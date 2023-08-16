LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex sheds 300 pts at open; HDFC Bank drags

8 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian market expects to start under pressure on Wednesday as Gift Nifty is trading lower. Wall Street dropped on Tuesday amidst worries about the faltering Chinese economy. Asian markets also were mostly trading in red in the morning session on Wednesday.