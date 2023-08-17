Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian markets have been witnessing pressure on account of weak global cues especially because of the faltering of the Chinese economy and Fitch's warning to downgrade US midsized banks.
FIIs snapped their selling streak on D-Street as Indian markets settled marginally higher on Wednesday despite volatility due to global and domestic headwinds. The DIIs were major buyers and invested ₹2,406 crore during the session. Meanwhile, DIIs registered an inflow of ₹2,406.19 crore.
The Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes suggested Fed officials are unsure about their next move after catapulting the main interest rate they control to its highest level in more than two decades. Hopes had been rising among investors that last month’s rate hike by the Fed would prove to be its last.
Stock Market Live: Sensex starts in the flat-to-red territory at the preopen session; Adani stocks, JSW Energy to be in focus in today's session
Share Market Updates Live: Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea eyes external equity funding by year-end
It is reported that Vodafone Idea, burdened by debt, is potentially on track to conclude its external equity funding by the end of this year. Akshaya Moondra, the CEO of the financially strained telecommunications company, mentioned during an earnings call that discussions regarding equity funding have gained momentum, leading to optimistic expectations for positive outcomes in the upcoming quarters.
The infusion of equity funding holds significant importance for Vodafone Idea, which has remained unprofitable since its merger in 2018 (between Vodafone India and Idea Cellular). The company has been consistently losing its subscriber base to competitors like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.
The anticipated funding could potentially enable Vodafone Idea to secure debt from a consortium of banks, thereby providing the company with much-needed financial support. (Read More)
VODAFONE IDEA
Sensex Today Live: Protectionism to take centre stage at Abu Dhabi WTO meet
A record number of World Trade Organization (WTO) members have raised concerns about rising protectionist moves in global trade, propelling the issue to centre stage at the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi in February, an official aware of the development said.
Many developing nations, including India, are set to oppose the European Union’s (EU’s) carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) that aims to tax imports of carbon-intensive products such as steel, aluminium, cement, and electricity. The EU is also expected to file a complaint against the US’s Inflation Reduction Act because the $430 billion subsidy to manufacturers of green technology will distort international prices and is against WTO norms. (Read More)
Share market Live: Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, JSW Energy, Adani Power, IndiGo, CIL, VIP Industries, Wockhardt, Nazara Technologies, Vodafone Idea, and Network18
Promoters of Adani Ports raise shareholding; GQG Partners buys shares of JSW Energy; IndiGo co-founder's wife sells stake in InterGlobe Aviation; Promoters of Adani Power raise ₹9,000 crore; Coal India's capital expenditure rises 8.5%; Vodafone Idea expects to finalize equity funding deals; Nazara Technologies invests in Snax Games; VIP Industries appoints new MD; Wockhardt shareholders reject resolution on related party transaction; Chief content officer of Viacom18 Media quits. (Red More)
Stock Market Live: US Steel proposes new offer to ArcelorMittal, may reverse retreat from US: Report
ArcelorMittal SA, led by Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, might not need to pull back from its presence in the United States. Reports suggest that US Steel Corp has extended a new offer to ArcelorMittal, potentially changing the landscape. As the second-largest steel producer globally, ArcelorMittal is said to be evaluating the proposal from US Steel. Discussions are underway between Mittal and the company's investment bankers to assess the feasibility of this offer. However, sources caution that the outcome is uncertain, and ArcelorMittal might not necessarily proceed with the offer. It's worth noting that Mint has not been able to independently verify this information. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: VIP Industries elevates CFO as MD designate after Anindya Dutta resigns
VIP Industries Ltd., a renowned luggage manufacturer, has revealed the appointment of Neetu Kashiramka as the company's Managing Director (MD) designate, starting from August 15. This development comes following the resignation of Anindya Dutta.
Neetu Kashiramka will retain her position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) while also assuming the responsibilities of a managing director designate until November 13. Subsequently, subject to approval from shareholders, she will officially take on the roles of Managing Director and CFO of the company from November 14, as stated in an official company announcement.
Anindya Dutta stepped down from his position as Managing Director on August 14, citing personal reasons for his departure. (Read More)
VIP INDUSTRIES
Share Market Live Updates: Adani Ports stake buy: Two promoters raise stake over 2%
Two promoter entities have collaboratively increased their ownership in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd by more than 2 per cent. According to the disclosure made by the company to the Indian stock market exchanges, Resurgent Trade and Investment Ltd and Emerging Market Investment DDC, both promoter entities, have acquired fresh shares in Adani Ports through the open market.
The management of Adani Ports conveyed to the Indian exchanges that Resurgent Trade and Investment Ltd has procured 3,26,18,000 shares of Adani Ports, constituting 1.51 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the Adani group company. These shares were acquired by Resurgent Trade and Investment Ltd between June 2, 2023, and August 11, 2023. (Read More)
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE
Share Market Live Updates: Samsonite India sales rise 38%
Luggage maker Samsonite reported nearly a 38% jump in sales in India in the first half of 2023, a strong indicator of the travel boom translating to sustained demand for hard luggage and travel bags.
During the first half of 2023, Samsonite International SA, which covers the Southeast Asian markets for the luggage maker, said net sales in India jumped 38% (constant currency) in India. Net sales in China grew 99% in the same period, the company said in its earnings release for the six months ended 30 June, filed on Wednesday in Hong Kong.
The numbers come on a high base of the previous year when net sales in India increased 109.1% year-on-year, albeit on a lower base and supported by a huge pent-up demand in business. India accounted for 18.2 % of net sales for Samsonite International as of 30 June. (Read More)
Stock Market Live: FIIs snap selling streak as markets settle marginally higher; DIIs invest ₹2,406 crore in Indian equities
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) halted their selling streak on the Indian stock market as it closed with marginal gains on Wednesday, August 16, navigating through global and domestic uncertainties. This came in the wake of government data released on Monday, indicating that India's retail inflation had surged to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent in July 2023.
Conversely, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) emerged as significant buyers during the Wednesday session, injecting a substantial ₹2,406 crore. According to NSE data, FIIs collectively acquired Indian equities worth ₹21,055.98 crore, while divesting ₹20,333.22 crore, resulting in a net inflow of ₹722.76 crore. Simultaneously, DIIs introduced ₹7,967.77 crore and divested ₹5,571.48 crore, leading to a net inflow of ₹2,406.19 crore. (Read More)
Sensex Today Updates: GQG Partners buys 0.6% stake of JSW Energy in open market for ₹351 crore
Economic Times reported that GQG Partners made its second consecutive day of share purchases for JSW Energy on August 16. The GQG Partners Emerging Market Fund procured 10,284.024 shares of JSW Energy, equivalent to a 0.6 per cent stake, at a price of ₹341.70 per share, totaling ₹351 crore.
In a prior instance on the preceding Monday, GQG Partners had obtained more than 1.2 crore shares of JSW Energy at ₹345 each, resulting in a cumulative investment of ₹411 crore. (Read More)
JSW ENERGY
Share Market Live Updates: Adani family sells $1.1 bn power arm stake to GQG
The promoters of Adani Group on Wednesday raised around ₹9,000 crore by selling 8.1% of their holding in the energy-generation arm Adani Power Ltd, marking billionaire Gautam Adani’s largest equity capital-raising through a share sale in a single entity.
After amassing stakes worth at least ₹26,445 crore ($3.18 billion) in multiple Adani group firms through secondary market transactions since March, India-born Rajiv Jain-led investment management firm GQG Partners Llp bought an additional stake worth over $1.1 billion from the promoters of Adani Power.
“This is the largest ever secondary equity transaction with GQG Partners," said a person directly aware of the development. (Read More)
ADANI POWER
Stock Market Today: Wall Street falls on Wednesday as the bond market cranks up the pressure
Wall Street weakened Wednesday to worsen what’s already been a messy August.
The S&P 500 fell 33.53, or 0.8%, to 4,404.33, following up on its prior day’s tumble of 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 180.65 points, or 0.5%, to 34,765.74, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 156.42, or 1.1%, to 13,474.63.
Increased pressure came from the bond market, where yields have recently neared their highest levels since the Great Recession sent interest rates collapsing. Yields climbed more following the afternoon release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.
The minutes suggested Fed officials are unsure about their next move after catapulting the main interest rate they control to its highest level in more than two decades. Hopes had been rising among investors that last month’s rate hike by the Fed would prove to be its last.
High rates work to grind down inflation by bluntly slowing the entire economy and hurting investment prices. The Fed’s minutes showed that officials still don’t think the job on inflation is done but that they also acknowledge the risk of going too far and torpedoing the economy. They said they’ll make upcoming decisions based on what data reports about inflation and the economy tell them. (AP)
