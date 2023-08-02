LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: Sensex, Nifty expect muted start; Gift Nifty trades in red

7 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:53 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: Indian market will come under pressure at the start on Wednesday as Gift Nifty trades lower. Wall Street edged lower on Tuesday amidst a mixed earnings report. Asian markets are also trading in the red in the morning session.