Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty expect positive start

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: India’s services sector growth slowed down in August after registering a 13-year high in July, a private survey said, still recording one of the best sales performances over the same period at a time of elevated inflationary pressures.
FIIs offloaded from India stocks on Tuesday resulting in an outflow of ₹1,725 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs registered a net inflow of ₹1,077.86 crore.
US stocks dipped on Tuesday after a long weekend, weighed down by rising treasury yields and higher oil prices.
Six of the eight Bermuda and Mauritius-based public funds alleged to have been used by people with ties to the Adani Group for buying shares of the conglomerate’s listed companies, have been shut, according to regulatory filings in these countries accessed by Mint, posing a challenge for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in determining the ultimate beneficiaries of these investment vehicles.
The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists, recently reported that people with ties to the Adani family secretly held significant stakes in group entities in possible violation of the country’s law on maximum ownership by promoters in listed entities, through some of these funds. (Read More)
Jio Financial Services Ltd, the spun-off non-banking financial services division of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group, is set to be removed from the Nifty50 and other indices as announced by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, with the effective date being September 7.
This move comes after NSE Indices Limited, in a press release issued on July 17, 2023, had previously declared the inclusion of Jio Financial Services Limited (JIOFIN or the demerged entity) into various indices, starting from July 20, 2023 (at the close of trading on July 19, 2023). Following the successful demerger of the financial services business from Reliance Industries Limited (RELIANCE), JIOFIN was subsequently listed on August 21, 2023, on the National Stock Exchange Ltd. (NSE). (Read More)
Major stock indexes on Wall Street closed lower Tuesday, giving back some of their recent gains as traders returned from a long holiday weekend.
The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%. Both indexes were coming off their second weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6%.
The selling was widespread, with decliners outnumbering advancers by more than 3 to 1 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Losses in industrial, health care and financial stocks were the biggest drag on the benchmark S&P 500. Cintas fell 1.7%, Merck & Co. dropped 2.1% and JPMorgan Chase closed 1.1% lower.
Technology stocks were the biggest bright spot. Microsoft rose 1.5%.
Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they will extend their voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of the year. U.S. crude oil prices rose 1.3% and Chevron rose 1.3%. (AP)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!