Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Equities in Asia backtracked Friday after US stocks hit yet another record, and as investors parsed economic data for signals on interest-rate trajectories around the world.
Shares in Australia and Korea fell, while Japanese stocks nudged higher. Hong Kong and China both opened lower. The moves followed Thursday’s sharp rally for a gauge of the region’s shares, which touched the highest level in almost two years.
Contracts for US stocks rose in early Asian trading after the S&P 500 index advanced 0.3% to a fresh high Thursday — its 20th of the year — led by gains in industrials and banks. Reddit Inc. shares soared 48% on their debut.
“This week, the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Federal Reserve, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of England joined for the dovish chorus," said Tony Sycamore, market analyst with IG Australia Pty Ltd. “The song tells the story of central banks being less concerned with inflation and more concerned with growth. It concludes with expectations of rate cuts being reinforced and growth prospects backstopped."
US economic data supported the argument the Fed may be forced to backtrack on its rate-reduction forecasts a day after the central bank indicated three 25-basis-point cuts in 2024. Housing, manufacturing and labor-market data released Thursday in the US pointed to a resilient economy that could prompt the Fed to reduce interest rates slower than the market expects.
Treasuries and an index of the dollar were both steady on Friday.
The yen was little changed, trading around 152 per dollar as Japan’s inflation accelerated to the quickest pace in four months. Markets will stay focused on whether the Bank of Japan might follow its first interest rate hike since 2007 with further increases later this year.
Central banks remained firmly in focus. The Swiss National Bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on Thursday, weakening its currency against peers, while Mexico’s central bank cut rates as predicted. The Bank of England kept rates at a 16-year high of 5.25%.
The Reserve Bank of Australia released a financial stability review on Friday.
Ahead in Asia, Taiwan will publish February jobs data.
In commodities, oil held a two-day drop, with traders assessing the outlook for global interest rates and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded below $66,000, while gold fell after surging above $2,200 an ounce for the first time.
Asian stocks were near a weekly gain on Friday and the Nikkei charged to a record high, riding a rally from its global counterparts after a surprise rate cut from the Swiss National Bank had investors wagering who could be next.
The SNB's 25 basis point rate cut on Thursday proved a shot in the arm for global risk sentiment as markets raced ahead to bet on big central banks lowering borrowing costs this year, sending Wall Street closing at record highs.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ran into some profit taking in early trade on Friday after jumping nearly 2% in the previous session, and was last 0.17% lower. Still, the index was on track to gain more than 1% for the week.
Other benchmarks in Asia also scaled new peaks, with Japan's Nikkei and the Taiwan weighted index charging to record highs. Both were on track for a weekly gain of nearly 6% and 3%, respectively.
South Korea's KOSPI similarly hit a two-year top.
Elsewhere, stocks in China and Hong Kong were a sea of red, with the blue-chip CSI300 index down more than 0.5% and the Hang Seng Index nearly 2% weaker, thanks to the yuan's slide past the 7.2 per dollar level for the first time since November.
In commodities, Brent fell 43 cents to $85.35 a barrel, while U.S. crude eased 41 cents to $80.66 per barrel.
Spot gold was down 0.28% at $2,174.89 an ounce, after hitting an all-time high on Thursday.
