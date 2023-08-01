Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: FIIs were the net sellers of securities worth of ₹701.17 crore on Monday, while DIIs bought securities for a net total of ₹2,488.07 crore.
Auto shares will be under lens today as companies will declare their monthly sales figures, Market participants will also be closely observing the upcoming release of the US manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) data, US services PMI data as well as US non-farm payrolls scheduled between August 1 and August 4.
Wall Street and global stocks edged up on Monday as traders looked ahead to corporate earnings and a key employment report due this week.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Brookfield for onshore renewable power and decarbonization equipment manufacturing in Australia.
On Monday, Credit Rating agency Crisil Ratings provided a positive forecast for Indian sugar mills, anticipating a consistent operating profitability for integrated mills despite market fluctuations. According to their report, this encouraging outlook is driven by significant factors, such as a notable increase in domestic sugar prices and a rise in ethanol sales.
Crisil Ratings further predicts a stable operating profitability for integrated sugar mills in India, even in the face of challenges. The report emphasizes that the expected surge in domestic sugar prices and the growing sales of ethanol are likely to counterbalance the impact of rising sugarcane costs and reduced exports during fiscal year 2024. (Read More)
Bharti Airtel Ltd prepaid ₹8,024 crore ahead of schedule to clear a portion of its deferred liabilities for the spectrum acquired in 2015. This move is part of the company's cost-saving strategy.
“The said instalments had an interest rate of 10% and have been prepaid by Airtel, leveraging much lower cost financing available to it," the telco said in a statement on Monday, noting that the amount was paid to the department of telecommunications.
Airtel continues to enjoy access to well-diversified sources of capital or financing, allowing it to have enhanced financial flexibility in its capital structure, including the optimized cost of financing using all opportunities for significant interest savings, like this prepayment, the carrier added. (Read More)
In today's trade, top stocks in focus include Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Power Grid Corp, Kotak Bank, GAIL, Adani Green Energy, Castrol India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, and Bosch. Maruti Suzuki's Q2 net profit surged 145%, while Bharti Airtel prepaid ₹8,024 crore. SBI raised ₹10,000 crore via infrastructure bonds. GAIL's Q1 net profit declined 45%, and Adani Green Energy reported a 51% YoY rise in net profit. Castrol India's profit rose 9%. Dhanlaxmi Bank posted a net profit of ₹28.30 crore. Bosch's net profit jumped 22.5%. (Read More)
According to reports from Bloomberg, Gautam Adani's group is planning to access India's bond market to raise funds of up to ₹150 billion during the financial year 2023-24. This move indicates the Adani Group's intention to issue local-currency debt, marking the first such issuance since Hindenburg Research made damaging allegations earlier this year.
Sources familiar with the matter, as cited by Bloomberg, revealed that the bonds are likely to be sold in smaller denominations of 5 billion to 10 billion rupees. The funds raised through these bond sales will be utilized to meet the capital expenditure requirements of the group. As of now, the plans are being kept confidential, and the individuals who provided this information chose to remain anonymous.
Among the companies within the Adani Group, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., Mumbai International Airport Ltd., Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd., and flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd. are said to be among the first to potentially issue these bonds. (Read More)
Foxconn Technology Group, the main supplier for Apple, has plans to invest nearly ( ₹4,100 crore) $500 million in the construction of two component factories in India, according to a report by Bloomberg News on July 31. The chosen location for these factories will be in the southern state of Karnataka. It is anticipated that at least one of these facilities will be dedicated to manufacturing Apple components, including those used in iPhones.
In March, Karnataka greenlit an investment of ₹8,000 crore ($972.88 million) by a Foxconn subsidiary, becoming the third southern Indian state, after Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, to welcome Foxconn's ventures. (Read More)
On Monday, Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) refuted a news report claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has urged the private sector bank to appoint an external candidate as its chief executive after the conclusion of founder Uday Kotak's tenure in December.
“We would like to state that there is no communication, formal or informal, from RBI to Kotak Mahindra Bank or its board members on CEO succession," the bank said in a media statement.
On Monday, Bloomberg reported that RBI is “nudging Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd to select someone outside the lenders’ ranks to succeed Uday Kotak as the next chief executive officer". (Read More)
Maruti Suzuki India, the leading passenger car manufacturer in the nation, achieved a noteworthy standalone net profit of ₹2,485.1 crore in the quarter ending June 2023. This remarkable performance reflects a remarkable surge of 145% compared to the ₹1,012.8 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The substantial increase in net profit can be attributed to several factors, including a rise in sales volume, enhanced realization, diligent cost reduction efforts, and a boost in non-operating income.
Nevertheless, there was a sequential decline in the company's net profit from ₹2,623.6 crore in the previous March quarter. (Read More)
The central government has more than doubled the windfall profit tax on the production of crude oil with effect from 1 August, showed an official order.
The tax, levied in the form of special additional excise duty has been raised from Rs. 1600 a tonne to Rs. 4250 a tonne, showed the order.
The special additional excise duty on the export of diesel has also been raised from zero to ₹1 a litre from 1 August. (Read More)
Wall Street and global stocks edged up on Monday while oil prices gained and the dollar was little changed, as traders looked ahead to corporate earnings and a key employment report due this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.28% to 35,560.19, the S&P 500 gained 0.15% to 4,589.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.21% to 14,346.02.
Apple Inc and Amazon.com both report on Thursday, while other well-known names with results due include Caterpillar Inc, Starbucks Corp and Advanced Micro Devices.
European shares gained modestly after euro zone inflation fell further in July seeing that most measures of underlying price growth also eased. Markets took this as a comforting sign for the European Central Bank (ECB) as it considers ending a brutal string of interest rate hikes.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.12%, a second consecutive monthly gain. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.15%.
The modest gains came despite China's manufacturing activity falling for a fourth straight month in July, as demand remained weak at home and abroad, official surveys showed on Monday. (Reuters)
