Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty expect muted start; Gift Nity trading flat

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 07:39 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian stock indices expected a cautious start as Gift Nifty is trading flat. Wall Street finished flat on Thursday on milder-than-feared inflation data. Asian markets remain mixed in the morning session on Friday