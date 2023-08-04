Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: Global markets continue to fall . While the drop came after Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. government’s credit rating, analysts say they expect the move to mean little for financial markets.
Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to ‘Overweight’ rating, while it has downgraded China to ‘Equal-weight’ rating.
Shantanu Bhargava, Managing Director, Head of Discretionary Investment Services, Waterfield Advisors said, “Over the next few years, FPIs will allocate more to India if this structural narrative remains intact, macroeconomic stability is maintained, and relative values don't become completely irrational."
According to a report from Economic Times, Blackstone is set to submit a non-binding bid next week to acquire more than 33% of the promoter stake in 'Cipla,' India's third-largest generics company by revenues.
This move marks the formal initiation of the exit process for the Hamied family, who have been associated with the company since 1935.
As reported by Moneycontrol, discussions are already underway with top shareholders of Cipla to sell approximately 33.47% of their stake to private equity players like Blackstone and Baring Asia. The company has engaged an investment bank to provide guidance and support throughout the deal. (Read More)
Stocks slipped Thursday as Wall Street’s red-hot rally for the year cooled a bit more.
The S&P 500 fell 11.50, or 0.3%, to 4,501.89 for its third straight loss after setting a 16-month high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 66.63, or 0.2%, to 35,215.89, and the Nasdaq composite dipped 13.73, or 0.1%, to 13,959.72.
A day earlier, U.S. stocks tumbled to their worst loss in months. While the drop came after Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. government’s credit rating, analysts say they expect the move to mean little for financial markets. U.S. Treasury debt is the cornerstone of the global financial system, but the downgrade likely won’t push any investors to dump theirs.
The big questions remain whether the economy will avoid a recession, how corporate profits will do and where interest rates are heading. Hanging over them all is whether the stock market’s big run this year was overdone, as critics suggest. (AP)
