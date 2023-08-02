Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: Indian stock market on Tuesday ended flat with a marginal loss as FIIs were the net sellers of securities worth ₹92.85 crore, while DIIs bought securities for a net total of ₹1,035.69 crore.
Wall Street took a step back from its big rally so far this year, and most stocks fell Tuesday following a mixed set of earnings reports from U.S. companies.
The mood among US investors stayed low as some analysts commented that the US stock market has moved up too quickly. While inflation has indeed come down since the summer and the economy has remained remarkably resilient, critics say it’s no guarantee inflation will continue to cool at the same rate.
Coal India Limited (CIL) reported an impressive 13.4% rise in production during July 2023 compared to the same month in 2022, reaching a production of 53.6 million metric tons (MTs). Furthermore, the company's overall production for the current financial year until July 2023 has reached 229.1 MTs, achieving 99% of its target.
CIL is well on track to meet its growth objectives for the year. The company aims to produce 780 MTs in the fiscal year 2024, targeting a growth rate of 10.9% over the previous fiscal year. With its current performance, CIL is making strides towards achieving this desired growth rate. (Read More)
The market capitalization (m-cap) of the Adani Group soared 7.04 per cent at ₹71,032 crore in July driven by robust quarterly performances from its entities, each contributing significantly to the overall increase in the market value. The m-cap of the leading conglomerate rose from ₹10,09,075 crore on June 30 to ₹10,80,107 crore on July 31, according to a statement shared by the company.
The group’s focus on growth and operational performance has been a key driver for the stocks in the past month. "There's no denying that the performance of Adani Group stocks has been good with Q1 results underscoring impressive growth so far. The allegations from the Hindenburg episode have been thoroughly dismissed by the market, and investors are shifting their attention to the improving valuations amid strong growth prospects for the group. The Q1 results not only reflects the rising growth but also improving operational efficiency of its companies," said a market strategist at a domestic brokerage house. (Read More)
Maruti Suzuki sales up 6% in July, Ambuja Cements to acquire stake in Sanghi Industries, Adani Total Gas net profit rises 9%, Hero MotoCorp sales decline 12%, RBI imposes fees on ONGC, IOC, Gail, and Oil India, Cholamandalam Investment net profit rises 28%, Coal India production increases 13.4%, Bharti Airtel launches marketing communications platform, PVR INOX reports net loss, Escorts Kubota reports record net profit. (Read More)
Karnataka's Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure, MB Patil, announced on Tuesday that the International Battery Company (IBC) has signed an investment agreement with the state worth 80 billion rupees ($971.89 million) to establish a battery manufacturing facility.
According to the report by Reuters, the manufacturing facility is planned to cover an area of 100 acres within the state, as mentioned in a post made by MB Patil on the social media platform X.
Bloomberg News also reported on Tuesday that the company's manufacturing facility will be focused on producing lithium-ion cells. (Read More)
The GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, August 2nd. The meeting's agenda includes a crucial decision regarding the taxation of the online gaming industry.
In the previous meeting, the GST Council had decided to impose a uniform 28% tax on the full face value for online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. However, this decision has been met with opposition from major online gaming companies and their CEOs, who have expressed concerns about its potential negative impact on the growth of new-age startups.
As a result, on Wednesday's meeting, the Group of Ministers will discuss and make a final decision on the proposal to levy 28% GST on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. This decision holds significance for businesses involved in the online gaming sector. (Read More)
Apple is expected to face a decline in iPhone sales for the April-June quarter due to cautious consumer behavior in a slow economy, likely because customers are anticipating the launch of a new model. As the tech giant prepares to release its earnings report, analysts are keen to see how the company utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to drive growth.
Being the world's most valuable company, Apple is projected to experience a 1.6% decrease in total quarterly revenue, which would be its sharpest drop in third-quarter revenue since 2016, as reported by Refinitiv.
In particular, iPhone sales are anticipated to have declined by over 2% during this period, based on a survey of 24 analysts conducted by Visible Alpha. This decline contrasts with the nearly 3% increase in sales during the same quarter last year and the 1.5% rise in the preceding quarter (January-March). (Read More)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Research at Prabhudas Lilladher suggests these stocks for day trading:
Rites: Buy at ₹465, Stop Loss: ₹459, Target: ₹484
Mahindra & Mahindra: Buy at ₹1,493, Stop Loss ₹1,475, Target: ₹1,540
Eicher Motors: Buy at ₹3,415, Stop loss: ₹3,360, Target: ₹3,530 (Read More)
PVR Inox, the multiplex chain operator, faced a net loss of ₹44.1 crore in the quarter ending June 2023, which is in stark contrast to the net profit of ₹68.3 crore reported in the same period of the previous year.
However, there is some improvement as the company's net loss narrowed sequentially from ₹285.7 crore in the previous quarter.
On a positive note, PVR Inox's revenue from operations in Q1FY24 witnessed a 31.7% increase, rising to ₹1,266.6 crore from ₹961.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. (Read More)
According to two sources familiar with the matter, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed late submission fees (LSF) totaling ₹2,000 crore on ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, and Oil India Ltd. The penalty has been imposed due to the delayed reporting of their overseas investments.
As a result of this action, there are concerns that the overseas work commitments of these four state-run energy companies may be impacted. To address the situation, the companies are making efforts to seek an extension from the RBI. The late submission fee levied on each of the four firms amounts to ₹500 crore. (Read More)
Reuters reported that Adani-owned Ambuja Cements is making efforts to strengthen its position in the cement industry through the acquisition of a majority stake in the operations of Sanghi Industries.
According to sources cited by Reuters, an official announcement of the deal is expected to be made by both companies on Wednesday. However, as of now, the exact percentage of stake being acquired and the transaction amount remain undisclosed.
On Tuesday, the shares of Ambuja Cements closed at ₹461.60 apiece on the BSE, showing a 0.25% decrease. Year-to-date, its value has declined by 12.32%, and over the past year, the decrease stands at 22.99%. (Read More)
The S&P 500 lost 12.23, or 0.3%, to 4,576.73, coming off its fifth straight winning month. The Nasdaq composite sank 62.11, or 0.4%, to 14,283.91. The Dow Jones Industrial Average squeezed out a gain of 71.15 points, or 0.2%, to 35,630.68 even though most of the stocks within it weakened.
Travel-related stocks helped drag the market lower after they gave up some of their big gains from earlier in the year. Norwegian Cruise Line lost 12.1% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue for the spring than expected. Expectations have been high for it and rivals after its stock soared 80% for the year through Monday.
Worries have been broadly rising that expectations have built too high for the entire U.S. stock market after the S&P 500 surged more than 19% so far this year. Stocks had leapt to a 16-month high on hopes inflation is cooling enough to get the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates. That in turn could allow the economy to avoid a long-expected recession.
