comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 03 2023 15:58:43
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.05 0.43%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.3 -0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 590.6 -1.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 -0.63%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 965.5 -2.24%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: Sensex, Nifty expect positive start; Gift Nifty in green
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: Sensex, Nifty expect positive start; Gift Nifty in green

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 07:30 AM IST Vijay Kishore

Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: Indian share market expects to be in green at start as Gift Nity is trading higher on Friday. US credit downgrade continues to take a toll on Wall Street as it ended in the red on Thursday. Asian markets are also trading lower in the morning session.

Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: US credit downgrade keeps pressure on global markets (PTI)Premium
Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: US credit downgrade keeps pressure on global markets (PTI)

Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: Global markets continue to fall . While the drop came after Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. government’s credit rating, analysts say they expect the move to mean little for financial markets.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to ‘Overweight’ rating, while it has downgraded China to ‘Equal-weight’ rating.

Shantanu Bhargava, Managing Director, Head of Discretionary Investment Services, Waterfield Advisors said, “Over the next few years, FPIs will allocate more to India if this structural narrative remains intact, macroeconomic stability is maintained, and relative values don't become completely irrational."

04 Aug 2023, 07:30:48 AM IST

Share Market Live: Blackstone to submit bid for over 33% stake in Cipla, Hamied Family's exit process begins

According to a report from Economic Times, Blackstone is set to submit a non-binding bid next week to acquire more than 33% of the promoter stake in 'Cipla,' India's third-largest generics company by revenues.

This move marks the formal initiation of the exit process for the Hamied family, who have been associated with the company since 1935.

As reported by Moneycontrol, discussions are already underway with top shareholders of Cipla to sell approximately 33.47% of their stake to private equity players like Blackstone and Baring Asia. The company has engaged an investment bank to provide guidance and support throughout the deal. (Read More)

04 Aug 2023, 07:28:54 AM IST

Stock Market Today: Wall Street slips on Thursday as its big rally cools some more

Stocks slipped Thursday as Wall Street’s red-hot rally for the year cooled a bit more.

The S&P 500 fell 11.50, or 0.3%, to 4,501.89 for its third straight loss after setting a 16-month high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 66.63, or 0.2%, to 35,215.89, and the Nasdaq composite dipped 13.73, or 0.1%, to 13,959.72.

A day earlier, U.S. stocks tumbled to their worst loss in months. While the drop came after Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. government’s credit rating, analysts say they expect the move to mean little for financial markets. U.S. Treasury debt is the cornerstone of the global financial system, but the downgrade likely won’t push any investors to dump theirs.

The big questions remain whether the economy will avoid a recession, how corporate profits will do and where interest rates are heading. Hanging over them all is whether the stock market’s big run this year was overdone, as critics suggest. (AP)

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout