Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indices trade mixed at pre-open

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached a new lifetime peak of ₹317.33 lakh crore on Wednesday as the benchmark Sensex maintained its winning run for the fourth day running.
Wall Street's three primary indices concluded Wednesday's trading session in the red. The Nasdaq experienced the most significant decline, with a 1% loss, primarily attributed to concerns arising from robust services sector data surpassing expectations. This data raised worries that persistent inflation might necessitate an extended period of elevated interest rates.
The Sensex was down 11.58 points or 0.02% at 65,868.94 while the Nifty was up 48.20 points or 0.25% at 19,659.20.
From Reliance Market Lens:
Nifty-50 continued its positive trend and closed above the resistance of 19,600 levels to recover in the last one hour of trading on Wednesday. It is forming former higher bottoms and higher tops reinforcing the positive stance.
The trend reversal levels will move higher to 19,400 from current levels. The intraday weakness and recovery in yesterday trade has improved the key technical indicators and has bounced from the lower range.
Highest call OI has moved to 19,700 strike while on the downside the highest put OI is at 19,500 for the weekly expiry.
Oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPLC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) saw a downgrade in their current target prices, a day after international crude oil prices sharply rose above $90 per barrel. Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials has maintained a ‘buy’ rating for BPCL and HPCL, however, it has given ‘hold’ for Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL). The brokerage maintains a near-term cautious view on all OMCs given their marketing segment earnings come under risk if Brent crude price sustains above $85 per barrel and the OMCs are forced to cut petrol or diesel prices in the next few months. (Read more)
State-owned REC Ltd is looking at expanding its loan portfolio for green projects to ₹3 trillion by 2030, said its chairman and managing director Vivek Kumar Dewangan. Addressing the 54th annual general meeting (AGM) of the company, the CMD said that going forward REC would be known for its renewable energy initiatives across solar, wind, hybrid, and e-mobility projects, along with newer spaces like green hydrogen, green ammonia projects, round-the-clock projects and ethanol manufacturing. (Read more)
Zomato's efforts to improve its profitability have yielded results in recent quarters, but the fight to meet its goals is on. Lately, the online food delivery company has started levying a platform fee of ₹2-3 per order on its app on a pilot basis. The “small fee" has been introduced to “help us pay the bills so that we can keep Zomato running," the food delivery app’s order section shows. According to the company, the platform fee will apply to all customers. (Read more)
The Tata Group's consumer unit, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, has denied the report by Reuters that it is in talks to buy at least 51% of popular Indian snack food maker Haldiram's but is not comfortable with the $10 billion valuation sought. In a regulatory filing, Tata Consumer Products stated it was not in negotiations with the snack-food maker. (Read more)
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) on Wednesday said it has signed a joint venture agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Ed-a-Mamma, a kid and maternity-wear brand founded by actor Alia Bhatt. The partnership will see the brand grow into new categories such as personal care and baby furniture, children’s story books and an animated series, RRVL said in a statement announcing the investment. The company did not give financial details of the transaction. (Read more)
Stocks fell again Wednesday, extending Wall Street's weak stretch this holiday-shortened week.
The S&P 500 dropped 0.7%. After two days of trading, the benchmark index has lost nearly half of its gains from last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite ended 1.1% lower.
Big technology stocks were among the biggest drags on the market. Apple fell 3.6% and Nvidia dropped 3.1%.
The latest pullback in stocks came as Treasury yields climbed following data showing the U.S. services sector remains strong.
The Institute for Supply Management’s latest survey showed that the sector, which employs most Americans, grew at a faster pace than economists expected in August. The sector is among the biggest pieces of the U.S. economy and it has remained resilient throughout 2023 despite persistent inflation and rising interest rates squeezing consumers. (AP)
