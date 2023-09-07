LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indices trade mixed at pre-open

3 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Sensex was down 11.58 points or 0.02% at 65,868.94 while the Nifty was up 48.20 points or 0.25 percent at 19,659.20.