Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The third week of October is brimming with several key events that will guide market direction, including the next set of July-September quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) results, macroeconomic data, foreign fund inflow, crude oil prices.
Markets are also expected to respond to the fear that the Israel-Hamas tension could spill into the politics around the crude market and eventually lead to disruptions in the flow of petroleum.
On Friday, Adani Enterprises notified the stock exchanges of an ongoing investigation by the corporate affairs ministry into the accounts of the group's two airports in Mumbai.
The company disclosed that the Office of the Regional Director, Southeast Region, Hyderabad, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has requested information and documents regarding the financial years 2017-18 to 2021-22 for the airports - Mumbai International Airport Ltd and Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (Read More)
Tata Motors Ltd sold a 9.9% stake in Tata Technologies Ltd for ₹1,613.7 crore to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and TPG Rise Climate SF Pte. Ltd, a climate investment fund of TPG Global.
The transaction, which values the IPO-bound Tata Technologies at around $2 billion, is in line with Tata Motors’ deleveraging strategy, according to a company release.
Tata Motors sold 9% to TPG Rise Climate for ₹1,467 crore and 0.9% to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation for ₹146.7 crore. (Read More)
Following a subdued commencement to the second quarter earnings season marked by lacklustre FY24 projections and revenue expansion from prominent IT firms, investors are placing their expectations on the imminent quarterly earnings release this week. Key corporations including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Bajaj Auto, Wipro, Coforge Ltd, Cyient, and others are set to unveil their earnings between October 16 and 21. (Read More)
A nearly six-month-long probe into the bribes-for-jobs scandal at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has resulted in crucial suggestions for hiring reforms, along with the sacking of the former head of its resource management group (RMG).
E.S. Chakravarthy, the former head of TCS’s resource management group, who was accused of misconduct in hiring contract workers by two separate whistleblower complaints in February and March and sent on leave on 18 April, has now been sacked by the company, according to an executive privy to the development.
On Sunday night, TCS disclosed to the exchanges that it had sacked 16 employees and blacklisted six staffing firms. (Read More)
U.S. stocks mostly fell Friday after fears about war in the Middle East collided in financial markets with hopes for stronger profits at big U.S. companies.
Oil prices leapt, and Treasury yields fell after Israel's military ordered the evacuation of northern Gaza ahead of a possible ground invasion, according to the United Nations, which warned of potentially “devastating humanitarian consequences." But several U.S. banking giants at the same time said their profits during the summer were better than feared, which offered hope on Wall Street for an earning reporting season that may deliver the first growth for big companies in a year.
All the push and pull sent the S&P 500 down by 21.83 points, or 0.5%, to 4,327.78. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 39.15, or 0.1%, to 33,670.29, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 166.98, or 1.2%, to 13,407.23.
Some of the strongest action was in the oil market, where a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude jumped $4.78 to settle at $87.69. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed $4.89 to $90.89 per barrel. (AP)
