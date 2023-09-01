LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex flat preopen session; Adani, RIL to remain in focus

7 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Indian stock market expects a muted start on Friday as Gift Nifty trades flat. Wall Street ended marginally lower on Thursday and closed out its first losing month since February. Asian markets are also trading in the flat territory in the morning session.