Market Highlights: Sensex ends 250 pts higher, Nifty tops 19,800; Powergrid, BPCL shine; TaMo drags

1 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Share Market Updates: Indian shares advanced on Tuesday with HDFC Life, PowerGrid, BPCL, and TechM leading the rally; Tata Motors struggled. Sensex ended 250 pts up while Nifty gained around 100 pts. Bank, Metal, and Finance indices climbed; Realty dragged.