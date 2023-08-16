Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: India's CPI inflation surged sharply to a 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July 2023, driven by high food and vegetable prices. July CPI print had breached the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time in five months. The CFPI in July also surged to 11.51 per cent - the highest level since October 2020,
A sharp drop for Wall Street capped a day of declines on Tuesday around the world after discouraging data on China raised worries about the global economy.
China’s recovery from Covid-19 restrictions has faltered so much that it unexpectedly cut a key interest rate on Tuesday and skipped a report on how many of its younger workers are unemployed.
Geojit Financial Services on today's market: Defensives like pharmaceuticals and IT will be relatively safe in the near-term
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: "There are strong headwinds, both globally and domestically, that can impact the market in the near-term. Global headwinds are from the rising dollar index ( 103.23) and spiking U.S. bond yields ( 10-year yield 4.21%). Consequently FIIs are selling, taking their cash market sell figure in August, till 15th, to ₹9867 crores. Domestically, the major headwind is the rising inflation. July CPI inflation has come at 7.44%, which is 1% above consensus estimates. The CPI inflation for FY 24 will have to be revised upwards to 5.6%. The takeaway from this is that a rate cut can be expected only in H2 of CY24. This is negative for rate sensitives. So, banking sector, which has been a pressure point for the Nifty is likely to experience more near-term pain. But for long-term investors, the correction can be an opportunity since the sector is doing well and valuations are fair.
Defensives like pharmaceuticals and IT will be relatively safe in the near-term. Rupee will turn weak."
Share Market Live: Sensex starts flat at the preopen session; IndiGo, Infosys, ITC and RIL will be in focus in today's session
Stock Market Live: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: Meta CEO starts fresh tiff, says, 'Send me the location'
In a twist to the much-anticipated rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the two tech giants engaged in another round of subtle verbal sparring.
Zuckerberg posted on Instagram story, “Send me the location" along with the screenshot of Musk’s tweet where he had first challenged the Meta owner.
Responding to this, the X-owner accused Zuckerberg of apparently not accepting the challenge. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, ITC, Infosys, M&M, Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, ONGC, Balaji Amines, Vodafone Idea, and GMR Airport Infra
Top stocks in focus: IndiGo to sell shares worth ₹3,730 crore; ITC's Q1 net profit rises 17.5%; Infosys signs 1.5 billion euro deal with Liberty Global; Mahindra Rise unveils new tractor platform; Ministry of Finance increases windfall tax on crude oil; SEBI upholds order barring Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra from key positions at Zee Entertainment; Hero MotoCorp discloses Sunil Kant Munjal's exit; Balaji Amines delays financial results; Vodafone Idea gets 30-day grace period for spectrum payment; GMR Airport reports 40% increase in Q1 gross revenue. (Read More)
Share Market Live: Today, NCLT will hear ICICI Bank's insolvency petition against Supertech Township Project
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is slated to address ICICI Bank's insolvency petition against Supertech Township Project Limited on August 16. This decision follows the postponement of the originally scheduled hearing on August 9.
Supertech, which had previously garnered attention due to a Supreme Court directive mandating the demolition of twin towers in Noida, continues to grapple with ongoing legal complexities.
The apex court's verdict in August 2022 highlighted apparent collusion between Noida officials and the company, leading to the demolition of the structures. This verdict triggered a series of legal consequences, including the censure of officials for violations of pertinent development and apartment-related laws. (Read More)
Share Market Live: Balaji Amines delays quarterly results due to unavailability of management
Balaji Amines, a company specializing in the production of specialty chemicals, has communicated through an official exchange filing that, in adherence to the SEBI Master Circular, they wish to inform about a delay in the preparation of their Consolidated Financial Results. This delay is attributed to the unavailability of the management during the stipulated time frame.
“Therefore, the Company’s Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 will be approved subsequent to August 14, 2023 and that the Company will endeavour to get the same approved at the earliest," the statement added. (Read More)
BALAJI AMINES
Stock Market Updates Live: M&M bets Oja will help double tractor exports
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, the world’s largest tractor company by sales, is eyeing a bigger chunk of a growing global market for light-weight, four-wheel drive tractors with its new platform, Oja, unveiled on Tuesday.
According to a top company executive, Oja, built at an investment of ₹1,200 crore, is an entirely novel venture for the company, whose expertise has been rooted in “heavy, rugged" tractors.
Mahindra will build multiple models on the platform across four categories—sub-compact, compact, small utility and large utility segments—with seven products set to hit the Indian and foreign markets later this year. The company expects the platform to help double export volumes from FY23’s 18,000 units to around 36,000 by FY27, said Hemant Sikka, president, farm equipment sector, Mahindra & Mahindra in an interview with Mint on the sidelines of an event in Cape Town to showcase the new platform.
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA
Sensex Today Live Updates: Windall tax on crude oil increased to ₹7,100 per tonne
The Ministry of Finance has made the decision to raise the windfall tax imposed on the sale of domestically produced crude oil to ₹7,100 per tonne. This increase marks a significant step up from the previous windfall tax rate of ₹4,250 per tonne, which had been in place for the past two weeks. The revised tax rate is set to become effective starting from August 15.
In addition to this adjustment, there have been alterations in other duties as well. The Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) for diesel exports has been notably elevated from Re 1 per litre to ₹5.50 per litre. Furthermore, a duty of ₹2 per litre has been reinstated on aviation turbine fuel, as indicated in a recent government notification. (Read More)
Share Market Live: India's retail inflation surges to 7.4% in July on high vegetable prices; food CPI highest since October 2020
In July 2023, India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation experienced a substantial surge, reaching a peak of 7.44%, marking a 15-month high. This sharp increase was primarily driven by elevated prices in the food and vegetable sectors. Notably, the July CPI reading surpassed the upper tolerance threshold of 6% set by the Reserve Bank of India, a breach that occurred for the first time in five months.
The consumer food price index (CFPI) for July also witnessed a significant rise, reaching 11.51%, a level not seen since October 2020. These figures were derived from data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on August 14.
Within the food category, vegetable prices demonstrated an impressive 37.34% surge, contrasting with a year-on-year contraction of 0.93%. Vegetables hold a substantial 6.04% weightage in the overall retail inflation calculation. Additionally, the current escalation in tomato prices played a role in driving up the inflation figures. In various major cities, the cost of tomatoes rose dramatically, reaching as high as ₹150-200 per kilogram. (Read More)
Stock Market Live: ITC beats Street estimates with 17.5% rise in June quarter profit
ITC Ltd exceeded market expectations on Monday by reporting a robust 17.5% surge in its standalone net profit for the June quarter, benefiting from reduced expenses. Nonetheless, the company faced challenges as an ongoing prohibition on wheat exports and a more recent ban on rice exports led to a 7.2% decline in standalone revenue for the quarter, which amounted to ₹16,995.49 crore as compared to ₹18,320.16 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Renowned for its Gold Flake cigarettes and Bingo chips, ITC Ltd achieved a net profit of ₹4,902.74 crore for the quarter ending on June 30, surpassing the ₹4,169.38 crore recorded a year prior. These figures outperformed the estimates from a Bloomberg survey of 14 analysts, which had projected earnings of ₹4,817 crore. (Read More)
ITC
Sensex Today Live: Gangwal to sell around 4% of IndiGo for ₹3,370 crore
Rakesh Gangwal, one of the co-founders of IndiGo, along with his family, is poised to divest approximately 4% of their ownership in InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. This transaction, valued at up to $450 million (equivalent to ₹3,370 crore), is outlined in the terms of the deal as revealed by Mint.
This move is in line with Gangwal's strategy to reduce his stake in InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, which stands as India's largest airline. Notably, this forthcoming block sale will mark Gangwal's most substantial such deal to date, reflecting his ongoing series of share divestments that have unfolded over the past year.
In September 2022, the Gangwal family previously sold off 2.8% of their shares in the airline, generating ₹2,000 crore. Subsequently, in February of the current year, they further sold a 4% stake, yielding ₹2,900 crore. (Read More)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION
Share Market Live: SBFC Finance IPO listing date today. GMP, experts predict over 50% listing gain for allottees
SBFC Finance Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is set to mark its debut on the stock market today, August 16, 2023. According to details presented on the BSE website, starting from this Wednesday, the 16th of August, 2023, the company's equity shares will be officially listed and available for trading on the exchange, falling under the 'B' group of securities. The share price of SBFC Finance will be unveiled on both the BSE and NSE platforms during a special pre-open session scheduled for 10:00 AM on this Wednesday, as indicated by a notice from the BSE. (Read More)
Stock Market Today: Wall Street drops on Tuesday as faltering Chinese economy sets off global slide
A sharp drop for Wall Street capped a day of declines around the world Tuesday after discouraging data on China raised worries about the global economy.
The S&P 500 slumped 1.2% for one of its worst drops since the spring after data showed a deepening slump for the world's second-largest economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 361 points, or 1%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.1%.
Coming into this year, the expectation was that China's economy would grow enough after the government removed anti-COVID restrictions to prop up a global economy weakened by high inflation. But China’s recovery has faltered so much that it unexpectedly cut a key interest rate on Tuesday and skipped a report on how many of its younger workers are unemployed.
Worries about the knock-on effects for the rest of the global economy are weighing on Wall Street, where stocks have already been retrenching in August. The pullback follows a gangbusters first seven months of the year that critics called overdone.
In the U.S., the economy has remained more resilient than expected despite higher interest rates. A report on Tuesday showed growth for sales at U.S. retailers accelerated by more in July than economists expected. (AP)
