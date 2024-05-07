LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today Live Updates: Sensex down 550pts, Nifty at 22,260; Broader markets, major sectoral indices down, FMCG up 2%

13 min read . Updated: 07 May 2024, 12:49 PM IST

Sensex Today Live Updates : Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold ₹ 2,168.75 crore shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pumped in ₹ 781.39 crore on May 6, provisional data from the NSE showed.