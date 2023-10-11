Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Earnings season will kick in on Wednesday as TCS and a few other companies including Delta Corp, Samhi Hotels and Zaggle Prepared are scheduled to declare their quarterly earnings.
FIIs continued selling on Tuesday even as domestic equity benchmarks settled higher by shrugging off concerns over the Israel-Hamas conflict. The DIIs are net buyers again in Indian stocks.
US equities were buoyed by Wall Street scaling back wagers on Federal Reserve rate hikes. Oil edged lower, following its biggest rally since April as the Israel-Hamas war remained contained and Saudi Arabia pledged to help ensure market stability.
Ameya Ranadive CMT CFTe, Research Analyst, Choice Broking: On October 11, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are poised for a slightly higher opening, in line with the positive indications from the GIFT Nifty. This optimistic start mirrors the upward trajectory seen in Asian stock markets, following the gains on Wall Street. This surge is attributed to a slip in Treasury yields and a marginal easing in crude oil prices.
Encouragingly, Indian equity benchmarks demonstrated significant gains on the preceding Tuesday, propelled by favorable global cues. The domestic markets opened on a positive note and progressively ascended throughout the session. This upbeat sentiment was further buoyed by a moderation in crude oil prices post a Monday rally. Noteworthy sectoral indices on the NSE, including Realty, PSU Bank, and Metal, saw substantial advances. Market breadth showcased a positive trend, with 1843 shares advancing and 592 shares experiencing declines on the NSE. Additionally, the broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty mid and small-cap indexes posting gains of 1.36 percent and 1.20 percent, respectively.
Looking ahead, it will be pivotal for Nifty to maintain levels above 19650, empowering bullish sentiments in building their positions. A swift ascent above 19700 in the initial hour of trade could potentially trigger an unwinding of calls, propelling the index to higher levels. Immediate support is situated at 19550 levels. Following a sharp surge on Monday, the volatility index, often referred to as the 'fear gauge', exhibited a decline on Tuesday, indicative of a market recovery. It concluded at 11.27 points, down by 1.1 percent. Notably, today marks the expiry of Bank Nifty options, and there may be an observed short covering if the level of 44450 is surpassed in today's trading session.
The IRM Energy IPO is set to be open for subscription from Wednesday, October 18, until Friday, October 20. Prior to that, the allocation to anchor investors is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 17. The IPO's price range is fixed between ₹480 and ₹505 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10.
The floor price of the IRM Energy IPO is 48.0 times the face value of the equity shares, while the cap price is 50.5 times the face value. Based on diluted earnings per share (EPS) for fiscal 2023, the price-to-earnings ratio at the floor price is 22.93 times, and at the cap price, it is 24.13 times.
Investors can subscribe to the IRM Energy IPO in lots of 29 equity shares and in multiples of 29 equity shares thereafter. (Read More)
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: Stock market has a unique ability to climb many walls of worries. If the undertone of the market is bullish the market will climb worrying walls which may appear formidable. It is important to appreciate the fact that even in the midst of the West Asian crisis, markets are resilient, globally. The fundamental support to the market comes from the resilience of the US economy, the declining US bond yields and the hope that the Israel-Hamas conflict will remain a localised crisis which will not impact crude prices. However, investors should remain cautious since the situation taking a turn for the worse cannot be ruled out.
The fact that Nifty is just 2.5% away from the all-time high indicates the strength and resilience of the market. Even though FIIs are sustained sellers in the market, buying by DIIs, HNIs and retail are counterbalancing the selling and supporting the market. Safety is in large caps.
Sarvjeet Virk, Co-Founder & MD, Finvasia on Israel-Hamas War: How Will It Impact Indian Stock Market: The Israel-Hamas conflict, though intense, is limited to a very specific area and is unlikely to trigger an immediate market reaction. During geopolitical turmoil, investors tend to make safer choices and gravitate towards precious metals. At the same time, they do not abandon equities either, as they expect them to perform better once stability returns. Specifically, from an Indian market perspective, economic growth remains robust. Investors may view any market dip as an opportunity."
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut China's GDP growth forecast for the financial year 2023-24 to 5.30 per cent, 20 basis points lower than its July estimate.
Many emerging market economies proved quite resilient and surprised on the upside, with China an exception, which was facing growing headwinds from its real estate crisis and weakening confidence, IMF noted in its latest World Economic Outlook report, released on Tuesday.
IMF said the real estate crisis in China could deepen, an important risk for the global economy. "China's property sector crisis could deepen, with global spillovers, particularly for commodity exporters." (ANI)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a ban on Bank of Baroda (BoB), preventing the bank from accepting new customers through its 'Bob World' mobile app due to significant supervisory issues. In response, Bank of Baroda has promptly acknowledged the concerns and is actively implementing corrective measures to rectify these deficiencies.
“We would like to inform, in pursuance of the above LODR Regulations, that the Reserve Bank of India has vide its Press Release no. 2023-2024/1083 dated 10th October 2023, directed Bank of Baroda to suspend, with immediate effect, any further onboarding of customers onto its ‘bob World’ mobile application, based on certain supervisory concerns that RBI had observed in the Bank’s mobile banking onboarding processes. Further onboarding of customers on the “bob World" application will be subject to further strengthening of related processes by the Bank to the satisfaction of RBI," BoB said in an exchange filing. (Read More)
The Indian rupee is likely to open higher on Wednesday as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates further diminished demand for the dollar.
Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 83.18-83.20 to the U.S. dollar compared with 83.2450 in the previous session.
The dollar index was down to 105.74 and the Korean won led Asian currencies higher. Brent crude was hovering near $88 per barrel. (Reuters)
RBI has ordered Bank of Baroda to stop onboarding customers for its 'bob World' mobile app due to supervisory concerns.
TCS is set to report Q2FY24 earnings and consider a fifth share buyback in six years.
MCX will launch its new commodity derivatives platform on October 16 after receiving SEBI approval.
Union Bank of India promoted Sudarshana Bhat to Chief General Manager, while Lal Singh moved to Executive Director at Bank of Baroda.
Internal differences within Cipla's Hamied family may disrupt a $7 billion sale plan.
JSW Steel reported a 13% production increase but a 3% drop on a quarterly basis.
Religare Enterprises is evaluating an undervalued stake acquisition offer.
SpiceJet's case with Celestial Aviation Services was deferred as they are in advanced settlement talks.
Shiv Bajrang Singh became the Executive Director at Indian Bank.
Swan Energy made a ₹50 crore upfront payment as ordered by NCLT for Reliance Naval resolution. (Read More)
Budget carrier SpiceJet and aircraft lessor Celestial Aviation are working towards settlement, which is in the advanced stage, insolvency tribunal NCLT was informed on Tuesday.
During the proceedings, counsel appearing in the matter informed about the development and requested the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to adjourn the matter, which was accepted.
The development came during the hearing of a plea filed by Celestial Aviation Services Ltd, an operational creditor, to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline.
A two-member NCLT bench directed to list the matter on November 7 for the next hearing.
According to some reports, Celestial Aviation Services Ltd is claiming a default of USD 29.9 million for nine aircraft. It is the fifth lessor, which had moved against SpiceJet. (PTI)
The Federal Reserve is on track to tackle US inflation without pushing the country into a damaging recession, a senior official on the bank's rate-setting committee said Tuesday.
After pushing its key lending rate to a 22-year high to tackle stubborn inflation, the Fed recently slowed down the pace of its hikes, citing a need to be data-dependent.
Consumer inflation has fallen sharply since the campaign began in March 2022, but remains stuck above the Fed's long-term target of two percent, maintaining the pressure on policymakers. (Read More)
Religare Enterprises Ltd’s board has commissioned an independent valuation report as it believes that the company is worth more than the price the Burman family has offered, a person with knowledge of the development said.
On 23 September, the Burman family, which controls packaged goods company Dabur Ltd, offered to acquire an additional 5.27% stake in the financial services company for ₹407 crore, leading to a mandatory open offer to buy an additional 26% stake from the public. (Read More)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends:
1] ABB India: Buy at ₹4192.70, target ₹4370, stop loss ₹4120;
2] Samvardhana Motherson: Buy at ₹93.30, target ₹98, stop loss ₹92; and
3] Oberoi Realty: Buy at ₹1152, target ₹1210, stop loss ₹1130. (Read More)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday asked Bank of Baroda (BoB) to immediately suspend further onboarding of customers onto their mobile app ‘bob World’.
This ban comes after RBI found material supervisory concerns while onboarding customers onto the app.
Any further onboarding of customers of the bank on the app will be subject to rectification of deficiencies observed and strengthening of the related processes by the bank to the satisfaction of RBI, said an RBI release. The bank has been further directed to ensure that already onboarded ‘bob World’ customers do not face any disruption on account of this suspension. (Read More)
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the leading software service exporter in India, is set to release its earnings report for the quarter ending in September 2023 on Wednesday, October 11.
Analysts anticipate that the Q2FY24 results for the overall information technology (IT) sector will remain subdued, much like the previous quarter. The subdued outlook is attributed to several factors, including lower discretionary technology spending and delays in the execution of business deals.
However, it's important to note that the demand for IT services remains robust, which is expected to be reflected in strong deal flow. This continued demand is likely to pave the way for a solid recovery in the second half of FY24 (H2FY24), as projected by Nuvama Institutional Equities. (Read More)
U.S. stocks rose Tuesday after pressure relaxed on Wall Street from the bond market.
The S&P 500 gained 22.58, or 0.5%, to 4,358.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.65, or 0.4%, to 33,739.30, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 78.60, or 0.6%, to 13,562.84.
Some of the strongest action was in the bond market, where Treasury yields eased after trading resumed following a holiday on Monday. It was the first opportunity for yields to move since the weekend’s surprise attack by Hamas on Israel injected caution into global markets.
Perhaps more impactfully, it was also the first trading for Treasurys since speeches by Federal Reserve officials that traders took as a suggestion the Fed may not raise its main interest rate again. The comments helped U.S. stocks swing from early losses to gains on Monday. (AP)
