Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian stock markets extended their gains for the second trading session on Monday on encouraging domestic macroeconomic data and on hopes of a rate hike pause by the US Federal Reserve.
Intense buying in IT and commodity stocks also bolstered the market sentiment.
European stocks closed flat on Monday after paring gains. Earlier in the session, the stocks rose on fresh Chinese stimulus measures aimed at supporting the country’s beleaguered property sector.
China’s financial regulators have lowered down-payment requirements for first and second-time home buyers and cut rates on existing mortgages.
With Wall Street shuttered for Labor Day, European trading volumes were below their thirty-day average by almost a third, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
In order to cater to demand during the festive season, Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday said it is looking to create more than 1 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its supply chain including fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery hub.
As per the company's statement, these seasonal jobs, both direct and indirect, will include those for local kirana delivery partners and women, as reported by PTI.
Moreover, it also added that Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) will also be employed to create a diverse supply chain talent. (Read More)
Alan Joyce, the long-standing CEO of Qantas Airways, has resigned abruptly, accelerating the succession of Vanessa Hudson, the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Joyce's unexpected exit comes weeks before his formal farewell was planned at the airline's annual general meeting.
The resignation also follows the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) launching a legal case against the airline for allegedly selling tickets for flights it had already cancelled. (Read More)
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these stocks for day trading:
1] Samvardhana Motherson: Buy at ₹101.30, target ₹110, stop loss ₹98;
2] Borosil Renewables: Buy at ₹449, target ₹480, stop loss ₹442; and
3] Union Bank of India: Buy at ₹88, target ₹95, stop loss ₹86. (Read More)
IndiGo: IndiGo Airlines has received board approval to purchase an additional 10 A320 NEO aircraft from Airbus, supplementing its existing order of 300. Delivery delays are attributed to Pratt & Whitney engine issues.
IDBI Bank: The Indian government, alongside LIC, moves forward with the strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank, offering around 61% of the bank's stake. Numerous expressions of interest have been received, with bids invited for an asset valuer.
Dish TV: The Bombay High Court has rejected an interim plea by Dish TV India Ltd's promoter entity, World Crest Advisors, in a dispute over shares.
BHEL: BHEL secures an order for the electro-mechanical work for the 2,880 MW Dibang multipurpose project in Arunachal Pradesh.
SpiceJet: SpiceJet allots 4.81 crore equity shares to nine aircraft lessors to settle ₹231 crore dues.
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel plans to purchase 23,000 MWh of renewable energy for Nxtra data centers.
Cipla: Cipla acquires South Africa-based Actor Pharma to strengthen its presence in the South African healthcare market.
SBI: SBICAP Securities appoints Suresh Shukla as Chief Business Officer.
PFC: PFC signs a ₹1,229 crore term loan agreement to assist Assam Petrochemicals in developing methanol and formalin plants.
NHPC/Tata Power: Several companies, including NHPC, Tata Power, Adani Green Energy, and JSW Energy, propose 39GW of pumped storage projects in India, potentially attracting ₹3.12 trillion in investments. (Read More)
The Bombay High Court (HC) on Monday rejected an interim plea by Dish TV India Ltd promoter entity World Crest Advisors, seeking to prevent Yes Bank Ltd and JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt. Ltd from transferring or encumbering Dish TV shares.
“In light of prima facie finding, that JC Flowers, presently registered as beneficial owner, is having all the rights, benefits and liabilities attached to the securities held by depository and including voting rights, as well as the prima facie finding that no case of fraud has been established by the plaintiff, the interim relief sought for in the present application cannot be granted," said a bench led by Justice R.I. Chagla. (Read More)
The government has initiated the process of soliciting bids to appoint an asset valuer for the strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank. Both the government and LIC (Life Insurance Corporation) are collectively divesting approximately 61% of their stake in IDBI Bank, and there has been significant interest from various parties, with multiple expressions of interest (EoI) received for this stake sale.
The Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM), on behalf of the government and LIC, on Monday floated a request for proposal (RFP) to engage a “reputed Asset Valuer Entity -registered with Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), to act as the Asset Valuer for undertaking the IDBI Bank assets' valuation and provide requisite assistance in the process of strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank, till the completion of the transaction." (Read More)
The board of directors of IndiGo Airlines has given the green light for the acquisition of an additional 10 A320 NEO family aircraft from the renowned French aircraft manufacturer, Airbus. This purchase supplements the existing order for 300 aircraft, as disclosed in the company's filing.
Back in 2019, IndiGo made a historic order for over 300 Airbus A320 NEO family aircraft, with an approximate value of $33 billion based on notional catalogue prices. It's worth noting that delays in the delivery of the A320 NEO family aircraft were primarily attributed to challenges associated with Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines. (Read More)
Hero MotoCorp has announced its intention to invest an additional ₹550 crore in Ather Energy, as stated in an exchange filing. During its meeting on September 4, 2023, the company's board granted approval for this investment in Ather Energy's Rights issue. However, it's important to note that the investment is contingent upon the execution of definitive documents and the fulfillment of customary conditions associated with transactions of this kind. (Read More)
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited is set to debut on the Indian stock market today. According to information available on the BSE website, starting from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited's equity shares will be listed and made available for trading on the exchange within the 'B' group of securities. The trading of Vishnu Prakash shares will commence with a special pre-open session at 10:00 AM as part of Tuesday's trading activities.
In the lead-up to the listing of Vishnu Prakash shares on both BSE and NSE, the grey market has displayed a bullish sentiment towards the book build issue. (Read More)
European shares ceded earlier gains in low-volume trading as some of the optimism around China’s property market stimulus ebbed.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 gauge closed little changed after rising as much as 0.8% earlier. The consumer, travel and leisure and mining shares — sectors with exposure to China — advanced. US markets are shut for the Labor Day holiday and futures for the S&P 500 index were flat.
With Wall Street shuttered, European trading volumes were below their thirty-day average by almost a third, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S rose to a new record high, having just become Europe’s most valuable firm. Carmaker Mercedes Benz Group AG added 1% after unveiling a new, longer-range electric vehicle.
Expectations of crude supply cuts from the OPEC group kept oil futures near nine-month highs. (Bloomberg)(
