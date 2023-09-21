Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Fed held its main interest rate steady at its highest level in more than two decades, as was widely expected. Officials also indicated they may raise the federal funds rate one more time this year, as the Fed tries to get inflation back down to its target of 2%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it's close to hitting the peak on rates, if not there already.
India Ratings and Research on Wednesday revised India's GDP growth estimate for FY24 to 6.2% from 5.9% projected earlier, citing sustained government capex, the deleveraged balance sheet of corporates and banking sector, and the prospect of a new private corporate capex cycle.
US 10-year bond yields rose to a 16-year high as Brent crude hovered around $96 a barrel, up by about a third over the last three months after Opec+, a grouping of oil-producing nations, cut output.
The offer for sale (OFS) in SJVN is set to commence tomorrow for non-retail investors, while retail investors will have the opportunity to bid starting on Friday. The government is planning to divest 4.92% of its equity in SJVN, which includes a Green Shoe option of 2.46%. This divestment will involve the sale of a 4.92% stake in SJVN, with a floor price of ₹69 per share, over the course of a two-day offer for sale, as confirmed by an official source. (Read More)
U.S. stocks slumped Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it may not cut interest rates next year by as much as it earlier thought, regardless of how much Wall Street wants it.
The S&P 500 fell 41.75, or 0.9%, to 4,402.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 76.85, or 0.2%, to 34,440.88, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 209.06, or 1.5%, to 13,469.13.
Perhaps most importantly for the market, Fed officials suggested they may cut rates in 2024 by only half a percentage point from where they're expected to end this year. That's less than the full percentage point of cuts they were penciling in as of June. That could be a negative for Wall Street, where investors crave rate cuts because of the boost they typically give to all kinds of investments. (AP)
