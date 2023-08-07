Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers this week including the ongoing first quarter results of the current fiscal (Q1FY24), domestic and global macroeconomic data, foreign capital inflow, and upcoming MPC meeting by the RBI from August 7 to 10.
Last week, Morgan Stanley upgraded India’s status to an overweight rating as it believes that the country is poised for substantial and sustained economic growth, at a time when the rest of the world is slowing down and downgrading China to an equal weight rating.
The US job market is in a precarious place, where investors want a reading that’s neither too hot nor too cold. Friday’s reading offered no slam dunks for either side, but analysts said it may suggest a job market that’s moderating.
Share Market Live: Bank of Baroda Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 87.7% YoY, NPA dips over 40%
Bank of Baroda, a state-owned bank, has announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24. During the period from April to June 2023, the bank recorded an impressive 87.72 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit. This significant growth in profitability was backed by a healthy growth of 42.9 per cent year-on-year in operating income for Q1FY24.
The bank stated that the combination of strong income growth and controlled operational expenses contributed to a robust operating profit growth of 73 per cent year-on-year for the first quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY24). (Read More)
BANK OF BARODA
Stock Market Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:
1] IndusInd Bank: Buy at ₹1409, target ₹1450, stop loss ₹1385;
2] Chalet Hotels: Buy at ₹486.50, target ₹505, stop loss ₹480; and
3] BEL: Buy at ₹127.50, target ₹133, stop loss ₹125. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: ICICI Bank gets RBI's nod to raise stake in ICICI Lombard
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to ICICI Bank for increasing its stake in one of its subsidiaries, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited. According to the approval, ICICI Bank can raise its stake in ICICI Lombard by up to 4 percent through multiple tranches. The private lender has disclosed this information to the Indian stock market exchanges. However, it is important to note that the approval is subject to specific regulatory clearances. (Read More)
ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSUR COM
Share Market Live: Reliance Industries seeks shareholders approval to appoint Mukesh Ambani as CMD for next 5 years at nil salary
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has requested the approval of its shareholders to reappoint Mukesh Ambani as the chairman and managing director for an additional five-year term until 2029. Notably, during this period, Ambani has chosen not to receive any salary.
Given that Ambani, aged 66, will surpass the legally mandated age limit of 70 years for the company's chief executive, a special resolution by the shareholders is required to extend his appointment beyond that age restriction, as per a report by PTI. Specifically, Ambani will reach the age of 70 on April 19, 2027. (Read More)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Stock Market Today: Wall Street falls again to close out its first losing week in four
Stocks fell Friday to close out a rare losing week for Wall Street following mixed reports on the U.S. job market and two of the market's most influential stocks.
The S&P 500 sank 23.86, or 0.5%, to 4,478.03. It was the fourth straight drop for Wall Street's main measure of health after it set a 16-month high at the start of the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also drifted between gains and losses through the day before ending with a loss. It dropped 150.27 points, or 0.4%, to 35,065.62, and the Nasdaq composite gave up 50.48, or 0.4%, to 13,909.24.
Treasury yields tumbled in the bond market after a highly anticipated U.S. jobs report said hiring was a touch weaker last month than economists expected, though wages for workers rose more than forecast.
