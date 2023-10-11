LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex climbs 300 pts, Nifty up 100 pts; Infy, Wipro shine

1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indices gain at the start on Wednesday as Sensex and Nifty climbed 300 and 100 pts, respectively. ICICI Bank and Wipro top the charts, while Coal India drags. All sectors are in the green with heavyweights like IT and Bank contributing to the rally.