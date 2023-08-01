Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: Sensex flat at preopen; Maruti, RIL in focus

09:03 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: Indian markets expect to start on a steady note on Tuesday as Gift Nifty is trading marginally in the green. Wall Street ended with gains on Monday ahead of earnings and jobs data. Asian markets are also trading in the green for the most part in the morning.