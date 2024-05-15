Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends down 120pts, Nifty at 22,200; PSB, Realty indices gain, Auto, Bank, FS, FMCG down

Updated: 15 May 2024, 03:41 PM IST

Market Close Highlights : On Tuesday, FIIs sold stocks worth ₹ 4,065 crore, bringing their total sales in May to ₹ 33,540 crore. In contrast, DIIs purchased shares worth ₹ 3,528 crore yesterday, amounting to a total purchase of ₹ 26,500 crore for the month.