Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The three-day meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the RBI is underway to decide on India's short-term monetary policy. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the meeting outcome on Thursday.
Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the red on Tuesday while the second-rung midcap and smallcap indices eked out gains on Tuesday amid weak global cues as China's weak economic data weighed on sentiment. Exports for China’s troubled economy shrank by the most since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, “On the global front, investors are adopting a cautious approach even amidst declining bond yields as they await the release of crucial economic data. The significant drop in Chinese exports has also contributed to concerns within the global market. FIIs remain in a selling mode in the domestic market, yet active buying from DIIs is mitigating downside risks."
Wall Street slipped Tuesday as worries about the banking system and the global economy forced more caution into financial markets worldwide.
Happiest Minds Technologies announced a net profit of ₹58.33 crore for the first quarter ending on June 30 of fiscal year 2024.
The company specializing in IT services disclosed net sales amounting to ₹390.87 crore during the June quarter of fiscal year 2024. In the same period, the total income reached ₹404.53 crore, as confirmed by Happiest Minds Technologies in an official filing with the stock exchange.
During the fiscal year 2023, Happiest Minds achieved a remarkable revenue growth of 23.7% when measured in constant currency terms. Simultaneously, the company's profit surged by 27.5%, reaching ₹230.99 crore in comparison to the corresponding period from the previous year.
Once a successful American startup, WeWork is now struggling to keep the business going. The New York-based company is bleeding cash, and customers of its office rentals are canceling their memberships in droves, the company has claimed. The business of the co-working space firm is gradually crashing due to which the stock fell about 24% in extended trading on Tuesday.
Adani Enterprises, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, is currently in the process of exploring the option to sell its ownership stake in Wilmar International Ltd, according to a report by Bloomberg News.
The report indicates that Adani Enterprises has been evaluating the possibility of selling its 44% stake in Adani Wilmar over the past few months. It is suggested that even after a potential sale, Gautam Adani and his family might hold a minority interest in a personal capacity, as outlined by sources cited by Bloomberg.
In the previous week, Adani Wilmar reported a loss in the first quarter, primarily due to a significant drop in the prices of edible oil. The value of Adani Wilmar has faced a decline of approximately 36% throughout this year, translating to an estimated company valuation of around $6.2 billion.
EIH Ltd, the parent company of Oberoi Hotels, has reported a substantial 61% increase in its consolidated net profit for the initial quarter of the fiscal year. Concurrently, the company's revenue also experienced a noteworthy surge of 26.7% in comparison to the same period from the previous year.
During the quarter ending on June 30, the hospitality firm achieved a profit after tax amounting to ₹106 crore, demonstrating a significant rise from ₹69.44 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year.
The total income from operations for the company reached ₹522.6 crore, showcasing a substantial growth from ₹412.33 crore in the initial quarter of the previous year.
On Tuesday, Zee Learn Ltd., owned by Subhash Chandra's Essel Group, officially announced the execution of a settlement agreement with JC Flowers Asset Restructuring Co. (ARC).
Zee Learn is part of the Essel Group conglomerate, which has a combined exposure of ₹6,500 crore with JC Flowers ARC. Subhash Chandra has been actively working to reach a settlement in this matter.
Mint was the first to report this development on Tuesday, revealing that Chandra was in the final stages of formalizing a definitive agreement worth approximately ₹1,500 crore. This agreement aims to reacquire ownership of the family's holdings in Dish TV and Zee Learn, as well as three properties, one of which is a bungalow located in central Delhi.
On Tuesday, Coal India Limited released its Q1 financial results, revealing a 10% year-on-year decrease in net profit, which amounted to ₹7,941 crore for the quarter ending June 2023. This figure is down from ₹8,834 crore reported during the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Despite this decline, the company's net sales experienced a slight growth, reaching ₹33,072.6 crore during the reviewed quarter, up from ₹32,497.9 crore in Q1FY23. Notably, Coal India's net profit demonstrated a significant sequential increase of 43%, rising from ₹5,527.6 crore in the quarter ending March 2023.
In terms of other operating income, Coal India witnessed a 12.1% surge, amounting to ₹2,910.5 crore, as compared to ₹2,594 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The production of raw coal saw a noteworthy 9% year-on-year rise, reaching 175.4 million tonnes during Q1, up from 159.9 million tonnes in the same period the previous year. Correspondingly, the off-take of raw coal also increased, reaching 186.9 million tonnes for the quarter, compared to 177.4 million tonnes in Q1FY23.
The S&P 500 fell 19.06, or 0.4%, to 4,499.38 and at one point was down nearly triple that. It was the fifth loss in the last six days for the index after it rocketed through the year's first seven months.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.64, or 0.4%, to 35,314.49 after paring an earlier loss of 465 points. The Nasdaq composite lost 110.07, or 0.8%, to 13,884.32.
In the U.S., bank stocks fell after Moody’s cut the credit ratings for 10 smaller and midsized ones. It cited a list of concerns about their financial strength, from the effects of higher interest rates to the work-from-home trend that's leaving office buildings vacant.
Across the Pacific, stocks sank after a report showed exports for China’s troubled economy shrank by the most since the start of the pandemic in 2020. And in Europe, bank stocks dropped after Italy's Cabinet approved a proposal to tax a chunk of their profits this year.
The worries layered on top of a mixed set of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. (AP)
