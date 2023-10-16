LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty expect muted start; Gift Nifty trades lower

2 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 07:51 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock markets are expected to have a subdued start on Monday as Gift Nifty is trading lower. The tension in the Middle East ensured Wall Street ended down on Friday. Most Asian markets are also under pressure in the morning session.