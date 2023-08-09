LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: Sensex, Nifty expect muted start; Gift Nifty in green

5 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian market expects a positive start on Wednesday as Gift Nifty trades in the green. Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday amidst worries on the health of the Chinese economy along with the concerns around the banking system. Asian shares are mostly trading lower.