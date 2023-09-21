Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty expect muted start; Gift Nifty in green

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:47 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian stock market expects a sluggish start on Thursday with Gift Nifty trading marginally lower. U.S. stocks slumped on Wednesday after the Fed said it may not cut interest rates next year by as much as it earlier thought. Asian markets are mostly down.