatility may remain high. On the previous Friday, the domestic equity benchmarks concluded on a positive note for the third successive session. The Sensex rose by 190.75 points to close at 72,831.94, while the Nifty 50 ended 84.80 points or 0.39% higher at 22,096.75.
The Nifty 50 formed a reasonably positive candle on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow. Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, noted, “The market is encountering strong resistance around the 22,200 - 22,300 levels. A decisive breakthrough above this barrier could trigger the next significant upward movement in the market. The Nifty has formed a small positive candle with a long lower shadow on the weekly chart. The weekly support of the 10-week EMA (Exponential Moving Average) has been reclaimed after the intra-week downside breach at 21,950. This is a positive sign." (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Seven key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, geopolitical tensions to oil prices
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market is anticipated to begin Tuesday's trading session on a muted note, influenced by mixed signals from international markets. Asian markets are showing varied performance, and the US market is pausing after a rally triggered by positive sentiment over the US Federal Reserve's interest rate reductions.
The Indian stock market remained closed on Monday due to the Holi festival and will also be closed on Friday, March 29, in observance of Good Friday.
On the previous Friday, the domestic equity benchmark indices concluded with slight gains, marking the third straight session of positive momentum. The Sensex rose by 190.75 points or 0.26%, closing at 72,831.94, while the Nifty 50 ended 84.80 points or 0.39% higher at 22,096.75.
As we enter the final week of March, investors will be monitoring several market triggers, including domestic macroeconomic data, government fiscal closing announcements, foreign capital inflows, and other global market indicators.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, commented, "Given that this week is shortened and coincides with the derivatives' monthly expiry, we may witness some market volatility. The Nifty is expected to consolidate at higher levels. Additionally, US GDP data and other crucial economic indicators will keep investors engaged." (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Mixed global markets, Gift Nifty signal muted but positive open
Sensex Today Live : With mixed signals flowing from global markets, the Indian markets looked all set to open on a positive but muted note.
At 8:07 am, Gift Nifty was at 22,124, around 30 points ahead of Nifty 50's Friday close of 22,096.75.
Asian equities climbed on Tuesday but could not break this month's highs as mixed messages from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers left doubts hanging over the timing of interest rate cuts.
The risk of Japan intervening to prevent further falls in the yen put a little pressure on the dollar, however it rose against the yuan on speculation that China may tolerate a weaker currency.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%, with gains for South Korean chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics leading the Kospi up 1.2%.
Japan's rocketing Nikkei was steady, as was the yen at 151.31 per dollar.
Interest rate futures price about three Fed rate cuts this year and about a three-in-four chance of the first cut in June.
U.S. two-year yields, which track short-term interest rate expectations, rose in New York trade overnight then fell 4.5 basis points in the Asia morning to 4.58%.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% and the cash index closed 0.3% lower overnight.
Gold and oil prices were broadly steady in commodities trade, with spot gold at $2,169 an ounce and Brent crude futures up 24 cents a barrel to $86.99.
Bitcoin hovered just above $70,000 after rising sharply on Monday.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!