Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of current fiscal (2023-2024), compared to a growth of 6.1 per cent in the previous January-March quarter of fiscal 2022-23, according to official data shared by the National Statistical Office.
Meanwhile, The India's fiscal deficit crossed ₹6 trillion, or a third of the ₹17.9 trillion estimated in the union budget for FY24, data from the Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA) showed on Thursday.
This week, reports on job openings, consumer confidence and inflation in the US stoked hopes on Wall Street that the Fed may hold rates steady at its next policy meeting in September.
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Multibagger stock Kama Holdings that has surged 300% in three years may declare bonus issues today
The spotlight will be on Kama Holdings' shares today as its board of directors convenes to deliberate and authorize the issuance of bonus shares. The stock, listed on the BSE with a market capitalization of ₹9,436 crore, has formally communicated its intention to offer bonus shares to the Indian exchange. This proposal is set to be discussed during the company's scheduled board meeting on Friday, September 1st, 2023, which is today. (Read More)
KAMA HOLDINGS
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Torrent Pharma expresses interest in non-binding bid for Cipla stake
According to sources cited by CNBC-TV18 on August 31, there are indications that Torrent Pharma, headquartered in Ahmedabad, has submitted a preliminary bid with a non-binding nature to acquire a stake from the promoters of the prominent pharmaceutical company, Cipla.
In the upcoming weeks, Torrent Pharma is expected to make a decision regarding a formal binding offer. Alongside this, the company is reportedly engaged in discussions with three to four private equity firms and foreign institutions. These conversations are centered around exploring various funding alternatives for the potential offer.
At present, both Torrent Pharma and Cipla have been approached for their comments on the matter. However, as of now, their responses are awaited.
CIPLA
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: JSW Cement to launch ₹4,000-cr IPO in 2024
JSW Cement is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in 2024 to raise as much as ₹4,000 crore, Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Cement Ltd, said in an interview.
“In 2024, we are planning to take this company public, for which we will be filing the DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) in the next six months. We will be timing the market listing after the national elections," Jindal added.
“We plan to raise ₹3,500-4,000 crore through the IPO route. We are looking at diluting 10-15% in round one, and then over the next two years, dilute the entire 25% that we are obligated to do under the Sebi (Securities Exchange Board of India) guidelines. It will give us enough ammunition to fulfil our organic ambitions." (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Stocks to Watch: RIL, Torrent Pharma, Cipla, Jio Financial, SBI, ONGC, Zee Entertainment, Central Bank of India, ABFRL, and Jet Airways
Reliance Industries secures media rights for cricket matches, Torrent Pharma eyes stake in Cipla, Fitch affirms ratings for SBI and Bank of Baroda, Jio Financial removed from S&P BSE indices, potential block deals for Five Star Business Finance, Fitch gives stamp of approval to ONGC, IDBI Bank seeks insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment, Central Bank of India raises ₹1,500 crore, Aditya Birla Fashion plans to raise ₹750 crore, Jalan Kalrock Consortium invests ₹100 crore in Jet Airways. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Pandora Paper probe confirms Adani group links with shell companies used for investment in Adani stocks: Report
The Indian Express, drawing from information obtained through its Pandora Papers investigation, has confirmed the association between the offshore shell companies mentioned in the Financial Times report and the Indian conglomerate.
According to the initial Financial Times report, two offshore shell companies registered in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) were identified as key tools employed for investing in Adani stocks. The Indian Express report corroborates this by establishing a direct link between these two shell firms and the Adani group. This connection highlights the complex financial arrangements and mechanisms that some conglomerates employ, raising questions about transparency and regulatory compliance. (Read More)
ADANI ENTERPRISES
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Centre's fiscal deficit crosses a third of full year target in July
The Indian government's fiscal deficit or the gap between spending and receipts met through borrowings crossed ₹6 trillion, or a third of the ₹17.9 trillion estimated in the union budget for FY24, data from the Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA) showed on Thursday.
The fiscal deficit stood at 33.9% of the full-year target, aided by strong tax and non-tax revenue receipts. Overall revenue receipts in the first four months of this fiscal stood at ₹7.6 trillion or 29% of the full-year target. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Worldline India on UPI transactions for August crossing 10 billion mark: UPI transactions can hit 20 billion a month in 18-24 months
Sunil Rongala, Senior Vice President, Head – Strategy, Innovation & Analytics, Worldline India on UPI transactions for August crossing 10 billion mark: At 10 billion, there is still a lot of room for UPI transactions to grow. The data shows that UPI P2M transactions are growing at a pace of over 100% on a YoY basis and have a higher share than P2P transactions. Over time, P2M transactions will drive UPI transactions growth and it will be no surprise if UPI transactions hit 20 billion a month in 18-24 months.
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: India's GDP growth accelerates to one-year high at 7.8% in June quarter; Q1 GDP print in line with Street estimates
India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of current fiscal (2023-2024), compared to a growth of 6.1 per cent in the previous January-March quarter of fiscal 2022-23, according to official data shared by the National Statistical Office.
On a year-on-year basis, the GDP print recorded in the correpsonding period last year was 13.1 per cent. The Q1FY24 economic growth is the highest in four quarters, largely driven by a robust services sector, and strong capital expenditure. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Vedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during COVID-19 pandemic: OCCRP report
The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has revealed that Vedanta engaged in a discreet lobbying effort aimed at undermining critical environmental regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an article published on Thursday, the OCCRP detailed how Vedanta Group pursued this strategy.
According to the OCCRP's report, Anil Agarwal, the Chairman of Vedanta Group, communicated with former environment minister Prakash Javadekar in January 2021. During this exchange, Agarwal suggested that the Indian government could enhance the momentum of the country's swift economic recovery by permitting mining companies to escalate their production by up to 50%. This proposal came with a stipulation that these companies wouldn't be obligated to secure fresh environmental clearances.
Additionally, the OCCRP article revealed that Vedanta's subsidiary, Cairn India, successfully orchestrated efforts to eliminate public hearings for exploratory drilling in oil blocks that it had secured through government auctions. This discreet lobbying campaign, as outlined in the report, had the aim of bypassing these hearings in relation to the oil business's operations. (Read More)
VEDANTA
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Mukesh Ambani's Viacom 18 bags TV and digital rights for Indian cricket team's home matches for five years
Viacom 18 has secured the television and digital broadcasting rights for the Indian cricket team's home matches over a span of five years. The media rights for all matches conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been acquired by Viacom18 at a total cost of ₹5963 crore. The breakdown of this amount includes ₹3101 crore for digital rights, translating to ₹35.23 per match, and ₹2862 crore or 32.52 crore per match for television rights.
In a tweet, Jay Shah, the Secretary of BCCI, conveyed his congratulations to Viacom18 for emerging as the victor in obtaining the media rights for both traditional television broadcasting and digital platforms. He expressed optimism about the continued growth of Indian cricket in these spheres, highlighting the extension of the partnership beyond events like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the World Test Championship. Shah emphasized the collective effort to captivate the passion and interest of cricket enthusiasts. (Read More)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Wall Street ends lower, closes out first losing month since February
A late-afternoon fade left stocks modestly lower Thursday as Wall Street closed out its first losing month since February.
The S&P 500 gave up an early gain to close 0.2% lower. The benchmark index ended August down 1.8%, though a four-day winning streak going back to last week helped chip away at the severity of the monthly decline.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, while the Nasdaq composite eked out a 0.1% gain.
Market jitters over the possibility that the Federal Reserve might have to keep interest rates higher for longer following reports showing the U.S. economy remains remarkably resilient led to the market's pullback in August after what had been a banner year. This week, reports on job openings, consumer confidence and inflation stoked hopes on Wall Street that the Fed may hold rates steady at its next policy meeting in September.
That helped limit the market's losses for August. The S&P 500, which soared 19.5% through July, remains 17.4% higher for the year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 34.1%. The Dow is up 4.8%. (AP)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!